One Piece Film: Red spoiler confirms Shanks' true origin, leaves fandom curious

The latest One Piece Film: Red leaks have revealed Shanks’ origins within the series’ narrative, albeit in a way which seemingly raises more questions than answers. Nevertheless, fans now have insight into the legendary Yonko's origins and ambitions.

However, as mentioned above, this has only elicited more questions and theories with viewers dissecting One Piece Film: Red spoilers. After learning that Shanks was found by Roger and his crew as a baby, fans are pondering the identity of his real parents and ambitions.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest One Piece Film: Red news, as well as fans’ reactions to this startling reveal.

One Piece Film: Red shows Roger Pirates finding baby Shanks in a treasure chest, causing fandom to ponder his true origins

Latest news and fan reaction

As mentioned above, the latest One Piece Film: Red leaks have detailed the appearance of baby Shanks in the movie. The toddler was left crying in a treasure chest before being discovered and adopted by the Roger Pirates.

This has led to fans excitedly theorizing on Shanks’ origins prior to this moment, such as his potentially being left on God Valley after the eponymous battle took place. Consequently, fans reckon that Shanks might be a Celestial Dragon by birth, which would certainly answer many questions regarding his character and proclivities.

Others are suggesting that he may be Rocks’ son with a yet-unknown mother, also implying him to be found on God Valley after the aforementioned incident. With the death of Rocks and destruction of the Rocks Pirates taking place at this time, it’s incredibly plausible for Shanks to have been adopted by his supposed father's enemies.

Some fans, meanwhile, are taking the opportunity to reference previous theories about Shanks’ origins which seem to have been disproven with this latest information. One such theory claims that Shanks is one of the Gorosei’s children, which is seemingly invalidated by this latest reveal and news.

Others are likening this latest information to the relationship Roger and Shanks seemed to have nurtured, which was especially displayed during their farewell to one another. The latter is shown sobbing at the former Pirate King's departure, which would certainly be reinforced with Roger being his sole father figure.

While the events of One Piece Film: Red are not canon, series creator, author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda has confirmed this information about Shanks to be relevant in the mainstream narrative. With that being said, fans are vying to see how this revelation will eventually feature or determine the Yonko's role in the mainline series.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

