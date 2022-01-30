3 Naruto characters who have never won a fight (and 3 who never lost one)

Naruto is famous for its numerous fights and their surprising outcomes. As one of the most popular animanga series of all time, many of these fights have gained legendary statuses. While there are quite a few characters who have never lost a fight in Naruto, there are also those who have never won one.

3 characters from Naruto who never won an individual fight

3) Kurenai Yuhi

Kurenai Yuhi was a jonin during her time as an active kunoichi, and served as the teacher to team 8. Kurenai is a genjutsu prodigy and was known as the foremost Genjutsu user in Konohagakure. She is even capable of sealing off a person’s Kekkei Genkai.

Kurenai’s skills were said to rival those of Itachi’s, but during their face off, she comes off as severely inferior to the Uchiha prodigy. While Itachi praised her skills, it didn’t make any remarkable impact. Sadly, we don’t see Kurenai fight many times in the series, and those that she is a part of, she does not win.

2) Tenten

Tenten is universally hailed in Naruto as Konoha’s foremost weapon expert. She is equally skilled in fuinjutsu and is later shown to become proficient in Space-Time ninjutsu. However, despite all of this, Tenten hasn’t taken part in that many fights, even fewer solo fights.

Tenten is usually shown fighting in a group or as part of a division, even with a partner at times. However, the meager few individual battles she had been a part of, she had lost terribly. Throughout the series, Tenten doesn’t really get a moment to individually shine in a battle.

1) Kabuto Yakushi

While known mostly for his work as a spy and a medical ninja, Kabuto has been a part of his fair share of fights. As Orochimaru’s assistant, Kabuto excels at many complicated jutsus, with a thirst for knowledge that rivals Orochimaru’s own.

However, Kabuto has never been a part of a fair fight, or one he stayed long enough to either win or lose. However, Kabuto has almost lost plenty of fights, most famous perhaps being his bout against Itachi and Sasuke Uchiha.

3 Naruto characters who have never lost a fight

3) Hiruzen Sarutobi

Hiruzen Sarutobi, or the Third Hokage, known as the Professor, was one of the most powerful Shinobi in the world. Trained by Hashirama and Tobirama Senju and Teacher to the Sannin, Hiruzen was both renowned and feared.

Hiruzen has hardly lost any fight in his lifetime. During the Naruto series, he loses his life during his fight with Orochimaru. But rather than being defeated, Hiruzen offers up his life to protect his village.

2) Minato Namikaze

Minato Namikaze, the Fourth Hokage, was a prodigy known to appear only once in a generation. A student of the legendary Sannin, Jiraya, Minato later became the teacher to Obito Uchiha and Kakashi Hadaka. He showed incredible prowess in the Third Shinobi War, garnering the nickname “Yellow Flash of the Leaf”.

Minato also remained practically undefeated in his lifetime. He gave up his life during the Attack of the Nine Tails, sealing Kurama within his new-born son Naruto, and giving up his life in order to protect his village.

1) Hashirama Senju

The First Hokage, Hashirama Senju, was not only the “God of Shinobi”, but also the reincarnation of Asura Otsutsuki. Hashirama united the Senju and Uchiha clans and went on to establish Konohagakure. He was unmatched in power during his lifetime and even after death.

Hashirama was undefeated in his lifetime. Hashirama defeated Madara Uchiha, who was said to be inferior to him even with Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan. Hashirama captured eight of the nine tailed beasts on his own.

Edited by Ashish Yadav