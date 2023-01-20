Boruto chapter 77: Did Kawaki Seal off Naruto?

Boruto chapter 77, which was released in Japan on January 20, 2022, reveals that Kawaki has gone rogue and sealed off Naruto in what appears to be a different dimension. This unexpected move is motivated by his desire to reach Boruto without being emotionally hindered.

Jigen raised Kawaki as a vessel for Isshiki Ohtsutsuki, which has made him naturally hostile to the entire Ohtsutsuki Clan. Boruto was psychically connected to Ohtsutsuki Momoshiki again in the previous chapter, and Kawaki became aggressive as a result. As it turns out, this has resulted in Kawaki sealing Naruto in the most recent chapter.

Kawaki traps Naruto in Boruto chapter 77

Naruto and Kawaki as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In Boruto chapter 77 titled Time Drawing Near, Hinata and Naruto are seen setting the table, while Kawaki is missing. He enters Naruto's residence at this point, unnoticed by anyone due to his chakra masking ability.

Kawaki takes a seat and invites Naruto to join him. He then expresses his gratitude to him for liberating him from his corpse-like state and breathing life into him. Naruto disagrees, claiming that he was fine from the beginning, a kind-hearted person willing to sacrifice himself to protect others.

Kawaki then says that his life revolves around Naruto because of what he did, but that the world is set up in such a way that people like Naruto are the first to go. Ohtsutsuki, he claims, is the key culprit.

According to Kawaki, the ninjas are vulnerable and end up dying. But he has resolved to use the Ohtsutsuki's powers against them and kill them rather than be killed. He did not want to begin this mission without first reporting to Naruto as per protocol, so he paid the visit.

Naruto, Kawaki, and Hinata (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kawaki reveals that his target is Boruto, and despite Hinata and Naruto's best efforts to persuade him otherwise, even going so far as to say that he will have to kill them first, Kawaki refuses to listen. He never asked for permission, and he will continue his mission because others cannot.

Thus, in Boruto chapter 77, Kawaki is shown opening a portal that draws Naruto and Hinata in. He is aware that what he is about to do is wrong and that he will be hated for it by the person he loves the most, and he is willing to die for it, but only after getting the job done.

Why does Kawaki want to kill Boruto?

Kawaki and Boruto as in the manga (Image via Pierrot)

Boruto chapter 77 picks up where the previous one left off, with Kawaki demanding Momoshiki to reveal himself. Kawaki imposes himself on Boruto and demands that Momoshiki appear, but Shikamaru's intervention temporarily stops him by making him consider how Naruto would react to the situation. After all, Kawaki is devoted to Naruto. But, as previously stated, he intends to murder Boruto.

Kawaki wants to kill Boruto in Boruto chapter 77 because he carries Momoshiki within him. When Momoshiki was killed by Boruto, he chose to convert him into a vessel by implanting him with Karma. This endowed Boruto with mysterious abilities.

However, as the mark evolved, Momoshiki was able to show up and gain control of his body for brief periods of time. This means that in the future, Momoshiki will be able to reincarnate himself and once again pose a threat to the ninja world.

