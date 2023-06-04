Boruto: New fan art envisions post-time skip Sasuke sporting a beard

Following the release of Boruto chapter 80 on April 20, 2023, the Boruto manga went on a three-month hiatus. As a result, there have been several theories and leaks about the upcoming chapter, with the most likely one supporting that it will feature Boruto Timeskip. Since the time skip theory leaked, the internet has been flooded with fan speculation about the upcoming chapter.

However, discussions about character art development for various characters are being held online in addition to theories about the upcoming chapter. For instance, a piece of fan art by Reddit user u/-SoulArtist that depicts Sasuke after his time skip and was posted in r/Boruto has gained a lot of attention. Boruto fans have been appreciating the fan art ever since it was shared.

Boruto fans can be seen swooning over Sasuke in beards in the new fan art

The popular character Sasuke, also known as Sasuke of the Sharingan, is well-known to Boruto fans. Many people have already produced Sasuke fan art that has garnered a lot of interest from the public, and once more, new fan art has become well-known.

This new fan art of Sasuke, which has gained huge popularity, depicts Sasuke sporting beards. The fan art was made by Reddit user u/-SoulArtist-, and as soon as it was posted on the r/Boruto subreddit, it instantly garnered prominence. As of the time that this article was being written, the fan art had already received 164 comments and more than 1.5K upvotes.

In addition to having a beard, Sasuke can be seen wearing an eye patch in one eye in the illustration. The illustration only shows Sasuke's face and not his entire body. Aside from Sasuke with beards, the user has also created Sasuke's mangekyou sharingan on one side. Furthermore, the user who posted the illustration added the caption, "What I think Sasuke ought to look like a post time skip," to the image.

It should be noted, though, that this is not the user's first time creating or sharing fan art, as the piece was shared by u/-SoulArtist. The user has previously shared fan artwork frequently, including sketches of well-known characters like Roxas, Tsuyu, Naruto, Blood Devil, and independent works.

How the Boruto fans reacted?

As soon as the Sasuke fan art was shared, Boruto fans began to leave various comments on the post. One fan endorsed the bearded Sasuke and wondered if, because time is frozen where Naruto is, he would remain unchanged while everyone around him ages. Another person commented that Sauske's side profile is attractive and that it would be awesome if he adopted the archetype of the wilting old warrior with great power.

Another fan commented on Uchiha's lack of beard growth, and another user responded by citing Madara, who never shaved for decades and had tonnes of chakra and Hashirama cells to boost his strength but still had no beards. Again, the user responded, writing that it is true that he did not have beards until he was 80 or 90 years old and that Uchiha lacks beards and they compensate for their strength.

While another user noted that beards and a lot of fire-style jutsu probably wouldn't mix well, burning Uchiha beards. According to the user, the Uchihas may have evolved over generations without having facial hair in their genes. Another user concurred, stating that the comment was not at all stupid.

While more comments are being made as fans can't contain their excitement, many of them support the idea that Susuke should have a beard, while others argue that Sasuke wouldn't look good because he has a baby face.

Consequently, Sasuke's new avatar offers something fresh to fans. Fans can now debate whether Sasuke should grow a beard or not instead of waiting for the next chapter, which will be released on August 20, 2023.

