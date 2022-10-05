Black Clover chapter 340: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

In the wake of chapter 339’s official release on Sunday, October 2, fans are clamoring for any and all information they can get on the upcoming Black Clover chapter 340. While no spoiler information on the issue is available at the time of writing, fans have the release information for the upcoming chapter already in hand.

Additionally, fans can to some extent predict what will occur in Black Clover chapter 340 as well. While no truly clear-cut path is provided at the end of chapter 339, fans can expect at least one of a few very likely scenarios to play out in chapter 340.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for the upcoming issue, as well as speculates on what Black Clover chapter 340 may have in store.

Black Clover chapter 340 has a few potential narrative scenarios which all seem equally likely

Release date and time, where to read

Black Clover chapter 340 is set to debut sometime during the day of Monday, October 10 for most international readers. Domestic Japanese and select international readers, however, will instead see the issue arrive in the extremely early morning hours of Tuesday, October 11.

Fans can check out the chapter on either Shueisha’s free MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha’s subscription-based Shonen Jump+ app. The former is a free service that allows readers to check out the first and latest three issues of a series, while the latter is a paid service that gives readers access to a series in its entirety.

The issue is set to be released at the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Time: 8AM PST (October 10)

Eastern Time: 11AM EST (October 10)

British Time: 4PM BST (October 10)

European Time: 5PM CEST (October 10)

Indian time: 8:30PM IST (October 10)

Philippine Time: 11PM PHT (October 10)

Japanese Standard Time: 12AM JST (October 10)

Australia Time: 12:30AM ACST (October 10)

What to expect (speculative)

- Asta goes to meet the 7 ryuzen



That's it. That's the best I have. #BC340 Predictions- Asta goes to meet the 7 ryuzenThat's it. That's the best I have. #BC340 Predictions - Asta goes to meet the 7 ryuzenThat's it. That's the best I have. https://t.co/OfZXxBpDSa

As previously stated, the ending of Black Clover chapter 339 provides no clear indication of how the story will progress in Black Clover chapter 340. With the first steps of Asta's training presumably completed, series author and illustrator Yuki Tabata has several options for the future.

Of course, one of the more likely scenarios is to continue focusing on Asta in Hino Country, keeping the training subarc going. This could be achieved via introducing the other Ryuzen Seven, whom Asta is likely to meet during the course of his training sooner or later.

If the upcoming issue does choose to shift focus outside of Hino Country, a few key candidates stand out in terms of where the story may go and whom it may follow. For example, fans have had no updates on the status of the Black Bulls since they departed in an effort to look for Asta several chapters prior.

The issue could give fans a quick update on them, potentially even introducing a means of locating Asta in the process. This may add further intrigue to the Hino Country subarc by having the other Black Bulls appear and also ask for training to prepare for their fight against Lucius.

Black Clover chapter 340 could also choose to focus on Lucius Zogratis instead, potentially giving fans some insight into what his preparations for this final battle are. This could also be used to give Julius some time to shine, possibly through internal conflicts with his Lucius personality, which are damaging their corporeal form as a result.

The final and likely candidate for Black Clover chapter 340 to focus on is Yuno Grinberryall. With Yuno and Asta being rivals, it would make sense to have the Spade Kingdom Prince also train in some way as Asta does the same abroad. With many suspecting that the two will defeat Lucius together, this seems increasingly likely as time progresses and Asta’s training furthers itself.

However, this is all speculation regarding the events of Black Clover chapter 340, with only Tabata knowing for certain what awaits readers in the upcoming issue. Nevertheless, fans can expect the same exceptional and consistent quality Tabata has displayed in the final arc thus far, regardless of how the story moves forward.

