Shanks’ Haki and Momo’s new move in One Piece Chapter 1055 break Twitter

One Piece Chapter 1055 spoilers have been slowly surfacing over the course of Tuesday, July 26, setting in motion much excitement amongst fans on social media. The chapter addresses many different current plot points, as well as seemingly teasing the arrival of a certain fan-favorite to mainland Wano.

While spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1055 continue to be released and updated as of this writing, a few concrete points have remained. Fans appear to be just as excited about these concrete points as they were when the spoilers were released early Tuesday morning, despite the changing details.

Follow along as this article covers all the major fan reactions to One Piece Chapter 1055.

One Piece Chapter 1055 introduces Wano Road Poneglyph, sees Shanks announce his landfall on Wano, and more

Fan reaction

As mentioned above, the highly-anticipated One Piece Chapter 1055 spoilers have been steadily leaking over the morning and afternoon of Tuesday, July 26. While many updates and corrections to previously announced spoilers have come out, these have by no means dampened excitement amongst fans for the info.

The issue appears to advance a number of plot lines that fans and the larger community consider to be of utmost significance, not the least of which is Shanks' situation. According to spoiler info, Luffy senses his powerful Conqueror's Haki making itself known on mainland Wano, but he seems to not recognize the source as being Shanks.

Other significant spoilers claim Momonosuke uses the Blast Breath on Ryokugyu this issue, but it’s not made clear if he mastered it or used it here out of necessity. While the Admiral wasn’t defeated by this attack, spoilers have made it seem that the move affected him enough to do some damage.

The issue also sees Sukiyaki Kozuki take Nico Robin and Trafalgar Law to "Ancient Wano," an archaic past version of the country which exists beneath contemporary Wano. The Road Poneglyph is seemingly read here, as well as the lore behind Ancient Wano versus the contemporary Wano, elaborated on.

Fans seem incredibly pleased with and excited over these recent spoilers, based on the plethora of memes flooding the chapter’s hashtag. Many are referencing how weak the Admirals seem with Ryokugyu's choosing to run away from Shanks, combining this claim with references to Buggy’s ruining the Yonko title.

On a similar note, many are joking about how Akainu seemingly has no reliable help heading into the series’ final saga. Conversely, in light of Ryokugyu’s retreat, others are sharing how much they respect Eustass Kid. He did, after all, challenge a Yonko, from whom even established Admirals appeared to be fleeing.

Fans are also discussing Momo’s use of the Blast Breath, albeit via memes rather than legitimate discussion of his potential with the move and as a fighter. Nevertheless, it’s still being discussed by fans in a seemingly positive manner, suggesting much of the fanbase is satisfied with his learning the move and the context in which he learned it.

Fans overall seem extremely pleased with One Piece Chapter 1055 based on the various initial spoilers alone which have been doing the rounds. This reception will hopefully continue with the full summary of the issue’s events, likely coming sometime Wednesday evening or Thursday morning. Nevertheless, fans are at least pleased with One Piece Chapter 1055’s events for now.

