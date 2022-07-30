Black Clover Chapter 332: Asta advances towards his goal, Lucius reappears, and more

Author and illustrator Yuki Tabata’s smash-hit manga series has finally returned, beginning its final arc with Black Clover Chapter 332. The cover page for Black Clover Chapter 332 also names the final arc as the “Road to the Ultimate Wizard King arc,” aptly named considering it serves as the conclusive segment of the series.

Black Clover Chapter 332 marks an incredibly exciting and engaging return to serialization for Tabata’s flagship series, rewarding fans for their patience immensely. Furthermore, Black Clover Chapter 332 masterfully, yet quickly, establishes just how much our central hero has grown in the 15 in-world months since fans last saw him.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the incredibly exciting and very promising Black Clover Chapter 332.

Black Clover Chapter 332 sees 15 month time-skip take place, bringing viewers back during Asta’s promotional festivities

Black Clover Chapter 332: One step closer

Black Clover Chapter 332 begins in what seems to be the immediate aftermath of Lucifero’s fight with Asta and other Clover Kingdom forces. He seems to be battered and bruised following his return to the 7th layer of the Underworld, where Lucius Zogratis is seen hovering over him.

The King of Devils comments on how he maintains the said title despite having lost half his body, before emphasizing that he possesses the most powerful magic in the world. Lucius agrees with this claim, before emphasizing that humans are superior to devils at using magic. He pulls out Lucifero’s heart as he says this, seemingly eating it given the onomatopoeia present.

Black Clover Chapter 332 then jumps forward in time by 15 months, honing in on the Royal Capital of the Clover Kingdom. Readers then see that a ceremony is being held to recognize Asta’s merit as a Magic Knight, which has led to him being promoted to a First Class Senior Magic Knight.

Fuegoleon is then seen explaining that, while Damnatio’s sudden disappearance prolonged the devil trials, Asta was eventually acquitted of all allegations. He continues, however, that many are still distrustful of the devil’s power (despite his acquittal), but he and others felt it necessary to recognize his merits. Asta responds that he’s simply happy to be acknowledged by the Captains themselves.

Fuegoeleon then happily tells him that he’s merely steps away from achieving his dream, before revealing that Yuno has already been given the title of Grand Magic Knight. This rank is one step above Asta’s, but Fuegoleon admits that he should’ve also been given this title. Both the devil trials and the misgivings of some are likely what prevented this, though this is not explicitly said.

Nevertheless, Asta’s classic optimism shines through, as he says that Yuno hasn’t reached their goal yet either despite the higher rank. Rill, meanwhile, laments his record for the youngest Senior Magic Knight being broken, as Fuegoleon tells the newly promoted knight to mingle and have fun.

People are seen wondering where Julius Novachrono, the current Wizard King, could be, with others explaining his penchant for disguising himself and disappearing for long periods of time. Interestingly, this would seem to imply that no one is aware of Julius’ true identity yet, meaning that Damnatio’s case being marked a disappearance by the captains likely isn’t a red herring.

Asta is then seen talking to Fuegoleon and Nozel, explaining that he heard rumors of the two of them plus Mereoleona being the candidates for the next Wizard King. Nozel, however, says this has been put on hold, with Fuegoleon explaining that he feels inadequate for the position after encountering the devils. He adds that Mereoleona doesn’t want to deal with the hassle of being the Wizard King.

It’s then revealed that both the Spade and Heart Kingdoms have nearly completely recovered from the previous arcs events. This seems to imply that Lolopechka is back to magic-wielding shape, and is likely reunited with Undine. Similarly, the Grinberryall family is likely back to ruling the Spade Kingdom, with Yuno potentially serving there as well.

Fuegoleon continues that, despite their continent seemingly being at peace, there are reports of demonic activity around the Clover Kingdom’s borders. It’s then revealed that this is where Yuno, the Golden Dawn, and the Black Bulls have been sent to in order to investigate said reports, having proven themselves in the previous arc.

