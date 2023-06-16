Boruto: Why Kishimoto sealed Naruto away, explained

Boruto chapter 77 saw Naruto and Hinata get sealed away in the other dimension of Daikokuten, where time does not flow. This means that Naruto and Hinata won’t be aging a single day. However, this led to commotion in the Naruto fandom as to why Kishimoto did this to Naruto. Fans have often wondered and tried to understand the reason behind this act.

The sequel to Kishimoto’s Naruto follows the exploits of Naruto’s son and his allies. It started serialization in the shounen V-Jump magazine in May 2016, which was later adapted into an anime series in April 2017 and is available to watch on Hulu, Crunchyroll, and Netflix.

Those who wish to catch up to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations can head over to Crunchyroll for the same. The website describes the series as:

"As peace prevails throughout the ninja clans, so does the question of becoming one, Now a generation of prodigy like Boruto Uzumaki, son of Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki, are challenged living under their parents’ shadow. The shinobi life has changed and so must the path to it. The legacy of ninja continues and a new chapter of ninja begins!"

How Naruto's absence will prove to be beneficial to Boruto

Bruce @WRUCEGOTNEXT boruto vs kawaki (ts fight) has to be like the middle/end point of the series, and Naruto is gonna be sealed for that long? That's at least 4-5 years probably longer Naruto might be gone for years if you really think about itboruto vs kawaki (ts fight) has to be like the middle/end point of the series, and Naruto is gonna be sealed for that long? That's at least 4-5 years probably longer Naruto might be gone for years if you really think about it😭 boruto vs kawaki (ts fight) has to be like the middle/end point of the series, and Naruto is gonna be sealed for that long? That's at least 4-5 years probably longer😭💀 https://t.co/cTXE83o0SI

Kawaki’s betrayal was a major turning point in the storyline. Kawaki felt indebted to Naruto and his family after they saved him from Kara. The latter wanted to use Kawaki as a vessel to revive the Otsutsuki leader, Isshiki. Naruto took Kawaki in as his son to protect him and keep him secure.

However, developments in the storyline reveal that Kawaki was manipulated into thinking the only way to defeat the Otsutsuki is by killing everyone under the Otsutsuki bloodline. This also includes Boruto.

Kawaki visits Naruto in his home and reveals his plan to him and Hinata. However, before they can react to the situation Kawaki seals them away in the Daikokuten dimension. The intention behind Kawaki’s action may actually be positive as he did not want Naruto to witness the death of his beloved son.

Wren 🔩 @Bleedforlives Eida's next step for or against kawaki. The plot involving eida vs sarada and sumire. Eida's next step for or against kawaki. The plot involving eida vs sarada and sumire. https://t.co/jIcCKM0UfP

Shortly after this, Eida rewrites Konoha’s history using her Shinjutsu, making Boruto the enemy of the village and the killer of Naruto. Kawaki becomes Uzumaki Kawaki and is remembered as Naruto’s only son. As far as the residents of Konoha are concerned, Naruto is dead and Boruto is on the run at the risk of being hunted.

moisty @rmam0dric



Naruto will probably be sealed until the end of the story but Sasuke might get something but the Boruto power curve is above him he cant help much in fights @zKomandr I don’t think Kishimoto would nerf them to bring them back up from now on it will probably be Borutos storyNaruto will probably be sealed until the end of the story but Sasuke might get something but the Boruto power curve is above him he cant help much in fights @zKomandr I don’t think Kishimoto would nerf them to bring them back up from now on it will probably be Borutos story Naruto will probably be sealed until the end of the story but Sasuke might get something but the Boruto power curve is above him he cant help much in fights

As to why Kishimoto decided to write off Naruto for the rest of the series could be related to the first chapter in the manga. The first chapter’s narrative states that the story is not about Naruto, but instead none other than his son. Additionally, considering the title of the series, it makes sense to focus solely on the new characters instead of Naruto and his friends.

Additionally, unlike Naruto, Boruto has lived a peaceful childhood. He hasn’t had as much opportunity for character development as Naruto did.

Naruto was lonely from the beginning, orphaned and cast out. It is with the help of his friends and determination that Naruto achieved his dream of becoming the Hokage, who is loved by all.

Hence, it is crucial for him to face severe adversities and overcome challenges in the series because his Karma and Otsutsuki ancestry might possibly make him stronger than Naruto.

As mentioned earlier, Naruto is available to watch on Hulu, Crunchyroll, and Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes