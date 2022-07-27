Black Clover Chapter 332 (initial spoilers): Asta's time-skip development, potential next Wizard Kings, and more

The highly-anticipated release week for Black Clover Chapter 332 is finally here for fans of the series, as are spoilers for the upcoming issue. Twitter user and reputable series leaker @nite_baron began posting the leaks to her Twitter account early on Wednesday, July 27.

The Black Clover Chapter 332 spoilers begin by sharing a conversation with Lucius Zogratis and Lucifero in the Underworld’s 7th gate. This then segues into the time-skip, which seems to have a slightly longer length than fans were initially told.

Furthermore, this would seemingly suggest that Lucifero and Lucius’ meeting takes place before the time-skip.

Black Clover Chapter 332 sees return of Asta in wake of lengthy time skip for author/illustrator Yuki Tabata’s smash-hit series

Initial spoilers

As aforementioned, Twitter user and reputable series leaker @nite_baron began posting the Black Clover Chapter 332 spoilers to her account early morning on Wednesday, July 27. They seemingly suggest further interaction between Lucius Zogratis (revealed to have been hiding in the guise of Julius Novachrono) and Lucifero following the latter’s loss.

This is implied to take place before the time-skip, but nothing is known for sure. Hopefully, accompanying raw scans and a scanlation of the issue later in the week will clear this point up for fans.

As previously discussed, the issue begins with a conversation between Lucius Zogratis and Lucifero in the Underworld’s 7th Gate. The latter is seen mumbling about having the “strongest magic,” prompting the former to retort that “in [their] world, humans have the most outstanding/superior magic.”

The issue then transitions through its time skip, apparently one year and three months, instead of the originally reported single year time-skip. Following the time-skip, a special ceremony is seen where Asta is promoted to Senior Magic Knight.

Readers are told Yuno (away on a mission during the issue) has been promoted to Grand Magic Knight.

The Black Clover Chapter 332 spoilers then emphasize that Damnatio Kira is still missing, meaning the devil trials have stagnated since his disappearance. People are then seen discussing why Julius Novachrono, the current Wizard King, is absent from the ceremony. Some bring up his penchant for disguising himself and disappearing for long periods.

Asta then brings up how Fuegoleon, Nozel, and Mereoleona are all in line to potentially become the next Wizard King. Fuegoleon, however, seems to say he’s not strong enough for the role yet.

While not specified, the new candidates are likely due to Julius’ location and status being unknown, leading the Clover Kingdom to find his potential successor should the need arise.

Fuegoleon also tells Asta that, while people still have their misgivings about his being a devil user, his merit deserves to and should be recognized. The latter thanks his senior for saying such kind words.

Spoilers then begin discussing Yami, who, based on context, seems to be absent from the ceremony where the characters above are. He says he doesn’t understand why Charlotte Roselei has acted so weirdly towards him during the time skip.

This prompts Finral Roulacase to tell him that she confessed her love to him on his deathbed. In response, Yami heads to the toilet and is seen pondering whether or not the Captain of the Blue Roses truly is in love with him.

Black Clover Chapter 332 seems to re-shift perspective to the aforementioned ceremony, where Asta has now approached Sister Lily. He decides to confess his love to her for real this time, asking her once more to marry her. However, she turns him down, saying he’s like family and “a sweet little brother” to her.

Interestingly, Asta finally acknowledges this rejection, noting that while he couldn’t give up, he recognizes that he can’t force people to change their minds. He then asks her to witness his “unchanging oath” before pledging to become the Wizard King one day. She says he definitely will as an unexpected visitor arrives on the scene.

Black Clover Chapter 332 then shows none other than Lucius Zogratis arrive at the scene, seemingly right in front of Asta and Sister Lily based on context. He congratulates Asta while letting the young knight know that he has “reached the endpoint,” seemingly implying that he’ll never go beyond the rank of Senior Magic Knight as the issue comes to an end.

Final thoughts

Black Clover Chapter 332 is a fascinating chapter in and of itself, only buoyed by the fact that it marks the series’ return from hiatus and the beginning of its final arc. It’s clear that Asta has grown and developed both as a Magic Knight and as a person throughout the time-skip, resulting in a heartwarmingly prideful moment for fans.

Furthermore, Tabata seems intent on wrapping up loose ends as early as possible in the final saga, given Yami’s acceptance of Charlotte’s love and Asta’s of Sister Lily’s rejection. Such developments within Black Clover Chapter 332 are welcome, showing devotion to fans by focusing on even what may be considered the most minute of story details.

Overall, fans should be (and already seem to be, considering immediate reactions) incredibly thankful and happy with this latest issue of the series. In an era where many shonen series are criticized for disappointing final story arcs and sagas, Black Clover Chapter 332 gets started on one of the best feet possible.

