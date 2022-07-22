One Piece Chapter 1054: Ryokugyu vs. the Akazaya, Shanks makes his move, and more

One Piece Chapter 1054 scanlations were released on Thursday for most international readers, bringing a very exciting chapter with them. While the issue officially releases on Sunday, July 24, the unofficial scanlation of One Piece Chapter 1054 marks the unofficial start of the series’ approach to its final saga.

One Piece Chapter 1054 mainly features three different parties at three different locations, each of which provides significant information for the coming issues and conflicts. One Piece Chapter 1054 also subtly teases a long-standing fan theory, although official translations will no doubt provide definitive clarity on this matter.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the One Piece Chapter 1054 scanlated issue in its entirety.

One Piece Chapter 1054 sees the stage set for the Straw Hats’ exit from Wano

One Piece Chapter 1054: A fight outside the Flower Capital

One Piece Chapter 1054 begins with its perspective fixed squarely inside the Flower Capital, where citizens are still celebrating the defeat of Kaido and the liberation of the country. This quickly shifts to Ryokugyu, who approaches the Flower Capital while claiming that the ability to sway others is something rarely seen (likely referencing Luffy).

He suddenly stops due to being confronted by the Akazaya Nine members, those being Raizou, Inuarashi, Nekomamushi, Shinobu, Denjiro, and Kawamatsu. Ryokugyu tells them to leave while they can, with the samurai recognizing him as a Marine and one of Luffy’s enemies.

Ryokugyu essentially retorts that the Celestial Dragons and the World Government rule the outside world, saying Wano has no standing since it’s separate from the two groups. He then uses a move called Flexing Forest Muscle, explaining that he ate the Logia type Forest-Forest Fruit.

He then claims that humanity only advanced as far as it did by enforcing hierarchies, saying that putting non-affiliated nations like Wano in their place keeps life going. He ends by stating that prejudice breeds stability and mentioning that no laws would be broken if he were to kill them all there. He then says he’ll butcher thousands of Wano citizens if it means getting Straw Hat Luffy.

Yamato then suddenly arrives on the battlefield, hitting Ryokugyu’s head with Advanced Conqueror’s Haki, which the Admiral applauds. She says that the citizens here went through 20 years of tyranny, and she won’t let him spoil the celebration of their liberty. She then introduces herself as Yamato, Kaido’s son, which shocks the Admiral.

In a surprising move, One Piece Chapter 1054 shows Momonosuke himself entering the battle in dragon form, emphasizing Yamato’s words while adding they won’t let him touch their heroes. He then tries to use a Blast Breath but is sadly (and comically) unable to do so. Even funnier is his serious face afterward, which quickly parlays into rushing Ryokugyu and biting him.

Interestingly, the Admiral seems to have turned into some kind of giant, vegetative creature form here, likely augmenting his body via his Logia powers. Momonosuke, still biting the Admiral, says that he won’t let anyone bring “dread and terror” to his people again, saying that he vowed that he wouldn’t allow it.

Ryokugyu then comments on how odd a pink dragon is, saying it’s the first he’s heard of this ability. He then begins choking the young shogun at various points on his body by wrapping him in branches, causing Yamato and the others to attempt to help. However, he tells them to stay out of this for an unknown reason as One Piece Chapter 1054 shifts perspectives.

One Piece Chapter 1054: Shanks makes his big move…?

One Piece Chapter 1054 then shifts perspective to the seas outside of Wano, where Shanks’ ship, the Red Force, is seen. Some of the crewmates are discussing their amazement at Luffy being considered a Yonko now, before asking Shanks to go see him like they said they would.

Shanks is then seen reminiscing about his last time at Wano, where they gave Oden a send-off as he departed for his home. He says that Momonosuke and Hiyori must both be all grown up by now. Soon after, Lucky Roux and Yasopp (as well as two other crewmates) are seen pleading to go see Luffy.

Yasopp hilariously says he’s not ready to meet Usopp yet, while an unnamed pirate says that Kid is in the country too, likely wanting revenge for when he tried picking a fight with them. Shanks is then seen looking at Luffy’s wanted poster, with a thought bubble implying him to be amazed at both Luffy’s new status and form.

He then begins reminiscing about abducting the Gum-Gum Fruit from the CP9 World Government ship, where his crewmates tried to talk him out of it but failed. A young Who’s Who is seen questioning why they’re attacking the ship, before commenting on how their only treasure is “some minor Devil Fruit… that makes you rubbery.”

Shanks and his crew are then seen arriving in Foosha Village, where he’s seen spending time with Luffy in a few panels. The flashback then quickly jumps ahead to when Shanks sacrificed his arm for Luffy, with the flashback ending as Shanks reaches for his missing arm in the present.

Some newer members are seen discussing how their top officers have a past with Luffy, while others comment on how he’s “like a rampaging demon monkey.” Shanks then shockingly says that he’s not planning to reunite with Luffy here, pointing out that Bartolomeo, one of Luffy’s allies, burned down one of their flags and put his up instead.

Their captain emphasizes that they’d be failing their duties to those territories if they let it slide, before sitting down at a table with Benn Beckman and pouring a drink. One Piece Chapter 1054 then shockingly sees Shanks announce that it’s finally time for him and his crew to go claim the One Piece for themselves, before shifting perspective once more.

One Piece Chapter 1054: Sabo’s status is finally announced

One Piece Chapter 1054 then shifts perspective to the Marine headquarters in the New World. Someone is seen telling Fleet Admiral Sakazuki (AKA Akainu) that they can’t let the Revolutionaries go unchecked. He says that he understands, but there aren’t any more Marines to deploy.

An unknown character then says that the newly dubbed “Flame Emperor” Sabo has become a champion for much of the world, before revealing that Cobra Nefertari was killed during the Reverie attack. A newspaper headline is shown that dubs Sabo as the assassin of King Cobra, while Akainu emphasizes this development is of great importance for the Revolutionaries.

It’s then revealed that, before allegedly killing Cobra, Sabo and his comrades attacked the homes of the Celestial Dragons, burning one of the Celestial Dragon flags in the process. Fans will remember from Enies Lobby that such an act is often considered a declaration of war on whatever group is emblemized by the destroyed flag.

The unnamed official continues, elaborating that Ryokugyu and Fujitora took charge of the defensive operations, but the Revolutionaries still succeeded in freeing Kuma and escaping. He attempts to excuse the Admirals for having to restrict themselves due to being in the Holy Land, but Akainu stops him, saying that Vivi Nefertari also went missing around the same time as her father’s death.

The official is then introduced as the Chief of the Marines’ Criminal Affairs Unit, Kurouma (real name Tensei), which translates to “black horse.” He says they’re still investigating the connection between these cases, prompting Akainu to say that Alabasta is in chaos. Kurouma then seems to say that the Nefertari family ship hasn’t even left the local port.

Kizaru claims that they can close the case of the attempted murder of Saint Charloss, with Kurouma replying that Saint Mjosgard’s excusing the criminals complicates things. Akainu says they shouldn’t get involved, prompting Kurouma to return to business and say that most of these incidents are linked to Sabo.

He elaborates that Sabo’s flames of rebellion are spreading all over the globe, with eight kingdoms apparently deciding to throw revolutionary coups before their king's return. One such country is then seen praising a picture of him in a local square, while Kurouma comments that they’re worshiping him like a god.

The newly introduced Marine continues that the growth of his legend is making his influence greater than “the Rebellious Dragon himself.” This is a line that has caught the attention of fans, with many suspecting that it teases the Dragon’s past as a Marine (potentially of an Admiral level or higher, given his being Garp’s son).

Kizaru is then seen saying that it’s troublesome for Luffy to have just been made a Yonko as well, given the timing of it all. A revolutionary in the aforementioned kingdom is then seen saying the Flame Emperor’s influence even spreads to the pirate world, referencing Luffy upending the status quo and becoming a Yonko.

Akainu is then seen staring out into the ocean, lamenting his being Fleet Admiral during such a wild era. Nevertheless, One Piece Chapter 1054 ends with him emphasizing the intent to strike back and return fire on all fronts, fully combating the Revolutionary Army. One Piece Chapter 1054 also confirms a new issue next week for the series.

One Piece Chapter 1054: In summation

One Piece Chapter 1054 is an incredibly engaging issue that sets the stage for upcoming chapters perfectly. In just over 20 pages, author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda was able to recap all the necessary information required for the immediate future of the series as the Wano arc finally approaches its end.

One Piece Chapter 1054 also gives fans a hint of what to look forward to within Wano itself, with Momonosuke seemingly set to steal the spotlight versus Ryokugyu. If this does end up happening, fans can likely expect Yamato to take advantage of this development and use the opportunity to flee with the Straw Hats.

Finally, fans can expect to see much more of Kurouma as the events of the Reverie are further investigated and discussed in future issues. While One Piece Chapter 1054 does give fans the basics of what occurred at the Reverie, there’s certainly much more that still needs to be discussed.

Readers should make sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

