Boruto: 4 characters Sarada Uchiha can defeat (and 4 she cannot)

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is the story of a new generation of young shinobis who will one day grow up to be extremely powerful. One of them is Sarada Uchiha. She is the daughter of Sakura and Sasuke Uchiha. Sarada was placed alongside Boruto and Mitsuki to form the new Team 7.

Inspired by Naruto, Sarada aims to be the Hokage one day. From a young age, she showed a lot of promise, even awakening her Sharingan. Trained by both her parents, Sarada is developing into a powerful kunoichi.

Given her abilities, how does she square up against the other characters from the beloved series? Here's a look at four characters Sarada Uchiha can defeat, and 4 she cannot.

4 Boruto characters Sarada Uchiha can defeat

1) Iwabe Yuino

Iwabe Yuino (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Iwabe Yuino was a genin at the Academy with Sarada. An Earth Release user, Iwabe had a grandfather who was killed by Yagura Karatachi. The identity of his parents is unknown.

Proficient in Taijutsu and close combat, Iwabe used to score top marks in ninja classes at the Academy, but not in academics. Due to this, he had to repeat the academy twice. Thus, he was superior to most genin. However, Sarada seems to be ahead of him skill-wise and wouldn't have an issue beating him.

2) Chocho Akimichi

Chocho Akimichi (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Chocho Akimichi is Sarada's closest friend and a part of the new Ino-Shika-Cho trio. Over time, Chocho trained with Choji and picked up the secrets of the Akimichi Clan. She appears confident and quite sure of herself, not afraid to take up a challenge but might seem indifferent to training at times.

Chocho managed to effectively use Buttefly Mode at a young age and used it for an extended period without needing the clan's Three Colored Pills - a talented Kunoichi indeed. When up against Sarada, Chocho's abilities might fall short given the tricks the young Uchiha has in her locker.

3) Sumire Kakei

Sumire Kakei (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sumire Kakei was the class president of Sarada's class at the Academy. She served as the main antagonist of the Nue Arc. She later returned and was able to control Nue better. Presently, she works with the Scientific Ninja Weapons Team.

Sumire is now able to fight with Nue's assist, giving her a big advantage. She possesses knowledge about Jutsu and technology as well. The full extent of her abilities has not yet been showcased. But with whatever is known, she wouldn't be able to match up to Sarada.

4) Metal Lee

Metal Lee (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Unlike his father, Rock Lee, Metal Lee is able to use Ninjutsu. As expected, being trained by his father, Metal Lee is excellent at Taijutsu. He was even seen using one of the Eight Gates unintentionally.

The genin had a weakness - anxiety when watched, which caused him to freeze up. He did, however, manage to get over that. Metal Lee is among the list of young Shinobi with a lot of promise. Given his traits, Metal might need to train harder to stand up to the likes of Sarada.

4 Boruto characters Sarada Uchiha cannot defeat

1) Boruto Uzumaki

Boruto Uzumaki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Protagonist and son of the 7th Hokage, Boruto Uzumaki is tipped to surpass his father with time. A born genius, Boruto mastered Rasengan in a day and even altered it, creating his own special move, "The Vanishing Rasengan." The blonde-haired shinobi is skilled at various Ninjutsu and has been termed a prodigy.

Further, with Momoshiki Otsutsuki inside and the Jogan, Boruto is as formidable as ever. He would prove to be more than a match for his Uchiha teammate and eventually overpower her.

2) Mitsuki

Mitsuki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Mitsuki is the result of one of Orochimaru's experiments. He was created in Sanin's lab and is his child. Being genetically engineered, his abilities far surpass those of ordinary genin and possibly chunin. Arriving at Konoha, Mitsuki considers Boruto to be his "Sun".

A startling fact about Mitsuki is that he is able to access Sage Mode. Although just a glimpse was seen, it gave him a major boost in power. In their fight, Urashiki Otsutsuki labeled him as threat. Needless to say, Sarada does not really stand a chance against him, given his wide range of abilities.

3) Kawaki

Kawaki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kawaki was a shinobi raised by Jigen to be a vessel for Isshiki Otsutsuki's manifestation. Living with Kara, he was genetically modified to a certain extent. Like Boruto, Kawaki possesses the Karma Seal, but has greater control over it.

He is able to morph parts of his body into weapons and his seal gives him a serious power boost. He is also able to absorb and release jutsu. Kawaki possesses a keen battle IQ and doesn't hesitate in facing stronger opponents. Unless Sarada gets a major upgrade (maybe the Mangekyo Sharingan or Susanoo?), Kawaki would stand to prevail over her.

4) Shinki

Shinki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Lastly comes Gaara's foster son, Shinki. Born with Magnet Release Kekkei Genkai, Shinki is probably the strongest among the younger Shinobi, besides Boruto. His Magnet Release allows him to control iron sand, similar to the third Kazekage (strongest Kazekage).

Taught by Kankuro, Shinki is also able to utilize puppets to his advantage. With Gaara as his mentor, Shinki is turning out to be a truly formidable Shinobi. If up against Sarada, there is no doubt Shinki would win despite her attributes.

