Black Clover’s magic-based combat and power system seems simple in its own essence, but is much more powerful and expansive than it appears to be. There are certain techniques in Black Clover which allow for different methods of attacking with and using mana in the series.

One such technique is the Mana Zone, introduced fairly early on in Black Clover. The skill allows a mage to manipulate the mana in their immediate surrounding area, allowing them to utilize more magic than is normally possible.

Here are all Mana Zone users in Black Clover, ranked from weakest to strongest.

Clover Kingdom high-command dominates list of Black Clover’s Mana Zone users, ranked

9) Theresa Rapual

Theresa as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As a former member of the Crimson Lion squad, Theresa Rapual could utilize Mana Zone from when she was introduced in Black Clover. The technique expands the effectiveness and range of her Fire Magic, particularly as it relates to her healing and rescue spells.

Despite being a former member of the Crimson Lions, Theresa ranks last here due to her old age in the series. Her prime fighting days have likely long since come and gone, solidifying her bottom rank here as a result.

8) Lolopechka

Lolopechka as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Similarly, Lolopechka’s status as a non-combatant also solidifies her fairly low-ranking one the list. Despite being incredibly talented with Mana Zone, her lack of offensive spells indicate a lack of strength as well.

Her skill with Mana Zone, however, is incredibly proficient. Her range with the technique covers the entirety of the Heart Kingdom, allowing her to control water all over the country, as well as maintain the barrier which protects its borders.

7) Langris Vaude

Langris as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Despite being cocky and generally disliked, Langris Vaude is nonetheless one of the few Black Clover characters capable of wielding Mana Zone. He’s also the first effective combatant to feature on this list.

His Mana Zone was shown to be able to stand up to both Zenon Zogratis’ Spatial Mana Domination and Lucifero’s Gravity. His Spatial Magic’s offensive powers, combined with his use of Mana Zone, earn him a respectably high rank on this list.

6) Nacht Faust

Nacht as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

One of Black Clover’s most prolific Devil Hosts, Nacht Faust is also a proficient user of Mana Zone. His Shadow Magic lends itself to the technique, able to naturally spread across a room in the manner shadows are typically portrayed to travel as.

He’s incredibly strong in fights, and Mana Zone only makes him and his offensive tactics even more dangerous.

5) Yami Sukehiro

Yami as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Despite being a Magic Knight Squad Captain, Yami Sukehiro ranks in the middle of the pack here. His Mana Zone is incredibly powerful, but there are others with the technique who’ve proved themselves to be more proficient.

Yami’s Dark Magic lends itself to the technique, similarly to Nacht’s Shadow Magic. The most recent Black Clover arc demonstrates this perfectly, showing the synergistic use of Mana Zone with their two Magic Attributes.

4) Yuno Grinberryall

Yuno as seen in the Black Clover anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Yuno has been hailed as a prodigy throughout Black Clover, and his strength and skill in both Mana Zone, as well as general magic combat, solidify his high-ranking here.

Yuno uses Spirit Magic, Wind Magic, and Star Magic with incredible skill and strength. He remains one of the strongest fighters in the series and undoubtedly outranks certain captains in terms of these skills at this point.

3) Mereoeleona Vermillion

Mereoleona as seen in the Black Clover anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

One of the first people introduced in the series to use Mana Zone, Mereoleona Vermillion uses the technique with expert skill. She can maneuver herself in mid-air, as well as predict opponent's attacks when using the technique.

Beyond her Mana Zone skill, she’s one of the strongest characters in the entire series, save for Devils and a few other exceptions. Without a doubt, she’s one of the strongest Mana Zone users.

2) Lumiere Silvamillion Clover

Lumiere as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Also known as the First Wizard King, Lumiere Silvamillion Clover is one of the most powerful mages to exist yet in the series. His strength, skill, and genius in all things magic combine to create one of the series’ strongest mortals yet seen.

He was confirmed as being able to use Mana Zone, given the standard boosts to spell power and range as a result. While he’s not the strongest user of the technique in the series, he is undoubtedly in the top two.

1) Julius Novachrono/Lucius Zogratis

Julius Novachrono as seen in the Black Clover anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Now known to truly be Lucius Zogratis, Julius Novachrono is undoubtedly the series’ strongest user of Mana Zone. As a user of Time Magic, the Clover Kingdom’s current Wizard King is one of, if not the strongest, characters currently in the series.

His Mana Zone technique, when combined with his overwhelming Time Magic, can age the flow of mana around him and foreshadow where attacks will come from. His physical abilities and other circumstances affect whether or not the attacks can be evaded, but this alone shows how powerful he is both generally and with the Mana Zone technique.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan