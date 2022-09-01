Twitter stunned as Yuno makes a grand return in Black Clover chapter 336

Initial leaks for Black Clover Chapter 336 have come out as Twitter is stunned by the chain of events. Black Clover only returned from a hiatus a few weeks ago, and Asta had already been taken down in the last chapter. However, leaks from Black Clover chapter 336 say otherwise.

From what we can see, Yuki Tabata has yet again left the Black Clover community in shambles as they try to figure out what will happen in future chapters. The mangaka has always been a man who answered his fans' pleas, and we might witness a long-awaited story arc that goes into Yami's history.

We also saw the return of two major characters, as Twitter especially exploded with the return of Yuno. He seems to be back from his mission and looks really pissed.

Black Clover fans left stunned as Twitter explodes with speculations, rumors, and reactions

Black Clover Chapter 336 will see Yuno return to the Clover Kingdom as he has seemingly finished his mission. But after being greeted with the news surrounding Asta's loss, he seems pissed.

🅿️rince_ @princerequiem7 #BCSpoilers

The look on despair on everyone's faces is beautiful The look on despair on everyone's faces is beautiful #BCSpoilersThe look on despair on everyone's faces is beautiful https://t.co/vBf8WIrTYs

We will also see the return of yet another fan favorite character, Nacht Faust, as he informs the Magic Knights that he is unable to detect Asta's shadow. This could mean that the main protagonist is either in another dimension, another continent, an incredibly far-away place, or dead. This realization hits the characters with despair as Twitter reacts to Tabata's artwork for the characters' facial expressions.

Oblivious @oblivibum I still can't get over how good Tabata is at drawing facial expressions like LOOK AT THIS #BCSpoilers I still can't get over how good Tabata is at drawing facial expressions like LOOK AT THIS #BCSpoilers https://t.co/aSdCwiQM77

Twitter users even pointed out how Yami was smoking way more than usual while being worried about his subordinate and the betrayal he faced at Julius's hands.

Oblivious @oblivibum Lung cancer gonna kill Yami before Lucius will #BCSpoilers Lung cancer gonna kill Yami before Lucius will #BCSpoilers https://t.co/evmIy6a7zH

Then we are to even see a conversation between Adrammelech and Lucius. This conversation looks awfully similar to the one Aizen had with Ulquiorra in Bleach, and fans know how much Tabata looks up to Kubo's work.

Fans were also left comparing how Lucius views both Asta and Yuno. While Asta was looked upon as the Flaw of the World that was to be eliminated, Yuno is seen as the hope for humanity, as his strength has grown immensely due to the second grimoire he acquired.

Oblivious @oblivibum I love how Yuno's the chosen one while Asta's just some random bum peasant with no mana and no life #BCSpoilers I love how Yuno's the chosen one while Asta's just some random bum peasant with no mana and no life #BCSpoilers https://t.co/yr0LZsYWiu

The conversation between Lucius and Adrammelech gives us a perspective on how strong Yuno has become over time skip. He can now defeat a group of high-ranking devils swiftly, including Zagred, who was also a high-ranking devil from the Elf-Reincarnation arc.

Broku @_MinuteMan_



Keep in mind



Zagred (Word Devi) = High-Rank.



#BCspoilers Yuno casually wiping out a horde of High-Ranking Devils in base.Keep in mindZagred (Word Devi) = High-Rank. Yuno casually wiping out a horde of High-Ranking Devils in base. Keep in mind Zagred (Word Devi) = High-Rank. #BCspoilers https://t.co/Xyv2rxNdTt

We will even see a parallel between Lucius and Yuno, as both take an oath to crush one another. Lucius wants to defeat Yuno so that his plans can move smoothly, while Yuno seeks revenge for Asta.

Pikku 感情的 @PikkuProgram #BCSpoilers Tabata is beyond the concept of religious symbolism & implicit writing my guy making their hairlines parallel one another #BCSpoilers Tabata is beyond the concept of religious symbolism & implicit writing my guy making their hairlines parallel one another https://t.co/7wkuWGwLFt

Black Clover leaks hint at a long-awaited storyline surrounding Yami's homeland

🥷🏾 @Justin_rtw safe to say Lily teleported Asta to Yami’s homeland the land of the rising sun. We getting that solo arc and yami homeland arc at the same time 🏽 Asta finna learn more about Ki and become a better swordsman Judging from the Bonsai and the literal rising sunsafe to say Lily teleported Asta to Yami’s homeland the land of the rising sun. We getting that solo arc and yami homeland arc at the same time🏽 Asta finna learn more about Ki and become a better swordsman #BCSpoilers Judging from the Bonsai and the literal rising sun😂 safe to say Lily teleported Asta to Yami’s homeland the land of the rising sun. We getting that solo arc and yami homeland arc at the same time🙏🏽 Asta finna learn more about Ki and become a better swordsman #BCSpoilers https://t.co/FtYonLK7NL

At the end of the leaks, we see Asta teleported to a sea shore. Fans speculate that Lily must have teleported Asta to the Land of the Rising Sun, Yami's homeland. Clearly, the sun behind the man must have been added to indicate the Land of the Rising Sun. Along with that, the mysterious character seems to have a hairstyle similar to Yami's, making fans question his relationship with him.

ルイ· ᶜʰᵃᵈ ☀️ | CR: Deranged Detective @jandchan #BCSpoilers



People kept on asking about Land of the Rising Sun arc.



Tabata: okay, I gotchu.



Note: The hair formation looks like we are about to see Yami’s relative. People kept on asking about Land of the Rising Sun arc.Tabata: okay, I gotchu.Note: The hair formation looks like we are about to see Yami’s relative. #BCSpoilersPeople kept on asking about Land of the Rising Sun arc.Tabata: okay, I gotchu.Note: The hair formation looks like we are about to see Yami’s relative. https://t.co/WDxja8ZbC4

Yami had previously mentioned how he learned his Swordsmanship and Ki in his homeland. So, it seems like Asta is set to learn some new tricks, as this may be the perfect place for him to hone his swordsmanship and return stronger.

Initially, Asta only used to swing his sword blindly at his opponents. Only after learning about Ki did he look like a formidable Magic Knight. So learning more about Ki and Swordsmanship from the source should give the main protagonist a definite advantage.

