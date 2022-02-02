5 Naruto characters Might Guy can beat easily (and 3 who are out of his league)

In Naruto, Might Guy is a character who can be defined by the words “hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work hard.”

Over the course of the series, the taijutsu-specialist jonin became beloved by fans while proving to be one of the strongest shinobi from the Leaf Village, with even Uchiha Madara declaring him “the strongest.”

Here is a list of characters in the series that Might Guy can or cannot beat.

Naruto characters who Might Guy can defeat in battle

5) Gaara

Might Guy’s disciple Rock Lee came very close to beating Gaara in pre-Shippuden Naruto by opening up to the Fifth Gate of the Eight Inner Gates. Considering that Gaara was a jinchuuriki at that point, it can be safely assumed that Might Guy would have defeated the One Tail’s jinchuuriki easily.

Gaara’s specialty was the Sand Coffin jutsu, but Might Guy is both powerful and resilient, and it is doubtful he wouldn't be able to break out of that within a split second before having his bones crushed.

4) Yamato

Yamato was originally one of Orochimaru’s test subjects, the only one who survived being implanted with Hashirama’s cells. This makes him an extremely strong shinobi who is capable of using Earth, Water and Wood Release, even capable of suppressing Tailed Beasts.

But in the face of Might Guy’s taijutsu skills, Yamato does not stand a chance and will easily be defeated by his taijutsu skills.

3) Hidan

Naruto fans were shocked when Asuma met his end at the hands of the Akatsuki member Hidan. Hidan's immortality made him extremely hard to kill, but Might Guy’s specialty being taijutsu makes him almost invincible against Hidan’s swinging attack.

Even if Might Guy can’t kill him, he would be able to defeat and contain him much more easily than Shikamaru could by overwhelming the Akatsuki member with agility combined with strength.

2) Jiraiya

Jiraiya was one of the Legendary Sannin and mentor to Uzumaki Naruto himself. Jiraiya was a skilled senjutsu user, second only to his disciple, and single-handedly defeated three of the six Pains, before ultimately meeting his end.

When it comes down to pure combat ability, Might Guy shines as a more intimidating opponent who Jiraiya’s rasengan and senjutsu would not be very effective against.

1) Hatake Kakashi

Naruto @NarutoVibe Might Guy opening the 8 Gates gave me chills Might Guy opening the 8 Gates gave me chills https://t.co/V0bS4G4lqt

While Kakashi is a jack of all trades, Might Guy is a master of one. Both shinobi are evenly matched, with them keeping track of their wins and losses. But when it comes to serious combat, Kakashi, whose stamina is considerably lowered due to the strain of using Sharingan, would lose against Might Guy’s Eight Inner Gates.

During the fight against Madara, Kakashi himself admits that Guy had far surpassed him as a ninja.

3 characters who Might Guy does not stand a chance against

3) Namikaze Minato

Might Guy’s speed and power would allow him to overwhelm most shinobi of the Naruto series, but the Fourth Hokage is an exception. Minato’s signature jutsu was the Flying Raijin, earning him the nickname “The Yellow Flash of Konoha.”

During the Third Shinobi War, Minato had single-handedly wiped out entire fleets of Iwagakure shinobi and even proved himself to be faster than the Raikage, A.

If Minato manages to mark Guy with his teleportation seal in a serious fight, it would be impossible for Guy to avoid the next attack, guaranteeing his victory.

2) Senju Hashirama

The “God of Shinobi” and First Hokage of Konoha, Senju Hashirama is an opponent Might Guy would stand no chance against. Capable of every type of nature transformation and wood release, with an incredibly vast chakra reserve and proficiency with medical ninjutsu and sealing jutsu, Hashirama was a force to be reckoned with.

Being the reincarnation of Otsutsuki Ashura, he was capable of even subduing the Tailed Beasts. Madara conceded Hashirama’s strength to be superior to his own, despite having his Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan.

1) Uchiha Itachi

Itachi would possibly be the worst opponent against someone like Might Guy, who cannot use either ninjutsu or genjutsu. It is never mentioned in the Naruto series if Guy can break out of a genjutsu, but even Kakashi was unable to break out of Itachi’s Tsukuyomi, so Guy would likely stand no chance against Itachi if he used genjutsu against him.

Naruto and Sasuke are arguably the most powerful characters by the end of the Naruto Shippuden anime, so it goes without saying that Might Guy would stand no chance against Naruto in his Sage of Six Paths mode, or against Sasuke using his Rinnegan. But Might Guy would defeat them both easily in their base mode with his superior taijutsu skills.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi