Twitter loses its mind over Ichika's revelation of Yami Sukehiro's sinister past in Black Clover chapter 341

With Black Clover chapter 341 spoilers finally out, fans of the series have been left shocked by the revelations, and rallied on Twitter to give their take on the same. The spoilers saw Ichika revealing the truth behind Yami Sukehiro's past, but her story contradicts the one the Black Bulls captain had revealed to Asta and others.
Yuki Tabata's Black Clover has been on an amazing run, with each chapter amping up the excitement, sending fans rushing to Twitter to speculate on the revelations being made.
With Asta being in the Land of the Sun, we are also being introduced to new characters in every other chapter. Chapter 341, too, introduces readers to three new members of the Ryuzen Seven.
Theories galore as Black Clover chapter 341 shocks fans by revealing Yami Sukehiro's sinister past
With the recent spoilers, Black Clover fans have yet again taken over Twitter, praising manga author Yuki Tabata for the chapters he has been putting out recently.
While they are surprised by the turn of events in the manga, they also believe that Tabata must have a reason for making such plot twists. One fan speculated that Tabata "has bigger plans" for Yami Sukehiro, which is why he was spared in the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc, implying that any other manga author would have killed Sukehiro to give the protagonist, Asta, some character development.
Meanwhile, Yami Sukehiro's entire backstory has been thrown in the mud with Ichika disclosing her brother's sinister past. Her revelation that her brother killed her entire clan has fans comparing Yami Sukehiro to Itachi Uchiha from Naruto, who massacred the Uchiha clan, leaving Sasuke as the sole survivor.
While Ichika is yet to reveal the whole backstory to Asta, fans have already started to defend the Black Bulls captain, claiming that he must be innocent.
Some pointed out that a 13-year old boy without a grimoire should hardly be a challenge against a whole clan, let alone be able to massacre them entirely. Many are speculating that Yami Sukehiro must have been framed for the crime by either some demon or his childhood friend, Ryudo Ryuya.
Despite the surprising turn of events, fans are in love with the new plot twist, and shared memes on the same.
With Yami Sukehiro's past set to be revealed in the next Black Clover chapter, fans have begun speculating that it will be heart-breaking, similar to Nacht's backstory of Morgen's passing.
Many fans have also refused to believe that the Black Bulls Captain is responsible for killing his entire clan when he was just 13, since this is the same man who prayed for his enemy, Vetto, after killing him.
As mentioned above, fans have already started pointing their fingers at Ryudo Ryuya, and believe that he framed Yami Sukehiro for his clan's murder.
One fan even pointed out how Ryudo and Yami Sukehiro having "similar ki," must have helped the shogun disguise himself as the Black Bulls captain to kill his entire clan. Dark magic must have been a threat to Ryudo, and thus he must have decided to annihilate the clan for his personal means.
Moreover, the only character in the series who has no magic/yoryoku is Asta, who has a contract with a devil. Thus, fans believe that Ryudo too must be connected to some devil.
Meanwhile, some Black Clover fans have defended Ryudo Ryuya, given how wholesome he has been ever since his first introduction in the manga.
It seems like a disaster is set to take place in the Land of the Sun, given how cloudy the sky above the country is, contrary to the name of the country itself.
Given Yuki Tabata's obsession with referencing demon lore, one fan also brought forth a theory claiming that it must have been Asmodeus who killed the Yami clan. Asmodeus is the only demon that is known for killing families.
From character designs to Ichika's personality: Black Clover fans now have plenty to gush about
With new Ryuzen Seven characters being introduced, Black Clover fans have yet again gathered to share their love for the new character designs. This goes especially for the female character Imari Komari, who has fans gushing over her good looks and cute personality.
Much of the praise was directed towards her skin color, as fans loved that Yuki Tabata chose to add more people of color to his series.
While Imari was able to pull a majority of the fans' focus on herself, some fans were also curious to find out more about the mask-wearing Ryuzen Seven member Hanagatsuji Jyouzou, as they hope to see how he looks beneath the mask.
Besides the attractive character designs, fans are also excited about Ichika's change in personality. For the first time since her introduction, she was not mean during her interactions with Asta and spoke to him normally.
During their conversation, she also revealed her range of personalities as she passionately spoke about Ryudo Ryuya. Readers also got a glimpse into her cute side when she had to awkwardly compose herself after her fangirl moment.
One fan even shared how the Black Clover fandom was given two perspectives of 13-year-old Yami Sukehiro, out of which readers would be made to choose one as the reality after, after the release of chapter 342.
Black Clover will be on a week-long break after chapter 341 officially releases. Fans will have to wait for an additional week to find out more information about Ichika's revelation.