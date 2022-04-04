Black Clover Chapter 328: Asta slices through Lucifero, more flashbacks about Licita surfaces

After a break, mangaka Yuki Tabata returned with Black Clover Chapter 328. This might be the most divisive chapter in the current arc yet.

The fandom was conflicted over how to react to Asta’s sudden power-up or Lucifero’s apparent defeat. Quite a few theories also came up after the release of the chapter.

At the very least, this chapter is 15 pages long, and there is no break next week. These two factors alone kept a lot of fans really happy.

Asta seemingly defeats Lucifero in Black Clover Chapter 328, Licita talks about her son

Shonen Jump @shonenjump Black Clover, Ch. 328: Asta’s desperate battle against the King of the Devils continues! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3ND05GT Black Clover, Ch. 328: Asta’s desperate battle against the King of the Devils continues! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3ND05GT https://t.co/6EDSiSgQH1

In the previous chapter, Asta managed to save Yami and Nacht by using True Devil Union, of which he had five seconds left. He challenged Lucifero, cutting off his arms and kicking him away, promising to defeat him and live on.

Black Clover Chapter 328 is titled “Always.”

Licita talks about her son

𝐏𝐑𝐈𝐍𝐂𝐄 | CR: Berserk @Prince_Kai_01

I hope Asta comes to know about his mother soon



#BlackClover Whenever there is a flashback of Liebe's past with Licita, I feel so sad...I hope Asta comes to know about his mother soon #BlackClover 328 Whenever there is a flashback of Liebe's past with Licita, I feel so sad...I hope Asta comes to know about his mother soon#BlackClover #BlackClover328 https://t.co/2LO1kABN1G

The linear narrative of Black Clover Chapter 328 is juxtaposed with Liebe’s memories of Licita talking about her child. She had told Liebe that she had a son who was his age. He was miraculously born healthy but would have died if he had stayed close to Licita. In order to save him, she cast him away.

Licita laments that she is a terrible mother who is unable to care for her son. She would never see her son again or know him personally. However, she is still his mother and will always love him.

Asta vs Lucifero: Climax

Black Clover Chapter 328 features a fast and brutal battle between Asta and Lucifero. The protagonist utilizes the last five seconds of True Devil Union to slice through Lucifero’s arms.

They exchange banter, and Lucifero recognizes Asta as Licita’s son. Asta, in turn, calls him worthless and slices cleanly through his torso, dissecting his heart in the process.

As Lucifero falls, Asta and Liebe separate, and their five seconds are up. They look coldly toward the fallen King of Devils and declare that while he lies there dead, they are going to live and be happy, honoring Licita’s wish.

Speculations

The exact circumstances of Asta’s birth have not been revealed in Black Clover Chapter 328. The identity of Asta’s father, as well as the secret behind him being magicless, if there is any such secret, remain unknown.

Although Lucifero didn’t complete his sentence for Asta to realize his relation to Licita, the boy must have heard what was said since he retaliated against it.

Asta looked strangely calm about it, which raises the question of whether he heard what Lucifero said but already knew it or if he didn't hear anything at all.

What has baffled most readers is that Lucifero’s body did not disappear after he was slain. This has led many fans to speculate that Lucifero’s heart is actually inside Yami’s body, which was likely a side effect of Morris’ experiment on the Qilphoth Channel.

This may also explain why the Qilphoth symbol was shown in Black Clover Chapter 328 when Asta sliced through Lucifero. Some have pointed out that both Yami and Lucifero must be unaware of this fact if it is true since Lucifero tried to kill Yami.

Additionally, the Qilphoth Channel is still not closed, and Adrammelech is still present on the battlefield. This might be the perfect time for them to swoop in and defend their king.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh