Black Clover: 4 characters who can defeat Paladins (and 4 who never can)

In the wake of Black Clover’s latest issue, fans are scrambling to discuss the Paladins, their power, and any potential weaknesses they may have. While all of these discussions are speculative until fans see or are told more about the Paladins in the official series, many have identified a few characters who should be a match for them.

Conversely, fans have also come to terms with a much wider list of Black Clover characters who, without a doubt, are incapable of defeating a Paladin. While there are plenty of ways for power and skill to be used, there are simply some mages who don’t have the skills necessary to defeat one of Lucius’ evolved humans.

Here are 4 Black Clover characters who can defeat Paladins, and 4 more who never can.

Yuno and 3 other Black Clover characters who can defeat a Paladin

1) Yami Sukehiro

Kicking off the list is one of Black Clover’s most popular characters and Captain of the Black Bulls, Yami Sukehiro. Yami has largely served as one of the most important power benchmarks for fans throughout the series. He always seems to be near the tip of the spear, if not the driving force that is the tip itself.

There’s also his Dark Magic, which has been shown to be able to affect Devils and Underworld magic naturally, which in turn earns him an Arcane Stage rank. Based on what viewers have seen so far, he might have some difficulty defeating a Paladin, but there's almost no doubt he would ultimately prevail.

2) Asta

Similarly, Asta's Anti-Magic grants him the Arcane Stage rank and allows him to naturally affect otherworldly magic. While he and Lucius appeared to be at odds, many suspected the former Wizard King to be a particularly powerful Paladin. Furthermore, many believe Asta's Anti-Magic will soon be able to affect Lucius.

While he did not use any of his powers, abilities, or strengths against Paladin Sister Lily, many fans believe that this was due to his feelings for her rather than a lack of power. Asta would have made an offensive move in some way against any other Paladin. Finally, his role as protagonist almost requires him to defeat this new foe, regardless of how powerful they are.

3) Yuno Grinberryall

Despite being listed as Stage Zero in the current Black Clover, many fans suspect this to be an outdated ranking that doesn’t reflect the current, post-time-skip Yuno. While it is speculative, many believe that he’s Saint Stage at a minimum, potentially even being close to Arcane thanks to his multiple Magic Attributes, Grimoires, and a plethora of spells.

He’s able to combine his Magic Attributes, creating powerful spells which he can seamlessly cast, which other Black Clover combo spells cannot due to mages' coordination. With all this considered, as well as the recent time-skip, he’ll likely be elevated to Saint Stage or higher on his next appearance, solidifying his candidacy as a Paladin-killer.

4) William Vangeance

While some may be surprised to hear it, William Vangeance’s capability of defeating one of Black Clover’s Paladins is certainly real. As an Arcane Stage mage, his World Tree Magic can allow him to affect otherworldly magic, especially when combined with Yami’s Dark Magic, as seen during the Spade Kingdom Raid arc.

His Magic's scope is also impressive, with the potential to overwhelm even a Paladin with how much can happen on the battlefield at once. While certainly more open to debate than other entries on this list, Vengeance would most likely be able to handle one of Black Clover’s newest enemies.

Gordon and 3 other Black Clover characters will never defeat a Paladin

1) Finral Roulacase

Despite being a fan favorite, even amongst his fellow Black Bulls, the final arc of Black Clover will likely end without Finral ever defeating a Paladin with his own strength. The older of the series’ Spatial Magic brothers, his variant of the attribute allows him no offensive options for his magic.

Langris Vaude, meanwhile, can literally tear away chunks of reality via the use of his offensively-oriented Spatial Magic. Without similar offensive capabilities, there would be no way for Finral to defeat one of Lucius’ evolved humans with his own powers.

2) Klaus Lunettes

The Golden Dawn’s Klaus Lunettes is no doubt respectably strong throughout the Black Clover series. His expertise with Steel Magic combined with his high-standing membership in the Golden Dawn squad all show him to certainly be one of the series’ better fighters. However, as enemies have become more powerful, Klaus’ relevance has slowly diminished.

It’s entirely possible that, during the series’ most recent 15-month time-skip, he was able to elevate his magic in some way to at least approach Saint Stage or higher levels. With the information currently available, however, fans have no choice but to assume he’ll never be able to defeat a Paladin.

3) Gordon Agrippa

One of the biggest detriments to Gordon when discussing his likelihood of defeating a Paladin is his relegation to a support role throughout the majority of Black Clover. The fights he takes part in are already sparse in number, and the few he has appeared in show him playing more of a supporting role rather than directly confronting enemies.

As a result, it has become incredibly difficult to gauge just how strong this member of the Black Bulls is in terms of his own power and his own power alone. While his skills combined with the power of another could pose issues for a Paladin, it’s unlikely Gordon ever defeats one relying on his own powers alone.

4) Kira Augustus Clover XIII

Finally, Kira Augustus Clover XIII is a particularly interesting choice when discussing which of Black Clover’s characters can defeat a Paladin. His Light Magic attribute has consistently been portrayed as one of the most powerful in the series, able to cause massive destruction on a wide scale or fatally wound a single opponent with ease.

However, his general disposition, royal status, and lack of experience with fighting or training suggest a less-than-adequate mastery of his skills. With how powerful Paladins have been shown to be, it’s unlikely that someone can win on the basis of their Attribute’s strength alone. As a result, while he does have the potential to do so, the current Kira Augustus Clover XIII most likely loses to any and all Paladins.

