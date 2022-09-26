5 Boruto characters who surpassed their parents (and 5 who  never can)

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is all about the new era of shinobi. After the Fourth Great Ninja War, the sequel follows the story of Boruto Uzumaki. With the world now at peace, the newer generation of shinobi is preparing to take over.

The show is a mix of previously loved characters and fresh new faces with an evolving storyline. Our heroes from Naruto have grown up and now have families. This article takes a look at their children and which ones have the potential to surpass their parents while also mentioning five others who need to up their game.

5 Boruto characters who will surpass their parents

1) Boruto Uzumaki

It is no secret that Boruto Uzumaki will surpass his parents someday. The son of Naruto and Hinata, the titular protagonist is the oldest of their two children. Boruto initially resented his father for his absence from the household but soon became respectful of his duties and responsibilities.

So far, Boruto possesses the Jougan, the power of Momoshiki Otsutsuki, and the Karma seal. At his age, Boruto managed to master and alter the Rasengan, adding lightning release to it and creating the Vanishing Rasengan. With huge potential for growth, the hero is sure to climb even higher than the Hokage.

2) Mitsuki

Another member of Team Konohamaru, Mitsuki is on the way to surpass his parent Orochimaru. Created as a partial clone of Orochimaru, Mitsuki arrived in the Leaf to check if Boruto was his "sun."

As seen in the anime, Mitsuki is capable of lengthening his limbs and has good control of snakes like Orochimaru. Notably, he awakened Sage Mode at a young age. This transformation further heightened his abilities and made him all the more powerful.

3) Shinki

Not exactly Gaara's biological offspring, Shinki was initially an outcast and feared in the Hidden Sand Village. Seeing that the latter possesses a Magnetic Release Kekkei Genkai, Gaara offers to mentor him and becomes his stepfather.

Shinki's Magnet Release allows him to control iron sand, a material stronger than sand. In the anime, Shinki is seen expertly using his iron sand, taking down opponents with relative ease. Not to mention, the Third Kazekage was the strongest due to his Magnet Release.

Taught by Kankuro, Shinki is also able to use puppets in battle. Instead of chakra threads, he uses his iron sand to control them. If Shinki continues to develop his Magnet Release, he can undoubtedly be one of the strongest in Boruto.

4) Chōchō Akimichi

Chōchō is the daughter of Karui and Choji Akimichi. Together with Shikadai Nara and Inojin, she forms the 17th generation of the Ino-Shika-Cho trio.

Speaking of her abilities, Chōchō is another kunoichi with huge potential. Even before graduating from the academy, she was able to use the Partial Multi-Size Technique. Being of Akimichi heritage, she is well-versed in the clan's more advanced techniques. Additionally, she was able to use Butterfly Mode without the Three Colored Pills.

5) Shikadai Nara

The beloved son of Temari and Shikamaru Nara, Shikadai forms a part of the Ino-Shika-Cho trio. Shikadai takes after his father in terms of intellect and also boasts of having the Kazekage bloodline.

Taught the ways of the Nara clan, Shikadai is able to manipulate shadows like his father. The anime shows him using his Shadow Imitation Technique in unique and effective ways. On the flip side, he has also been trained by Temari in Wind Release. Given the tools in his arsenal, Shikadai has more than sufficient potential to surpass his parents.

5 Boruto characters who can never surpass their parents

1) Inojin Yamanaka

Inojin is the son of Ino Yamanaka and Sai. He is the third member and completes the 17th generation of the Ino-Shika-Cho trio.

Hailing from the Yamanaka Clan, Inojin trains with his mother to master the Mind Transfer Jutsu. Like her, he also practices Medical Ninjutsu. However, being a Sensor Type, he faces difficulty in detection. Though he makes up for it using the Super Beast Scroll Technique (Sai's technique), he still has a long way to go. Even with the Mind Transfer Jutsu, Inojin is seen facing trouble while using it.

2) Metal Lee

While the identity of his mother remains a mystery, it is known that Metal Lee is the son of Rock Lee. Like his father, he specializes in Taijutsu. A redeeming feature about him is that he can also use Ninjutsu.

However, when it comes to Taijutsu, Metal Lee is far from achieving Rock Lee's level. At a similar age, Rock Lee was able to awaken the 6th Gate while Metal struggled to awaken the 1st. Even with Ninjutsu, Metal might just fall short of his father's speed and prowess. To surpass Rock Lee's strength and caliber, Metal will need to train harder than ever to come up with his own unique techniques.

3) Sarada Uchiha

Sarada Uchiha is the daughter of Sakura and Sasuke Uchiha. A descendent of the Uchiha, Sarada awakened her Sharingan at age 11 while excited to see her father. Sarada currently possesses a two-tomoe Sharingan, which she is in the process of mastering.

However, even with her present abilities and growth rate, it seems unlikely that Sarada can surpass her parents. She has a lot to learn if she wishes to be better than Sakura. Not to mention, her mother is the best medical-nin and strongest kunoichi in Konoha. In terms of physical strength as well, Sarada is far behind Sakura.

As for Sasuke, even though she has awakened the Sharingan, her father's control of it is far superior. The Shadow Hokage also has several jutsus under his belt that sets him apart from most shinobis of his generation. Moreover, Sasuke's possession of the Hagoromo's chakra gives him a further edge in battles.

Suffice to say, Sarada has miles to go. With both her parents among the strongest shinobi, she has massive shoes to fill.

4) Toroi

In Boruto Episode 56, Toroi is seen as a genin from the Hidden Cloud. Alongside Yurui and Tarui, he makes his way to the final stage of the Chunin Exams, but that's where he falls short.

In the same exams, he was matched against Mitsuki of Konoha. Even though the latter holds himself back in the fight, Toroi could do no real damage to him. In the anime, he is seen using shuriken expertly, with glimpses of utilizing lightning release and having high physical strength. Unfortunately, his battle against Mitsuki proved his need for a harder training.

5) Tarui

Tarui is a kunoichi hailing from the Hidden Cloud Village. She was first seen in Boruto Episode 56 when the Chunin Exams took place in Konoha. With her teammates Yurui and Toroi, she clears the first round of the exams but is knocked out by Sarada Uchiha in the second.

Presently, not much is known about her or her heritage. However, the anime does ascertain that she is a close-range fighter, choosing to use a lariat in battle. From what was seen, Tarui lacks skill in battle and needs working on. She lost in just three seconds. Nonetheless, a lot is left unsaid about her, and she might just end up surprising everyone in the future.

