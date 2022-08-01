This past week has been incredibly exciting for fans of author and illustrator Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover manga series. Many saw the smash-hit new-gen installment return from a three-month hiatus and dive straight into its final arc.

Switching straight to proceedings, Black Clover’s return chapter delved into the series' final confrontation, while also showing Asta’s tremendous growth. However, the absence of a certain character has fans wondering about his fate.

Follow along as this article discusses why Yuno’s absence in the latest Black Clover chapter has a hidden meaning.

Yuno’s absence in Black Clover Chapter 332 could spell doom with the arrival of Lucius Zogratis

Why Yuno’s absence is significant

As mentioned above, Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover manga series recently returned from hiatus to start its final arc. While the issue featured a plethora of characters in the ceremony following a 15-month long time-skip, a noticeable absence was that of Yuno Grinberryall.

The Prince of Spade Kingdom is said to be investigating the borders of the Clover Kingdom for demonic activity, with the rest of the Golden Dawn and the Black Bulls also absent. While most fans seem to have taken this line at face-value, there’s certainly skepticism to be had.

Of chief concern is Mimosa’s presence at the ceremony despite having extensive experience fighting devil-kind. This oddity is further highlighted by the fact that select Golden Dawn members were sent to the borders specifically for their experiences in this area. While Mimosa’s love for Asta gives a narrative reason for her absence, speculation is rife.

Thus, it’s entirely possible that this is a red herring. As a healer with extensive fighting skills, there’s no reason for Mimosa to stay behind, despite the narrative direction.

Interestingly, another line likely meant to be taken as a throw away could give readers hints regarding Yuno’s absence. The issue states that both the Heart and Spade Kingdoms have almost recovered from the events of the previous arc. Notable, the arc also revealed Yuno as a Grinberryall, part of the Spade Kingdom’s royal family as its prince.

Thus, it may seem that Tabata is withholding Yuno’s location from readers. One would assume that the Royal Family of a recovering kingdom would be present in full force during its resurgence. While the young prince is still a Magic Knight of the Clover Kingdom, his responsibilities by birth should likely take precedent here.

In summation, it seems that Tabata is deliberately attempting to mislead viewers regarding Yuno's whereabouts. The most plausible option seems to be that Yuno is in the Spade Kingdom with his birth family, aiding in its recovery efforts. However, the absence of general Black Bull and Golden Dawn squads alludes to a different outcome.

It’s entirely possible that the remaining leadership of the Clover Kingdom is somewhat aware of Julius’ true identity or remains suspicious of it. With this in mind, it’s entirely possible that Yuno, the Golden Dawn and the Black Bull squads were all anticipating an appearance from the Wizard King, which worked well in hindsight,

In this regard, Black Clover fans should prepare themselves for the beginning of a major fight towards the end of the upcoming issue. While unconfirmed, the conjecture surrounding Yuno's absence forebodes a grim consequence.

