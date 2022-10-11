Black Clover Chapter 341: Release date, time, and what to expect

Black Clover is on an amazing run right now with the movie finally getting an official release date on March 31, 2023. The manga also has been following Asta in the Land of the Sun, where he has found out about a new technique that could help him defeat Lucius, and now he is hungry to learn more.

Yuki Tabata's manga is now in its final arc, as Asta is set to face Lucius Zogratis and his paladins. However, he needs to get stronger before he faces them. Meanwhile, back in the Clover Kingdom, many believe Asta to have passed away, making them look towards Yuno to play a key figure in the fight against Lucius.

When will Black Clover chapter 341 be released?

Black Clover chapter 341 will release on Sunday, October 16, 2022, for most fans internationally. As for people in Japan, the chapter is set to be released on October 17, 2022, at 12 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary between different time zones.

Black Clover chapter 341 is set to be released at the following times internationally:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8:00 am PDT (October 16)

Central Daylight Time: 6:00 am CDT (October 16)

Eastern Daylight Time: 11:00 am EDT (October 16)

British Standard Time: 4:00 pm BST (October 16)

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm IST (October 16)

Central European Summer Time: 5:00 pm CEST (October 16)

Australian Central Daylight Time: 12:30 am ACDT (October17)

Philippines Time: 11:00 pm PHT (October 16)

Ichika attacking Asta (Image via Viz Media)

Fans can read the upcoming Black Clover chapter on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app and Viz Media's Shonen Jump app. MANGA Plus allows readers to read all the chapters of a manga series. But a word of caution, readers can only view a specific chapter only once. Meanwhile, one can read the first and latest three chapters of a manga series on the Shonen Jump app as many times as one wants to.

What to expect from Black Clover chapter 341?

While these are just speculations, Black Clover chapter 341 could take some break from Asta's Zetten training in the Land of the Sun and take us back to the Clover Kingdom. Here, we could get some updates on the Magic Knights and how they are preparing to fight Lucius Zogratis and his paladins.

The Black Bulls members, apart from Noelle and Secre, believe that Asta is still alive and have decided to go look for him. We could possibly see how far they have come to locate Asta. Meanwhile, we may even get some updates on Noelle, Secre, and Mimosa, all of whom seemed depressed after Lucius's attack on Asta. As they had seen Asta get attacked and teleported, they were traumatized and were left unaware of what to do.

There's even a possibility that the chapter could focus on Yuno's resolve or Lucius's actions before the eventual battle to take place between them.

What happened last time?

Asta and Ichika begin their training (Image via Viz Media)

Black Clover chapter 340 titled An Opening, saw Asta continuing his Zetten training. As he got the basics down, Ryuda suggested him to fight Ichika Yami, who was an expert. While Asta did activate his Devil Union, he was no match for Ichika, who was too strong for him. Ichika didn't allow Asta to find a single opening against her and quickly defeated him.

While Asta was rearing to go for a second round, Ichika got pissed at him and knocked him out. Here, we learned how Asta was one of the very few people in the Land of the Sun who didn't black out after a fight against her, just telling us how far Asta had come.

Ichika knocks out Asta (Image via Viz Media)

The fight even revealed to us the origin of Zetten, as how the creator released enough Yojutsu to split the sky with one attack. This information could be key to Asta's training in future chapters.

Poll : 0 votes