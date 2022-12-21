Boruto chapter 76 makes fans hope for a Sarada and Sumire team-up against Eida

Boruto chapter 76, which was released on December 20, depicts a lengthy interaction between Sumire, Sarada, and Eida. The previous episode revealed the origins and powers of Eida, Daemon, and Delta, as well as Amado's plans for Kawaki's karma alongside the presence of an Otsutsuki God. Finally, it was revealed that Boruto saw a future in which Konoha village was in disarray.
Boruto chapter 76 picks up where the previous chapter left off, focusing on what appears to be a simple bonding moment between three girls but is rife with suspicion and strategy development. This has fueled fans' desire for a proper team-up in which Sumire and Sarada actually fight Eida.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Boruto chapter 76
Fans take to Twitter to demand that Sarada and Sumire team up against Eida after the release of Boruto chapter 76
Eida, Sumire and Sarada's interaction in Boruto chapter 76
When an argument between Daemon, Kawaki, and Boruto over Eida breaks out in Boruto chapter 76, the latter declares that she finds it uncomfortable between them and invites Sarada and Sumire to come over. Sarada and Sumire comply.
Away from the boys, Eida confesses her feelings for Kawaki to Sarada and Sumire. At the same time, Sarada and Sumire convey to each other that Eida's spell did not work on them.
Sumire instructs Sarada to act as if they are her captives in order to avoid being perceived as threats. Eida would be caught off guard if the need arose because she could never imagine people under her spell being capable of attacking her.
Sumire communicates the same plan to Shikamaru, who agrees with her decision. He claims that, while they have yet to find a way to deal with Daemon's abilities, if Konoha declares Eida a threat in the future, the village may be able to rely on Sarada and Sumire.
What have fans thought about this potential team-up?
Fans have expressed excitement about the prospect of a future Sumire-Sarada team-up against Eida. This would be interesting because we do not know how good her fighting skills are or whether Sarada and Sumire will be able to match her. Of course, Twitter users have differing opinions, with some predicting she will be weak and others predicting she will be as powerful as her brother Daemon.
But, as some Twitter users point out, and as is also hinted at in the manga, there is one brilliant way for the story to progress: they all become good friends.
There are also fan theories as to what keeps Sarada and Sumire from becoming Eida's captives.
Boruto chapters can be found on the official Viz and Manga Plus websites, as well as the official Shonen Jump app.
One Piece is going to end soon, but creator Oda has a message for fans. Read here!