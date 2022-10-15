Naruto fans accuse Black Clover of copying Itachi's backstory

With Black Clover chapter 341 spoilers out, fans of Naruto have found a reason to accuse Black Clover of copying Naruto's tropes. This time, they have accused Black Clover of copying Itachi's backstory. The conversation started sparking up on the internet after recent leaks from Tabata's manga showed Ichika revealing Yami Sukehiro's sinister past.

In previous chapters, fans could observe how Ichika wasn't really fond of hearing about her brother, but the reason for the same wasn't revealed. However, recent leaks suggest that Yami annihilated his entire clan. While the backstory is yet to be shown in the manga, Naruto fans point out how the backstory is similar to that of Itachi Uchiha.

Yuki Tabata's Black Clover has been accused of copying Itachi Uchiha's backstory from Naruto

Darkside 🇯🇲 @DarkKageXL Black Clover is just Magic Naruto at this point LMFAO. It copies so many typical stuff from shonen that it's so hard to take it seriously at this point. Black Clover is just Magic Naruto at this point LMFAO. It copies so many typical stuff from shonen that it's so hard to take it seriously at this point. https://t.co/LMEcTjH3nI

With Black Clover chapter 341 leaks out, fans of Masashi Kishimoto's manga have started accusing Black Clover of copying Itachi's backstory. Several fans tweeted how Black Clover was simply a copy of Naruto, making it hard to take it seriously at this point.

Gibz @Gibz187

#BCSpoilers #bc341 Tears, BC stans attacked Maki yet Yami is a genuine discount Itachi Tears, BC stans attacked Maki yet Yami is a genuine discount Itachi 😭#BCSpoilers #bc341 https://t.co/nFKHO6N4j8

Meanwhile, a fan took this opportunity to point out how Black Clover fans had accused Jujutsu Kaisen of copying Asta's power trope for Maki. @Gibz187 joked about how Yami Sukehiro was simply a discounted Itachi Uchiha and how Black Clover had done the same as Jujutsu Kaisen by copying Itachi Uchiha's backstory.

Storm @KingStormTop1 Need These new gen mangaka to stop copying Itachi. Maki and Yami Aren’t him Need These new gen mangaka to stop copying Itachi. Maki and Yami Aren’t him https://t.co/SCunAMwVks

Several Naruto fans even tweeted how the new-gen manga from Shonen Jump should stop copying Naruto as a base for their own world-building.

Black Clover fans respond to Naruto fandom's accusations

With Naruto fans' accusations taking over Twitter, Black Clover fans quickly responded to them.

Me1o🥀 @itszeke8_



Naruto fans see one similarity and love to compare it’s outrageous. @DarkKageXL This take is absolutely garbage and based, we don’t even know if that’s the real story of what happened with the clanNaruto fans see one similarity and love to compare it’s outrageous. @DarkKageXL This take is absolutely garbage and based, we don’t even know if that’s the real story of what happened with the clan Naruto fans see one similarity and love to compare it’s outrageous.

Several fans pointed out how Black Clover has yet to reveal the whole backstory, as we have only been told the gist. The only thing that has been revealed is Ichika's perspective, who should have been around five or six years old at the time, which could lead to several discrepancies in her story.

Lucius Zogratis @ZogratisLucius @Gibz187 Let's be honest, do you really think a guy who started a family and protected his kingdom and almost died fighting the king of devils for the sake of humanity would kill his own flesh and blood, if yes then that's sum character Development, you can't find a bad part in this twist @Gibz187 Let's be honest, do you really think a guy who started a family and protected his kingdom and almost died fighting the king of devils for the sake of humanity would kill his own flesh and blood, if yes then that's sum character Development, you can't find a bad part in this twist

One fan pointed out how a person like Yami killing an entire clan could be part of an insane character development that is yet to be shown in the manga, given how he loves and adores all the members of the Black Bulls.

🇵🇷teddeh🇵🇭 @____teddeh____ @DarkKageXL When you found out Kishi didn’t invent killing your entire family and eye variations @DarkKageXL When you found out Kishi didn’t invent killing your entire family and eye variations https://t.co/oRiTtlI7JZ

Several fans opined that just because Yami may have killed his entire clan doesn't mean he was copied from Naruto. They quickly came up with examples such as Hunter x Hunter and Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, where a genocide took place, all of which had come out way before Masashi Kishimoto had started to write Naruto, thus stating how Kishimoto wasn't the first one to introduce genocide in a series.

Micky @Micky17968628 @Gibz187 Kars did it first… so naruto stole this from jojo’s @Gibz187 Kars did it first… so naruto stole this from jojo’s https://t.co/c14Ew4BTXe

Some even joked about how one Twitter user had a Boruto profile picture, which seemed to be enough reason to not take their opinion seriously. This was a diss at Boruto, given how the anime is the subject of constant ridicule over the internet.

𝒥𝓊𝓁𝒾𝑜 𒌐 @Julio243445 @DarkKageXL “hard to take it seriously at this point” ironic from someone who has a Boruto pfp @DarkKageXL “hard to take it seriously at this point” ironic from someone who has a Boruto pfp 💀 https://t.co/6EFuFs23qb

Fans concluded that the people who had accused Black Clover of copying Itachi Uchiha's backstory were only looking for some attention, making their whole argument invalid.

One fan chose to become The Devil's advocate as he stated how no series was truly original as manga authors constantly take inspiration from each other. What mattered the most was that they do it perfectly and add their own twists, the same for which has yet to be revealed in Black Clover.

Final Thoughts

This is not the first time the Naruto fanbase has accused any other series of stealing their tropes. Previously, they did the same with My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen.

In the case of My Hero Academia, the Naruto fanbase claimed that Deku's dream of becoming the number 1 Hero was similar to that of Naruto's dream of becoming the Hokage. They stated this based on how both Deku and Naruto had powers instilled in them, which they had to try and make their own over time, which would help them reach their goal. They even pointed out similarities between Aizawa and Kakashi because they cover their eyes.

Fushiguro, Itadori, and Nobara (Image via MAPPA)

As for Jujutsu Kaisen, the similarities were pointed out in the case of the main trio and their sensei, as according to them, Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi had been copied by Jujutsu Kaisen for the character designs and dynamic between Itadori, Fushiguro, Nobara, and Gojo, respectively. Naruto fans even accused Jujutsu Kaisen of having a similar protagonist, as both of them had a powerful entity within them.

