Boruto chapter 76 makes fans hope for a Sarada and Sumire team-up against Eida

Boruto chapter 76, which was released on December 20, depicts a lengthy interaction between Sumire, Sarada, and Eida. The previous episode revealed the origins and powers of Eida, Daemon, and Delta, as well as Amado's plans for Kawaki's karma alongside the presence of an Otsutsuki God. Finally, it was revealed that Boruto saw a future in which Konoha village was in disarray.

Boruto chapter 76 picks up where the previous chapter left off, focusing on what appears to be a simple bonding moment between three girls but is rife with suspicion and strategy development. This has fueled fans' desire for a proper team-up in which Sumire and Sarada actually fight Eida.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Boruto chapter 76

Fans take to Twitter to demand that Sarada and Sumire team up against Eida after the release of Boruto chapter 76

Eida, Sumire and Sarada's interaction in Boruto chapter 76

Sumire, Eida, and Sarada Eida, as seen in Boruto chapter 76 (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

When an argument between Daemon, Kawaki, and Boruto over Eida breaks out in Boruto chapter 76, the latter declares that she finds it uncomfortable between them and invites Sarada and Sumire to come over. Sarada and Sumire comply.

Away from the boys, Eida confesses her feelings for Kawaki to Sarada and Sumire. At the same time, Sarada and Sumire convey to each other that Eida's spell did not work on them.

Sumire instructs Sarada to act as if they are her captives in order to avoid being perceived as threats. Eida would be caught off guard if the need arose because she could never imagine people under her spell being capable of attacking her.

Sumire communicates the same plan to Shikamaru, who agrees with her decision. He claims that, while they have yet to find a way to deal with Daemon's abilities, if Konoha declares Eida a threat in the future, the village may be able to rely on Sarada and Sumire.

What have fans thought about this potential team-up?

Sumire, Eida and Sarada as seen in Boruto (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

Fans have expressed excitement about the prospect of a future Sumire-Sarada team-up against Eida. This would be interesting because we do not know how good her fighting skills are or whether Sarada and Sumire will be able to match her. Of course, Twitter users have differing opinions, with some predicting she will be weak and others predicting she will be as powerful as her brother Daemon.

vedo @vedosnrt SUMIRE AND SARADA VS EIDA???? TAKE ALL MY MONEY SUMIRE AND SARADA VS EIDA???? TAKE ALL MY MONEY 💳💥💳💥💳💥 https://t.co/85ZWUGNZB1

Howlxiart🔩 @howlxiart 🤩 That would be hella interesting as I hope there's depth to why they're not effected by Eida's charms. Perhaps something about Uchiha blood and Nue

#BORUTO #NARUTO Foreshadowing of Eida vs Sumire and Sarada🤩 That would be hella interesting as I hope there's depth to why they're not effected by Eida's charms. Perhaps something about Uchiha blood and Nue Foreshadowing of Eida vs Sumire and Sarada⁉️👀👀🤩 That would be hella interesting as I hope there's depth to why they're not effected by Eida's charms. Perhaps something about Uchiha blood and Nue 🔥#BORUTO #NARUTO https://t.co/bKEcahlxuA

IX_81999🎨 @IX_81999 @howlxiart Eida without her enchanting ability is pretty much useless. She only knows basic taijutsu. This must be the reason why Amado also created Deamon to act her protector. But without a Deamon i got Sarada and Sumire on her🤷‍♂️ @howlxiart Eida without her enchanting ability is pretty much useless. She only knows basic taijutsu. This must be the reason why Amado also created Deamon to act her protector. But without a Deamon i got Sarada and Sumire on her🤷‍♂️

Hafizz™ @afizz301 @howlxiart Agree bcuz i want to see this version of sumire again 🤩 @howlxiart Agree bcuz i want to see this version of sumire again 🤩 https://t.co/2usRqcka2X

naeshaun @naeshaun7 @howlxiart I wonder if they could even take her on though. If her taijutsu and speed is anywhere as good as Daemon’s, they shouldn’t have a chance (I would think). @howlxiart I wonder if they could even take her on though. If her taijutsu and speed is anywhere as good as Daemon’s, they shouldn’t have a chance (I would think).

Pending @2sideAnime Ngl this was a peak set up Sumire and Sarada vs Ada Ngl this was a peak set up Sumire and Sarada vs Ada https://t.co/6EdWYjK6YV

But, as some Twitter users point out, and as is also hinted at in the manga, there is one brilliant way for the story to progress: they all become good friends.

kurokawaflower @rikuhanyou @howlxiart I don't going figth her I think be her true friends @howlxiart I don't going figth her I think be her true friends

🎄Merry Kairismas🎄 @_kairiichan



Girls being there for each other??? I am living for it. I love her. This panel had me standing and clapping. Yes, girl. You’re totally right. There aren’t enough girls here and bringing Sarada and Sumire in was the right decision.Girls being there for each other??? I am living for it. I love her. This panel had me standing and clapping. Yes, girl. You’re totally right. There aren’t enough girls here and bringing Sarada and Sumire in was the right decision. Girls being there for each other??? I am living for it. I love her. ❤️💜💙 https://t.co/m39eiOtDky

There are also fan theories as to what keeps Sarada and Sumire from becoming Eida's captives.

X~calioz🤬 @AmorinoGato_Y @howlxiart Perhaps her ability doesn't work on people who are actually in love 🤷🏿‍♂️ @howlxiart Perhaps her ability doesn't work on people who are actually in love 🤷🏿‍♂️

oldchool @isnags_l @howlxiart Yea it has to be that they have outsuski dna because shikamaru’s son got caught in it. @howlxiart Yea it has to be that they have outsuski dna because shikamaru’s son got caught in it.

SAFT_Remyx @Bastian78341566 @howlxiart The only Thing i liked this Chapter. That could get so cool, at least some relevance for Sarada and Sumire. Looking Forward to it. Maybe Uchiha's get a small buff against Otsutsuki? @howlxiart The only Thing i liked this Chapter. That could get so cool, at least some relevance for Sarada and Sumire. Looking Forward to it. Maybe Uchiha's get a small buff against Otsutsuki?😌

Boruto chapters can be found on the official Viz and Manga Plus websites, as well as the official Shonen Jump app.

