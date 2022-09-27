Black Clover movie leaks suggest the return of fan-favorite directors

The Black Clover fanbase is anxiously waiting for the upcoming movie. However, this movie is set to be released in 2023, and the series is yet to announce the main cast and staff for the movie. Fans are speculating what characterizes the movie's plotline since there are no signs of this movie being a canon to the storyline currently being explored in the manga.

The fanbase seems to be quite excited owing to the leaks that have surfaced on Twitter. This leak suggests that some of the best directors and animators will return to the movie.

Let's look at the leaks that are making their rounds on Twitter, understand the source, and how it impacts the production of the Black Clover movie itself.

Black Clover movie: Leaks suggest that top-tier directors and animators will return

Popular Twitter user @Tsunalie uploaded a thread of tweets on September 26, 2022, providing the fanbase with some vital information. They claimed that some fan-favorite episode directors and animators would work on the upcoming Black Clover project. Dorian Coulon, a popular animator who has been involved with a couple of episodes of One Piece and Attack on Titan, will also be working on this film. Coulon apparently stated that some of the directors and animators that worked on the anime would be returning to produce the upcoming film.

Tsun本桜 @tsunalie Last night we had information about the movie Black Clover Dorian coulon an animator who is working on the animation of the future movie bc, he also added that there will be big names who have already made episodes of Black Clover ( the best episodes) and other big names ! Last night we had information about the movie Black Clover Dorian coulon an animator who is working on the animation of the future movie bc, he also added that there will be big names who have already made episodes of Black Clover ( the best episodes) and other big names ! 🍀

The leaks also stated the names of two people who will be the animation supervisors for the upcoming Black Clover movie. According to the leaks, they are Takaya Sunagawa and Shunji Akasaka. Takaya Sunagawa is a talented animator who was one of the primary animators of the anime series and was also the animation director for 25 episodes.

Tsun本桜 @tsunalie



#Blackclover #ブラッククローバー As big names we already have who will work on the Black Clover movie we have the two animation supervisors Takaya Sunagawa and Shunji Akasaka! As big names we already have who will work on the Black Clover movie we have the two animation supervisors Takaya Sunagawa and Shunji Akasaka!#Blackclover #ブラッククローバー https://t.co/mmQrcwrKwH

Tsun本桜 @tsunalie Source : Dorian coulon and Loïc Source : Dorian coulon and Loïc https://t.co/9f1yImfHzT

Apart from Black Clover, he has also worked on Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. Shunji Akasaka was also one of the primary animators of Black Clover anime. He was the chief animation director for about 29 episodes and was responsible for the critical animation of Psycho-Pass 2's episode 4.

In the comments section of the thread, fans attempted to figure out the other big names working on the movie. It makes sense since it's a relatively big production, and the rise in popularity of the series will lead to the production team comprising some of the best artists in this industry.

Naturally, one fan was concerned since the information mentioned above is from leaks by unverified sources. However, despite the fan's concern, the person who leaked this information is confident in their sources and that the names mentioned above will be a part of this project. That being said, we urge the fanbase to wait patiently until the official sources release information regarding the main staff and cast.

Stay tuned for more Black Clover updates as the year progresses.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far