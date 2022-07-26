One Piece Chapter 1055 (Initial Spoilers): Momonosuke fights Ryokugyu, Shanks’ Ambition, and the Land of Wano's past

One Piece Chapter 1055 has been the most talked about topic amongst fans of the franchise over the past few days. It seems like today will not be an exception, seeing as the first spoilers for this long-awaited chapter have finally come out.

Based on the first few pieces of information we have available, we can expect this upcoming entry in the series to be filled with excitement and lore reveals.

Continue reading to learn all about the confirmed spoilers of One Piece Chapter 1055 we have at the moment.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers for One Piece’s manga.

Greenbull will retreat after Shanks uses his Conqueror Haki in One Piece Chapter 1055

What happened last time?

クリスちゃん @Dabobitanet @john_goetz Maybe Momo will become stronger after fighting with Ryokugyu, so Yamato can choose adventure with Strawhats🤔 @john_goetz Maybe Momo will become stronger after fighting with Ryokugyu, so Yamato can choose adventure with Strawhats🤔 https://t.co/bg84dOI13f

One Piece Chapter 1054 began with Ryokugyu walking towards the Flower Capital with the intention of killing Luffy. He was stopped by the Red Scabbards, who declared they would not let him continue.

Aramaki went on a rant about the status quo and how discrimination helps maintain it. Yamato, who heard everything, joined the fight but the confrontation was interrupted when Momonosuke took the admiral away by himself.

Elsewhere, near the coast of the Land of Wano, Shanks and his crew heard about Luffy’s victory and were celebrating. Shanks remembered the time when his crewmates thought Luffy’s fruit was just a waste. His friends asked if he wanted to go meet Luffy, but Shanks denied them.

He wanted to go look for Bartolomeo for what he did to their pirate flag. He also shocked fans by claiming he will join the race for the One Piece.

Far away from the Land of Wano, the Admirals were complaining about the state of their world. Sabo is gaining followers quickly after news of his presumed assassination of King Cobra was made public. At the same time, Luffy has been regarded as a Yonko all over the world. Akainu is furious at the chaos the outlaws are causing and promises to crush them soon.

What will happen in One Piece Chapter 1055?

𝑶𝑵𝑬 𝑷𝑰𝑬𝑪𝑬 𝑺𝑷𝑶𝑰𝑳𝑬𝑹 @OP_NEWS2022 #ONEPIECE1055



REDON CORRECTION ON THE SPOILER



》GREEN COLOR is Redon Correction. REDON CORRECTION ON THE SPOILER》GREEN COLOR is Redon Correction. #ONEPIECE1055 REDON CORRECTION ON THE SPOILER⤵️》GREEN COLOR is Redon Correction. https://t.co/LGoagNQFXf

The chapter will begin with Momonosuke fighting alone against Greenbull. The young boy wanted to fight the Admiral alone to prove he could protect his country as their new shogun. This is the reason why he told Yamato to stay away and took Ryokugyu away from the others.

At one point in the battle, Momonosuke will use his Bolo Breath. Although fans initially speculated that this meant he was able to control it, we have no indication of this yet. The attack will damage the Admiral but will not be enough to end the fight. Greenbull will want to continue fighting Momonosuke, taking the fight seriously this time.

Before their fight can go on, Ryokugyu will feel Shanks’ Conqueror Haki from afar, realizing the Red Hair Pirates are near. He will retreat before having to fight against a Yonko all alone.

Sukiyaki will take Robin and Law to the old Land of Wano, where they will read the Road Poneglyph. Sukiyaki will explain that their country got smaller for an unknown reason as of yet. A lot of lore about the world of One Piece will be revealed by Robin’s conversation with the former shogun.

Razza @Alzzy_ #onepiece1055spoilers #ONEPIECE1055

Greenbull if he got close to Shanks Greenbull if he got close to Shanks #onepiece1055spoilers #ONEPIECE1055Greenbull if he got close to Shanks https://t.co/f5LLbhbGoz

Luffy and his friends will continue celebrating their victory and the liberation of the Land of Wano. As they party, Shanks’ Ambition will be perceived by Luffy and others. None of them will recognize this as Shanks’ power, but they will definitely sense something powerful.

Final thoughts

As of yet, the information we have about One Piece Chapter 1055 is still scarce. Nevertheless, with just a few spoilers given to us, we can already tell this new chapter will live up to fans’ expectations.

Many fans are disappointed that Greenbull suddenly gave up on his quest to kill Luffy, but after sensing Shanks is near, it would be crazy to want to fight a Yonko alone. Fans of the Admirals can rest easy since the theories about Greenbull being utterly defeated have been proven wrong.

Fans of the Red Hair Captain will be the ones to enjoy One Piece Chapter 1055, considering Shanks will be the unofficial hero of the story this time around. His Haki power is unbelievably high and we cannot wait to see more of it in action.

All in all, One Piece Chapter 1055 seems to continue with the interesting and incredible plot Oda promised fans for this final saga of the franchise. We still have to wait a little longer before the complete spoilers for the chapter are leaked, so be sure to keep up to learn all about this amazing addition to the series.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far