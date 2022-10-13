Twitter loses its mind over Ichika's revelation of Yami Sukehiro's sinister past in Black Clover chapter 341

With Black Clover chapter 341 spoilers finally out, fans of the series have been left shocked by the revelations, and rallied on Twitter to give their take on the same. The spoilers saw Ichika revealing the truth behind Yami Sukehiro's past, but her story contradicts the one the Black Bulls captain had revealed to Asta and others.

Yuki Tabata's Black Clover has been on an amazing run, with each chapter amping up the excitement, sending fans rushing to Twitter to speculate on the revelations being made.

With Asta being in the Land of the Sun, we are also being introduced to new characters in every other chapter. Chapter 341, too, introduces readers to three new members of the Ryuzen Seven.

Theories galore as Black Clover chapter 341 shocks fans by revealing Yami Sukehiro's sinister past

With the recent spoilers, Black Clover fans have yet again taken over Twitter, praising manga author Yuki Tabata for the chapters he has been putting out recently.

While they are surprised by the turn of events in the manga, they also believe that Tabata must have a reason for making such plot twists. One fan speculated that Tabata "has bigger plans" for Yami Sukehiro, which is why he was spared in the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc, implying that any other manga author would have killed Sukehiro to give the protagonist, Asta, some character development.

Joy 🦀 @JOYmasan

why did yami survive spade arc ... bcs tabata has bigger plans for him too

#BCSpoilers why did julius survived in elf arc ... bcs tabata had bigger plans for him ...why did yami survive spade arc ... bcs tabata has bigger plans for him too why did julius survived in elf arc ... bcs tabata had bigger plans for him ... why did yami survive spade arc ... bcs tabata has bigger plans for him too #BCSpoilers https://t.co/SFyyU1Rs6s

Meanwhile, Yami Sukehiro's entire backstory has been thrown in the mud with Ichika disclosing her brother's sinister past. Her revelation that her brother killed her entire clan has fans comparing Yami Sukehiro to Itachi Uchiha from Naruto, who massacred the Uchiha clan, leaving Sasuke as the sole survivor.

While Ichika is yet to reveal the whole backstory to Asta, fans have already started to defend the Black Bulls captain, claiming that he must be innocent.

Some pointed out that a 13-year old boy without a grimoire should hardly be a challenge against a whole clan, let alone be able to massacre them entirely. Many are speculating that Yami Sukehiro must have been framed for the crime by either some demon or his childhood friend, Ryudo Ryuya.

Oblivious @oblivibum The Sukehiro Clan might be a little fraudulent how did they get wiped by a grimoireless dude who lost to a fishing boat #BCSpoilers The Sukehiro Clan might be a little fraudulent how did they get wiped by a grimoireless dude who lost to a fishing boat #BCSpoilers https://t.co/faMSgZYjZw

Despite the surprising turn of events, fans are in love with the new plot twist, and shared memes on the same.

With Yami Sukehiro's past set to be revealed in the next Black Clover chapter, fans have begun speculating that it will be heart-breaking, similar to Nacht's backstory of Morgen's passing.

Many fans have also refused to believe that the Black Bulls Captain is responsible for killing his entire clan when he was just 13, since this is the same man who prayed for his enemy, Vetto, after killing him.

Michael Hart ♣️ @DarkFoxTeam_ If there’s one thing Tabata does exceptionally well, it’s backstories. I can already tell this one is gonna hit hard. It’s a shame Black Clover is going on a break, but I feel like the wait will be worth it. #BCSpoilers If there’s one thing Tabata does exceptionally well, it’s backstories. I can already tell this one is gonna hit hard. It’s a shame Black Clover is going on a break, but I feel like the wait will be worth it. #BCSpoilers https://t.co/7bz0a6mPu0

Val ² | New acc🥀 @notvalclover I’m supposed to believe that the same man who prayed for Vetto right after killing him is the same mf that killed his own entire clan at 13??? Yeah no Yami Sukehiro is innocent #BCSpoilers I’m supposed to believe that the same man who prayed for Vetto right after killing him is the same mf that killed his own entire clan at 13??? Yeah no Yami Sukehiro is innocent #BCSpoilers https://t.co/gyoOXnd4VU

As mentioned above, fans have already started pointing their fingers at Ryudo Ryuya, and believe that he framed Yami Sukehiro for his clan's murder.

One fan even pointed out how Ryudo and Yami Sukehiro having "similar ki," must have helped the shogun disguise himself as the Black Bulls captain to kill his entire clan. Dark magic must have been a threat to Ryudo, and thus he must have decided to annihilate the clan for his personal means.

Moreover, the only character in the series who has no magic/yoryoku is Asta, who has a contract with a devil. Thus, fans believe that Ryudo too must be connected to some devil.

Akira @Ibicza



#BCSpoilers Asta says that Ryudo ki is vaguely similar to Yami, this indicates that he is just a childhood friend or maybe his brother or the twin or maybe relatives, mmmm they are the same situation as Lucius and Julius but in a different and mysterious way. 1/2 Asta says that Ryudo ki is vaguely similar to Yami, this indicates that he is just a childhood friend or maybe his brother or the twin or maybe relatives, mmmm they are the same situation as Lucius and Julius but in a different and mysterious way. 1/2#BCSpoilers https://t.co/YSguyN7IyU

justin🧛🏾 @Justin_rtw Yami didn’t kill those guys calling it now. It was probably this ryudo guy. He prolly set yami up, just seems very out of character for yami #BCSpoilers Yami didn’t kill those guys calling it now. It was probably this ryudo guy. He prolly set yami up, just seems very out of character for yami #BCSpoilers https://t.co/X5FKTc85jb

Meanwhile, some Black Clover fans have defended Ryudo Ryuya, given how wholesome he has been ever since his first introduction in the manga.

It seems like a disaster is set to take place in the Land of the Sun, given how cloudy the sky above the country is, contrary to the name of the country itself.

Pikku 感情的 @PikkuProgram #BCSpoilers The "sky of this country being so cloudy" to me feels like the country is 'in need of saving' with the Zetten legend (splitting the skies, opening up the clouds) referring to the country's previous "savior". Works well with the mentions of it being in constant turmoil #BCSpoilers The "sky of this country being so cloudy" to me feels like the country is 'in need of saving' with the Zetten legend (splitting the skies, opening up the clouds) referring to the country's previous "savior". Works well with the mentions of it being in constant turmoil https://t.co/Vn9ZvUEaFQ

Given Yuki Tabata's obsession with referencing demon lore, one fan also brought forth a theory claiming that it must have been Asmodeus who killed the Yami clan. Asmodeus is the only demon that is known for killing families.

🪰Jack OATz Order of the Fly🪰 @JackOATzDaGOAT



This would go back to the term ‘Lucifugus’ not being a devil name and just a type/class of devil The only devil that kills families specifically in lore is Asmodeus. This is a TRUE demon. Not a fallen but born of devil by devil. The most violent in all of Hell.This would go back to the term ‘Lucifugus’ not being a devil name and just a type/class of devil #BCSpoilers The only devil that kills families specifically in lore is Asmodeus. This is a TRUE demon. Not a fallen but born of devil by devil. The most violent in all of Hell. This would go back to the term ‘Lucifugus’ not being a devil name and just a type/class of devil #BCSpoilers + https://t.co/itFIgfoGW6

From character designs to Ichika's personality: Black Clover fans now have plenty to gush about

With new Ryuzen Seven characters being introduced, Black Clover fans have yet again gathered to share their love for the new character designs. This goes especially for the female character Imari Komari, who has fans gushing over her good looks and cute personality.

Much of the praise was directed towards her skin color, as fans loved that Yuki Tabata chose to add more people of color to his series.

While Imari was able to pull a majority of the fans' focus on herself, some fans were also curious to find out more about the mask-wearing Ryuzen Seven member Hanagatsuji Jyouzou, as they hope to see how he looks beneath the mask.

xynx ♣️ @xynroom the big guy and the girl are both cute & seem fun i can’t wait to see more of them and the one with the oni mask i can’t wait to see his face #BCSpoilers the big guy and the girl are both cute & seem fun i can’t wait to see more of them and the one with the oni mask i can’t wait to see his face #BCSpoilers

Besides the attractive character designs, fans are also excited about Ichika's change in personality. For the first time since her introduction, she was not mean during her interactions with Asta and spoke to him normally.

During their conversation, she also revealed her range of personalities as she passionately spoke about Ryudo Ryuya. Readers also got a glimpse into her cute side when she had to awkwardly compose herself after her fangirl moment.

One fan even shared how the Black Clover fandom was given two perspectives of 13-year-old Yami Sukehiro, out of which readers would be made to choose one as the reality after, after the release of chapter 342.

ルイ· ᶜʰᵃᵈ ☀️ @jandchan #BCSpoilers



This is Yami This is Yami

on Ichika’s POV. on his own POV. This is Yami This is Yamion Ichika’s POV. on his own POV. #BCSpoilersThis is Yami This is Yamion Ichika’s POV. on his own POV. https://t.co/PWOh0XbwUa

Black Clover will be on a week-long break after chapter 341 officially releases. Fans will have to wait for an additional week to find out more information about Ichika's revelation.

Poll : 0 votes