Black Clover Chapter 332: Love in the air interrupted by sinister intent

Yami is then seen thanking some of the other captains for attending Asta’s ceremony, prompting Charlotte Roselei to run away in classic fashion. Yami wonders at her strange behavior over the last 15 months, wondering if he did something, which prompts Finral to remind him of her confession on his apparent deathbed.

Yami responds by heading for the bathroom while wondering if Charlotte is truly in love with him, confusing her ki for an aura of dislike rather than one of enamor. He wonders if she’ll always run away from him from now on, while Finral hilariously yells out to him that he’s taking too long in the toilet.

Black Clover Chapter 332 then shows Asta preparing to do something, as Secre in her Nero form sits atop his head with an annoyed face. The issue then shows Mimosa and Noelle both fawning over Asta, with both clearly and hilariously lamenting how smitten they are with him and wishing they could do something about it.

👑𝐀𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠👑 @OriginalAliking #BCSpoilers

Finral: Charlotte confessed to you while you were on the verge of death...



Yami: what could this mean??? Finral: Charlotte confessed to you while you were on the verge of death...Yami: what could this mean??? #BCSpoilersFinral: Charlotte confessed to you while you were on the verge of death...Yami: what could this mean??? https://t.co/vVFn7R38Es

Secre, now in her human form, approaches the two and whispers something to them, revealing that Asta is about to confess, shocking them in the process. The two are blushing and nervous over him potentially confessing his love for either of them, as Nero ponders how amusing it is and shows who he actually plans on confessing to.

Black Clover Chapter 332 then shows Asta and Sister Lily on a nearby balcony, where Asta once more asks her to marry him. He continues that, now that he’s 18, this will be his final proposal, asking her to please say yes as he promises to make her happy.

Sister Lily, meanwhile, thanks him as she remembers all the times she took care of him as a child. She then rejects his proposal, saying he’s family to her and, as a result, she can only see him as his “sweet little brother.”

Simon ³ @Nachtconss #BCSpoilers



Nero a whole ass menace lucifero got nothing on her Nero a whole ass menace lucifero got nothing on her #BCSpoilers Nero a whole ass menace lucifero got nothing on her 😭 https://t.co/8E2Kxeum2e

However, instead of getting upset and asking again as he did in the past, Asta shows a shocking level of maturity and simply accepts the rejection. He even admits that he recognizes that even his skill of never giving up can’t change how people feel when it is their true emotions on the matter.

He instead asks her to witness his unchanging vow, once more promising her that he will indeed become the Clover Kingdom’s Wizard King. Remembering the first time she heard this promise, she realizes she never said she believed in him, finally thinking now that he truly can do it.

Black Clover Chapter 332 then shows her happily saying she believes in him, and that she knows he can do it. However, the happy moment is soon interrupted by the sudden, mysterious, and sinister arrival of none other than Lucius Zogratis. Black Clover Chapter 332 then ends as the enigmatic enemy congratulates Asta on making it this far, but warning him that this is indeed the end of his journey.

Black Clover Chapter 332: Final thoughts

Nickeem Boyce @nickeem_boyce #BCSpoilers

The tradition of Asta getting blitzed is still ongoing 🤣 The tradition of Asta getting blitzed is still ongoing 🤣 #BCSpoilers The tradition of Asta getting blitzed is still ongoing 🤣 https://t.co/tjKQ7mBUjQ

With no break for the series scheduled next week, Black Clover Chapter 332 marks an incredibly exciting return to regular serialization for the series. The issue excels at everything a post-time-skip chapter should, quickly catching readers up on major events and details while also showing exactly how much characters have grown.

Furthermore, Black Clover Chapter 332 does this while still advancing the plot for the series’ final arc at an incredibly quick pace. Reintroducing Lucius Zogratis at the end of the issue, presumably as an enemy no less, bodes well for the pacing with which the final arc will commence.

Be sure to keep up with all Black Clover anime, manga, and film news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as 2022 progresses.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far