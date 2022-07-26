What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1055

One Piece Chapter 1055 will likely shake the foundations of the series.

This is entirely based on various leaker reactions. While the spoilers haven't dropped yet, insiders are suggesting that something monumental will happen. One Piece Chapter 1055 cannot arrive soon enough.

After taking a month-long break, Eiichiro Oda broke social media with his latest chapter. Sabo rescued Kuma, Vivi is still missing, and Shanks is just outside the borders of Wano Country. There's no telling what's going to happen in One Piece Chapter 1055. Oda really is pressing on that gas pedal, so to speak.

Until it comes out, readers can only speculate on what happens in One Piece Chapter 1055

These plot threads need to be resolved

Under volcano?? Or volcano itself is a part of the pluton? Where do you think pluton is hidden? #OnePiece SpoilersUnder volcano?? Or volcano itself is a part of the pluton? Where do you think pluton is hidden?#OnePieceSpoilers#Wano#OnePieceUnder volcano?? Or volcano itself is a part of the pluton? https://t.co/ZeYzOhq0SF

Eiiichiro Oda could go in any number of directions for the final saga. However, he still needs to wrap up Wano Country.

It's reasonable to speculate that Oda will have to revisit specific plot threads. Remember, these can only happen as long as the Straw Hats stay in Wano Country. Here's a look at what could happen in the near future:

Pluton's location has yet to be revealed

The Road Poneglyph is also missing

Yamato still has to ask Luffy to join the crew

The remaining Straw Hat bounties are still unknown

Momonosuke and the Red Scabbards have to take care of Ryokugyu

With that said, One Piece Chapter 1055 could also go back and forth between Wano Country and the outside world. The chapter could potentially revisit any of these unresolved plot threads:

The fates of the former Warlords

Blackbeard's current whereabouts

The Special Science Group (SSG)

How Buggy ended up becoming a Yonko

The Marines and their next move

While it's hard to predict Oda, keep in mind that he must tie up loose ends in his own story. Readers can only speculate based on the information given to them. It's only fair to predict what can happen based on what hasn't happened yet.

Of course, there is still a major battle taking place

Deicide talks One Piece ☠️ @DeicideOP Next, we get to see more of Aramaki/Green Bull/Ryokugyu.



The official text is much better than the scanlation's. He was not talking about the power of influencing others like Luffy's, but of his own rep and influence being tarnished!



The guy is here to prove himself. Next, we get to see more of Aramaki/Green Bull/Ryokugyu.The official text is much better than the scanlation's. He was not talking about the power of influencing others like Luffy's, but of his own rep and influence being tarnished!The guy is here to prove himself. https://t.co/ZxZsmf7Dzx

One Piece Chapter 1055 will likely deal with the ongoing conflict outside the Flower Capital. Momonosuke, Yamato, and the Red Scabbards are currently fighting Ryokugyu. The bloodthirsty Admiral has somehow proven himself worse than Akainu, given his prejudiced dialog towards Wano Country.

Momonosuke made it clear to Yamato that he wants to resolve this issue by himself. It's currently unknown how the shogun plans to achieve that.

Leakers hint definite answer to "Yonko versus Admiral" debate

Based on some leaker reactions to One Piece Chapter 1055, it's going to be a very controversial read. For several years, the "Yonko versus Admiral" debate has been a source of bitter arguments. With that said, powerscalers may finally have the answer they were looking for.

Redon, YonkouProductions, and DrumzTv have been hinting at the possibility that Ryokugyu fails in his mission. The details are not yet clear since the spoilers haven't been dropped yet. However, it's not looking good for the Admiral, since they are implying he will look weaker than the Yonko.

If that is the case, Yonko fans will have a field day with One Piece Chapter 1055. With that said, there will likely be a lot of salt in the discussion threads for this chapter. The "Yonko versus Admiral" debate has always been contentious.

Either way, readers should wait until more context is provided. Chapter spoilers will be dropping very soon, which means readers will have their answers shortly.

