One Piece Chapter 1054: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Fans are clamoring for any available information on One Piece Chapter 1054, especially considering that the series is on a hiatus right now. Unfortunately, there is still no veritable spoiler available as of writing, meaning it’s still unclear exactly what One Piece Chapter 1054 will cover.

Thankfully, release information for the issue is well-known by this point, as well as a general idea of the topics that the issue will cover. There are many possibilities for the subject matter of the upcoming chapter, but based on the previous issue, a few stand out as more likely than others.

Follow along as this article breaks down all currently available release information for One Piece Chapter 1054, as well as speculates on what the issue may cover.

One Piece Chapter 1054’s release information and speculation regarding Wano saga’s conclusion

Release date and time, and where to read

As mentioned above, the anticipation for One Piece Chapter 1054 is increasing with every day. Especially with recent announcements that the issue will mark the beginning of the series’ final saga, fans are desperate to get their hands on any story information for the issue whatsoever.

Unfortunately, none is available at this time, with only the issue’s release date known as of this writing. One Piece chapter 1054 will be released on Sunday, July 24, via Viz Media’s MANGAPlus website and Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app.

The former is a free service which lets fans read the first and last three issues of a series, while the latter is a paid service which lets fans read a series in its entirety.

The issue is set to release at the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Time: 8AM PST (July 24)

Eastern Time: 11AM EST (July 24)

Indian time: 8:30PM IST (July 24)

British Time: 4PM BST (July 24)

European Time: 5PM CEST (July 24)

Philippine Time: 11PM PHT (July 24)

Japanese Standard Time: 12AM JST (July 25)

Australia Time: 12:30AM ACST (July 25)

What to expect (speculation)

As mentioned above, no veritable leaks or spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1054 have been released as of writing this article. However, there are some key plot points that fans can expect based on events and revelations in previous issues, beginning with the presence of Admiral Ryokugyu on Wano.

Ryokugyu’s presence seems to be something which the Straw Hats will inevitably come in contact with, given his approach to the Flower Capital as of last issue’s end. His presence also seems to be something of a double-edged sword, as it will restore life to the barren land of Wano while also going for the head of the country’s true savior.

His intentions are clear; he wants to kill Luffy and take his head back to Fleet Admiral Sakazuki (formerly Admiral Akainu) so he can be praised, despite not being ordered to do so. This seems to be an inverse of Fujitora in Dressrosa, who very much didn’t want to fight Luffy, but was forced to in order to save his career as an Admiral.

The conflict between the two parties will likely begin or come close to beginning in the upcoming, highly-anticipated issue. An issue that is likely to be addressed is the discussion between Nico Robin and Kozuki Sukiyaki, the latter of whom has said that he knows where the Ancient Weapon, Pluton, can be found.

Pluton has been a key part of Robin’s character since her time as Miss All Sunday, when she discovered its location on Alabasta’s Poneglyph. She chose to hide it from Shichibukai Crocodile, who desired to use the weapon to take over the world, as he did with Alabasta.

This led to her eventually joining the Straw Hats, making the weapon a key part of her development thus far. If not continued in the upcoming One Piece Chapter 1054, the topic will no doubt be addressed in the issues immediately thereafter, considering the importance of the discussion.

Finally, fans can expect to see the fallout amongst Luffy, Kid, and Law in the wake of Luffy and Buggy being announced as the new Yonko. This may also parlay into a scene where fans get updated on Buggy’s status, showing us exactly how he fell upwards into the Yonko position after being dismissed as a Shichibukai and hunted as a normal pirate.

Regardless of exactly what happens in One Piece Chapter 1054, fans can no doubt expect all of these plot points to be addressed in the final issues of the Wano arc. Whatever does happen will no doubt be exciting, interesting, and incredibly engaging.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

