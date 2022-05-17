Chainsaw Man anime is set to be streamed on Crunchyroll later this year

Today, Crunchyroll announced that it will stream Chainsaw Man anime in the latter half of 2022. No explicit details about the streaming time or subscriptions have been disclosed yet.

Chainsaw Man anime has been in production for more than two years, and MAPPA is yet to announce a release window. No streaming details for Asian countries have been announced.

Crunchyroll will stream Chainsaw Man anime in North America

Chainsaw Man anime comes to Crunchyroll later this year!

Today, Crunchyroll announced on their website that Chainsaw Man anime will be simulcast on the platform across the world barring Asia. This includes North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS.

Crunchyroll will stream the anime in both the original Japanese and English dubs. Additional dubbing languages include Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French and German.

Additional details

The Jump Festa '22 event on Saturday revealed that Tatsuki Fujimoto will launch the second part of his Chainsaw Man manga on the Shonen Jump+ app and website in summer 2022. The second part will feature the "Gakkō-hen" (School Arc).

Chainsaw Man anime is being produced by MAPPA. So far, an official trailer has been released, which was followed by a mixed-media trailer released during Jump Festa 2022. Nothing about the voice-cast has been revealed so far, but the following staff list has been made public:

Director: Ryu Nakayama (The Rising of the Shield Hero, Fate/Grand Order, Jujutsu Kaisen)

Chief Episode Director: Makoto Nakazono (Darling in the Franxx, Jujutsu Kaisen, SSSS.Gridman)

Screenplay: Hiroshi Seko (Banana Fish, Attack on Titan, Mob Psycho 100, Jujutsu Kaisen)

Art Director: Yusuke Takeda (Vinland Saga, Jujutsu Kaisen)

Character Design: Kazutaka Sugiyama (Mushoku Tensei)

Action Director: Tatsuya Yoshihara (Black Clover, Yatterman Night)

Music: Kensuke Ushio (A Silent Voice, Devilman Crybaby, Ping Pong the Animation)

A considerable portion of the staff have worked on Jujutsu Kaisen. Fans have been eagerly waiting for further information on the voice cast. A large section of fans are cheering for actor Nobuhiko Okamoto (Katsuki Bakugo, Yu Nishinoya, Rin Okamura, Takumi Usui) to voice Denji.

The manga

Chainsaw Man, Vol. 10



See Denji emotionally gutted! See Devils physically gutted! Learn Makima's ultimate plan!



All that and more, right here: Chainsaw Man, Vol. 10See Denji emotionally gutted! See Devils physically gutted! Learn Makima’s ultimate plan!All that and more, right here: bit.ly/381AW8v Chainsaw Man, Vol. 10See Denji emotionally gutted! See Devils physically gutted! Learn Makima’s ultimate plan!👿 All that and more, right here: bit.ly/381AW8v https://t.co/GNuiG5uADW

Chainsaw Man anime is adapted from the manga of the same name by Tatsuki Fujimoto. Part 1 of the manga contains 97 chapters and was serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from December 2018 to December 2020.

The manga is collected in 11 tankoubon volumes, with the English version of volume 11 set to be released on June 7, 2022.

In Jump Festa 2022, Fujimoto announced that Part 2 of Chainsaw Man will start to be serialized in summer, 2022, on Shueisha’s online magazine, Shonen Jump+. No further details about Part 2 have been disclosed since then, but Fujimoto did recently publish a one-shot called Goodbye, Eri.

Don't miss Goodbye, Eri before it goes in the Shonen Jump digital vault! An emotional tour de force that takes the manga medium to new heights by Chainsaw Man creator, Tatsuki Fujimoto!

Chainsaw Man is gritty and filled with gore, violence, and mature themes. Discretion is advised for interested readers. Manga Plus pens the introduction to Chainsaw Man thus:

“The name says it all! Denji's life of poverty is changed forever when he merges with his pet chainsaw dog, Pochita! Now he's living in the big city and an official Devil Hunter. But he's got a lot to learn about his new job and chainsaw powers!”

The manga is available on Manga Plus, Viz, and the Shonen Jump App. As usual, only the first and last three chapters are available for free reading. Reading the rest of the manga requires a subscription.

