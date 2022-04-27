10 unique uses of Susanoo in Naruto, ranked

Naruto is among one of the most well-written anime series till date. Every character in the Narutoverse has shown a completely unique flavor and attribute of their beautiful selves. The powerups and extreme warfare tactics are to-die-for.

One such spectacular move is the creation of a Susanoo. Susanoo is among the best Naruto defense moves, manifesting as a huge humanoid built from the chakra flow of the user and capable of fighting on their behalf. Itachi Uchiha originally introduced us to the Susanoo as his greatest secret weapon against Sasuke. With time, however, many have shown the ability to employ their unique Susanoos as well.

10 unique Susanoo uses in Naruto

10) Sasuke's skeletal Susanoo

After Itachi's death, Sasuke reawakened his Mangekyo Sharingan and was able to form a Susanoo. Susanoo's resemblance to Itachi has been hinted at on several occasions. However, because Sasuke's development is marked by powerful thoughts of anger and retribution, his Susanoo is darker in composition than Itachi's.

At a basic level, all Susanoos undergo a skeletal phase, like a ribcage, for rudimentary defense. Sasuke's, like the other Susanoo, has a variety of weapons at his disposal, but it opts for a bow that can shoot arrows at high speeds and function as a shield.

9) Shisui's emerald Susanoo

Shisui materialized his Susanoo after watching his friend die, in Naruto. His Susanoo seems to be emerald in hue, with blade-like appendages on its shoulders and forearms. The Susanoo assumes a demonic appearance when it displays its humanoid form, with a crimson tomoe in the middle of its chest that can fire a torrent of chakra-powered needles at breakneck speed.

Shisui can cover a drill-like lance with fire to produce a vortex of flames using its right arm. Shisui Uchiha could still utilize the green Susanoo in Ultimate Revolution, even after Danzo took his right eye.

8) Indra Otsutsuki's amethyst Susanoo

Indra Otsutsuki's Susanoo is purple in color. It features emphasized eye-holes, a spike above each eye, a gash across its lips, and three openings on its cheeks in Complete Body form. Indra's skeleton form was also seen in the anime. Despite not having an Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan, Indra was able to produce a Full-Body Susanoo.

In terms of power, his Susanoo was capable of fighting alongside Ashura Otsutsuki and even cornering it to some level. Indra was among the greatest Susanoo users.

7) Kakashi's cyan Susanoo

The cyan Susanoo of Kakashi wields not just a sword but also the Kamui Shuriken. Because it may modify the target's position, Kamui Shuriken comes as a handy jutsu for an ambush.

It featured a tengu nose, a frontal shield plate on its skull, two strands of hair on its face, and a vertical scar, similar to Kakashi's trademark wound. It wields a katana, but the Mangekyo-shaped shurikens are its most notable weaponry.

6) Sasuke's complete form

Sasuke was capable of creating a whole Susanoo with a bottom half by the beginning of the infamous Fourth Shinobi War, as well as considerably enhancing its total size. Sasuke was able to strengthen his Susanoo naturally using the Senjutsu Chakra created during Sage Transformation, briefly generating marks similar to the Heaven's Cursed Seal.

The face of his entire Susanoo was somewhat altered after attaining half of Hagoromo's abilities, and after Sasuke activated the solidified final form, cracks emerged in its cheekbones, and it no longer sports a grin.

5) Great Fireball Susanoo Technique

Sasuke's Susanoo employs attacks unseen in the manga, at times in the anime. One of them is the Fireball Technique, which is equivalent to what an Uchiha can do on his own.

Sasuke's Susanoo may use this technique to throw a massive fireball at an adversary, as the name indicates. Instead of bursting on impact, these fireballs keep burning, making them quite powerful.

4) Madara Uchiha's Susanoo

A deep cerulean Susanoo is owned by the former chief of the Uchiha Clan. His Susanoo has extraordinary abilities. It can hurl a homing sword that can easily break a mountain. The Susanoo is unaffected by the Tailed Beast Explosive in terms of defense. Madara's Susanoo holds different, undulating swords that resemble kris on each side's right hand.

He may use the swords as guided missiles when he throws them. Madara could produce blades in all of Susanoo's limbs in the anime, the blade left trails of azure, fire-like chakra on the ground and could release ripples capable of obliterating many shinobi in a single hit.

3) Itachi's blood red Susanoo

Itachi's Susanoo is adorned in an uncommon orange/red color scheme, which differs from the other Susanoos because it uses warm colors instead of cold ones. The color red has a wide range of connotations. It is frequently associated with fury and passion. Itachi is the only person who can use his Susanoo to generate enormous chakra shuriken.

Itachi's strongest long-range move, Yasaka Magatama, employs a staggering amount of force. Sasuke can perform a lesser variant of this technique, although Itachi is its sole canonical performer.

2) Madara's blind-eyed manifestation of Susanoo

The most impressive part about Madara's manifestation of Susanoo was the fact that he did so without his eyes. At its core, Sharingan is a gene found in the human body. The Sharingan is an embodiment of the genes that are required to use most of the gene's powers, as they all need vision.

Consider this: precognition necessitates the ability to perceive motion, genjutsu necessitates eye contact, and techniques like Amaterasu and Kamui necessitate sight manifesting in the target area. Susanoo, on the other hand, is unique. It isn't an ability that involves eyesight, hence it isn't a method associated with the eyes. The physical power comes from the Sharingan gene.

1) Hagoromo Otsutsuki's light azure Susanoo

Hagoromo Otsutsuki displayed a blueish Susanoo capable of transforming into its Complete Body state and using chakra blades in the anime. A single horn emerges from the chin and two tresses fall on either side of the face, imitating Hagoromo's facial hair. It has a devilish look, with a pointed tengu-like snout and a jagged mouth. His Susanoo grew to be considerably larger than other users', approaching the size of the Ten-Tails.

