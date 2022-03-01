One Piece live-action leaks show Shanks' ship with Foosha village sets already constructed

Earlier today, Twitter user @Orojapan1 tweeted additional leaked photos and videos of the One Piece live-action set. The leaks portray what appears to be Foosha village along with a clip of Shanks’ first, unnamed ship seen during the anime.

Fan reaction to this news is somewhat limited as of this article’s writing, but seems generally positive. The primary concern for fans seems to be the One Piece live-action series needing such a costly budget, as that could confine it to just one season.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down these new leaks, as well as the initial community reaction to the leaks.

Foosha village and Shanks’ first ship from One Piece live-action set pieces leaked

One Piece live-action leaks and community response

As aforementioned, Twitter user @Oroajapan1 recently sent out two tweets showcasing the Foosha village and Shanks’ ship set pieces from the One Piece live-action show. Foosha village is shown in the pictures, while Shanks’ ship is highlighted in a video by someone driving past the piece.

OROJAPAN @Orojapan1

#ONEPIECE #onepieceliveaction What appears to be the ship of Shanks' crew. What appears to be the ship of Shanks' crew.#ONEPIECE #onepieceliveaction https://t.co/eHppDsegOc

Fans seem primarily awed at how in-depth and complex the set pieces for the series’ first season are. These same fans express hope for the series’ success, considering the work that has clearly been put in so far.

bvntura @eerllanggaa @Orojapan1 It's the first season and the already do this wtf @Orojapan1 It's the first season and the already do this wtf

Others are expressing their concern for an inflated budget and the consequences that could have for the future of One Piece live-action. These same fans seem to think that as a result of the excessive budget and spending, the adaptation will only receive one season.

Brownie @walrusagent @Orojapan1 One season, that’s it, that’s all we’ll get. That budget is going to be ridiculous @Orojapan1 One season, that’s it, that’s all we’ll get. That budget is going to be ridiculous

This, however, is a somewhat unlikely scenario. With creator and author Eiichiro Oda on staff as a consultant, Netflix and the production team likely understood how expensive the series would be.

The most likely scenario is that Netflix took it into consideration and would like to give the team whatever they need to make a high-quality, faithful, live-action adaptation.

ジャクソン (Jackson) @MattJaegle @Orojapan1 Assuming they only build the rough hull, everything else probably CG @Orojapan1 Assuming they only build the rough hull, everything else probably CG

One fan also opined that they could possibly just be building the exterior hull and would create the interior of the ship through CGI. This would be a good midpoint in quality and affordability.

In summation

With these leaks plus other recent findings, it’s clear Netflix isn’t pulling any punches when it comes to the One Piece live-action adaptation. Every leaked set piece and costume thus far has looked fantastic, translating fairly well from the manga pages to a Hollywood set.

Excitement for the series continues to steadily grow amongst the fanbase with every leak as well. The fanbase primarily seems on board with the adaptation, even if somewhat cautious in the final result.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul