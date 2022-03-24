One of the strongest combat styles seen in Black Clover is the concept of Devil Union. Although only used by a few characters in the series, nearly all of these characters are some of the franchise’s strongest.

When mastered and properly used, Devil Union allows humans to match the power of even Devils themselves. While it’s possible to fight at that level without Devil Unions, those who do use them are on much more even ground with Devils themselves.

Follow along as this article explains why it’s so hard to keep up with Devil Union in Black Clover.

Black Clover’s Devil Union one of the series’ strongest powers

Black Clover’s Devil Union explained

As discussed above, the Devil Union concept is one of the most powerful transformations the series has to offer. Devil Union is essentially a partnership between human and devil, where the two share their powers with one another.

To first access the Devil Union ability, both devil and host must go through the Devil-Binding Ritual. This establishes a contract between the two, which is the framework for their exchange of power through the Devil Union power.

Black Clover has shown both Asta and Liebe’s Devil-Binding Ritual and an attempted Ritual by Nacht Faust. The process is incredibly dangerous, allowing devils to fully manifest in the human world, which can go wrong, as seen in Nacht’s backstory.

NOTcHoSeN @ICANT_DO_THIS_ Because of liebe and asta having an equal contract, something that hasn’t been done before, it’s harder for them to achieve devil union in the first place. It also requires trust or an advocacy for equality from the devil as well. Because of liebe and asta having an equal contract, something that hasn’t been done before, it’s harder for them to achieve devil union in the first place. It also requires trust or an advocacy for equality from the devil as well. https://t.co/Uzw6QX6Edz

However, when successful, host gains access to incredible levels of power, potentially even beyond the Arcane Stage. In Devil Union, the host will be able to fully assimilate the devil and draw on its full power. This dramatically increases their own powers and capabilities, giving them physical characteristics similar to their devil.

Characteristics of the devil can also be integrated into the host’s magic abilities when Devil Union is being utilized. A good example is Nacht using Devil Union with Gimodelo, whose “Pack” ability allows the host to create multiple clones of himself.

As seen with Nacht, one host can contract themselves to multiple devils, even using their powers in combination with one another. The combinations themselves seem to have no specific requirements or rules, given how varied his use of them are. In general, combined Devil Unions are stronger than individual ones.

NOTcHoSeN @ICANT_DO_THIS_ Asta and liebe reaching this synergy with each other through their anger towards lucifero and desire to defeat him is what unlocks their full devil union, allowing them to fully become one Asta and liebe reaching this synergy with each other through their anger towards lucifero and desire to defeat him is what unlocks their full devil union, allowing them to fully become one https://t.co/vGhWozQCwR

All of this combines into why exactly Devil Union is so hard to keep up with. The human host gains access to otherworldly powers in the form of devils and their superhuman abilities and skills. Devil Union also seems to give its human host an upgrade to their base strength, speed, stamina, and other aspects of combat and being.

In summation

NOTcHoSeN @ICANT_DO_THIS_ A thread on devil union since it seems that there are some people that don’t understand it even though it’s pretty obvious A thread on devil union since it seems that there are some people that don’t understand it even though it’s pretty obvious 😅 https://t.co/mBgSH4Y4fs

For many characters in Black Clover, surpassing or even matching the power of a Devil Union user is incredibly daunting, if not impossible. Their abilities, especially as seen in recent Black Clover chapters, are simply too powerful for normal humans to overcome.

While devils themselves, especially high-ranking ones, can overpower Devil Unions, this certainly doesn’t mean the transformation is weak. The power itself obviously depends on the power of both devil and host, but generally speaking, Devil Union will be superior to average human mages.

Follow along for more Black Clover manga, film, and video game news as 2022 progresses.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

