What do the Karma markings on Naruto mean? Explained

Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto is quite easily one of the biggest shounen anime to exist. Subsequently, so, it also has several power-ups, which could be a new move, technique, or an altogether new form. In Naruto, we witnessed Naruto and Sasuke getting various power-ups, the strongest of which happened to be the Sage of Six Paths mode, granted to them by Hagoromo Ōtsutsuki himself.

Following the end of Naruto Shippuden, the sequel series Boruto: Naruto Next Generations began, which follows the story of Naruto's son, Boruto Uzumaki. Similar to the predecessor, Boruto anime also introduces its own form of power-up known as Karma. Karma users can be identified by their Karma markings, embedded by an Otsutsuki for a possible future resurrection.

Naruto: What are Karma markings?

Kawaki and Boruto activating their Karma in Boruto ep 1 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Karma is a seal that is embedded by an Otsutsuki onto a vessel as a compressed backup to their biological data. Karma marking is placed on any part of the vessel's body, which on activation spreads across the vessel's body in different patterns, depending on the user.

The data within the Karma seal itself gets extracted within the vessel and overwrites the existing data of the vessel, thus completely transforming them into a perfect Otsutsuki. This method is used by an Otsutsuki to reincarnate. Should the Otsutsuki be slain, their soul will migrate into the vessel. Also, if the Otsutsuki has multiple vessels, their soul will reincarnate into one of their vessels, with the Karma marking disappearing from the other vessels.

Kawaki losing his Karma (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Before the Otsutsuki's soul migrates to the vessel's body, the vessel can activate the Karma to gain the Otsutsuki's strength, which could give them increased strength and chakra, ninjutsu absorption, chakra stealing, flight, chakra rods, and Space-Time Ninjutsu. Access to the varied abilities depends on the amount of Otsutsufication completed in the vessel's body.

Generally, Karma markings tend to be black in color, there also exists a White Karma. If an Otsutsuki tries embedding their Karma onto someone who is not compatible, there is a chance that they will receive a White Karma. A White Karma user cannot be used for resurrection by an Otsutsuki, also deeming the user unable to use the Otsutsuki's ninjutsu absorption powers.

Code from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations (Image via Studio Pierrot)

One advantage a White Karma user has is that their powers do not vanish if the Otsutsuki's soul perishes.

What are the drawbacks of Karma?

While Karma is a really effective way for an Otsutsuki to resurrect, one needs massive amounts of energy to do so. This is why Isshiki didn't directly embed the Karma seal on Jigen after he was injured by Kaguya Otsutsuki. Instead, he shrunk himself and parasitically fused with his brain, only to later embed the Karma mark on Jigen's chin.

Jigen as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While one can rest and regain their energy, there is another roadblock, as one is only able to perfectly complete their resurrection if the vessel is compatible for the same. Otherwise, the vessel may pass away in two or three days, which is why the blackened parts of Jigen's body cracked when he used Isshiki's powers while fighting Naruto and Sasuke.

Also, once the Otsutsuki has been resurrected, if they have multiple vessels, the Karma marking on the other vessels vanishes, making them vulnerable to a permanent death, which is what happened to Isshiki Otsutsuki, as he was not able to place a new Karma seal on Kawaki.

