Major One Piece Film: Red spoiler changes everything we knew about Shanks

The hype fans feel for the release of One Piece Film: Red is higher than ever after the release of a new trailer earlier today that contained major revelations about the plot. In this new trailer, Uta and Shanks’ relationship takes center stage, giving us more information about the feelings of the father-daughter duo.

While this new detail about the film is minimal, it could change our perception of the Red Hair Pirates captain. So, let’s talk about the latest information revealed in this new One Piece Film: Red trailer and what it may mean for Shanks.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

What is the reason for Shanks’ decision regarding Uta in One Piece Film: Red?

What does the new trailer reveal about One Piece Film: Red's plot?

"I will make the world happy with my song."

The trailer for this long-awaited film starts as usual, with Uta talking to fans who traveled to Elegia Island to attend her concert. There are some new scenes with previously announced and new characters that will be involved in the movie, like the Marine Admirals, the Five Elders, and even Kobby.

However, the most important and shocking revelation comes in the form of Uta's flashback about her past. In it, we can see Shanks hugging Uta in what appears to be his old home in Foosha Village.

Shanks is much younger at this point, seeing as he still has both arms and is using the iconic straw hat he will give to Luffy later in the story. Tragically for the little girl, it seems Shanks made a difficult decision and abandoned her without any kind of explanation.

After a wholesome hug between daughter and father, Foosha Village can be seen burning down. Uta screams for Shanks as she runs towards the sea, where we can see the future Yonko leaving her behind with a massive pile of treasures.

Uta does not know why her father is leaving without her, and someone unknown at the moment has to stop her from getting closer to the water.

Why did Shanks do this?

"He (Shanks) abandoned me." - Uta



"It was the only way to save you..." - Luffy



😭😭😭😭

With just a simple memory of the event, it is hard for fans to come to a conclusion about Shanks' actions. We know it was probably best for the Emperor to leave Uta behind since Luffy told the singer in the trailer that Shanks did this for her own good.

Still, the images we can see from Uta’s flashback do not paint a good picture for Shanks. We all know that a pirate's life is filled with constant danger and life-threatening situations, seeing as Shanks left behind even Luffy for this reason.

Nonetheless, this does not explain why Shanks did not talk to his own daughter before leaving her alone for good. It also does not clear the confusion caused by seeing him and his crew leave with a huge amount of treasure while celebrating, ignoring the fire destroying Shanks’ home.

The real reason for Shanks’ decision will most likely not be revealed until One Piece Film: Red is released. Regardless, we know it may have a major impact on the franchise's main story, as confirmed by Oda himself a few days ago.

Final thoughts

Fathers in the world of One Piece are either abusive or missing from the picture most of the time. Unfortunately for Uta, One Piece Film: Red makes it seem like Shanks fell into the latter category. It is still too early to judge Shanks’ actions, but we can all agree they are unflattering for him at best.

For many fans, abandoning Uta was the only choice for Shanks, considering that his enemies would most likely go after her if they found out she was his daughter. The World Government could also have used Uta against Shanks to keep him in line, causing even more danger for the little girl.

Although Shanks most likely had good intentions, Uta has carried the trauma of seeing her father leave for years. It will most certainly be a significant plot point in the upcoming movie, and fans hope she will be able to heal from these wounds by the end of her adventure.

We can only wait until One Piece Film: Red is officially out in Japan to learn more about Uta and Shanks’ past. But we can be sure that this movie will be a great addition to the franchise, and fans will surely enjoy it.

