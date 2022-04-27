10 strongest Shonen anime characters, ranked 

The Shonen anime medium is known for its incredibly powerful characters and over-the-top battles which these characters participate in. Nearly every Shonen anime series has at least one incredibly overpowered character, who dwarfs the rest of the cast in strength and ability.

Some Shonen anime series even have multiple characters within their ranks who fit this description. While these instances are rare, they certainly do exist, with one such appearing on this list.

Here are the ten strongest Shonen anime characters, ranked from weakest to strongest.

One Piece dominates the list of strongest Shonen anime characters

10) Father (Fullmetal Alchemist)

Father as seen in the Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Fullmetal Alchemist’s final villain is undoubtedly one of the most powerful in Shonen anime. The enigmatic Father is an ancient being and leader of the main antagonist group, the Homunculi.

By the end of the series, Father literally has the power of God within him. He can create suns in the palm of his hand, and transmutate without moving a muscle. While he eventually loses control of this power, his time in possession and control of it solidifies his inclusion as one of the strongest Shonen anime characters.

9) Kaido (One Piece)

Kaido as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece’s Kaido is the main villain of the series’ currently releasing Wano arc, both in the anime and the manga. The anime recently showed series protagonist Monkey D. Luffy finally starting to damage the beast, while the manga has continued this pattern since.

Kaido is essentially an unkillable character by all conventional and unconventional means within the One Piece series. Even jumping off of a sky island to commit suicide was not enough to end his life. This showcased his incredible strength. Without a doubt, he ranks as one of Shonen anime's ten strongest characters.

8) Eren Yeager (Attack on Titan)

Eren as seen in the Attack on Titan anime (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Especially in his Founding Titan form, Eren Yeager from Attack on Titan is incredibly powerful. His three main Titan powers solidify his rank as one of the strongest Shonen anime characters. The Rumbling is one of the most powerful offensives in the entire medium, pummeling the earth itself beneath the feet of hundreds of Colossal Titans.

Beyond this, Eren is also in possession of the Attack and Warhammer Titans. The former allows him the gift of peering into the future and past, allowing him to plan his every move flawlessly. The latter, meanwhile, allows for creation of objects and weapons which are only limited by his imagination.

7) Shigeo Kageyama (Mob Psycho 100)

Shigeo Kageyama as seen in the Mob Psycho 100 anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Shigeo Kageyama is the most powerful psychic in all of Shonen anime, and undoubtedly one of its strongest characters. When his “stress levels” reach 100%, his powers become unshackled, resulting in deadly devastation of whoever is on the receiving end.

While his docile nature may deter fans from accepting his rank here, the latent power within is inarguable. As the series progresses and he learns to focus his rage and abilities even more, he’ll only get stronger relative to other Shonen anime characters.

6) All for One (My Hero Academia)

All for One as seen in the My Hero Academia anime (Image via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia’s chief villain is a Quirk-collecting, underworld criminal boss with no mercy or kindness whatsoever. His cruel and pragmatic demeanor results in him building almost no relationships throughout the story, and thus being comfortable using anyone as a means to an end.

Beyond his tactics, his mass of Quirks allow him to become as strong as he possibly wants to be. He can combine several Quirks to achieve a desired effect, with many abstract abilities which can amplify power or even alter his body. There’s little doubt he’s one of Shonen’s strongest characters.

5) Ichigo Kurosaki (Bleach)

Ichigo as seen in the Bleach anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach’s Ichigo has a variety of abilities which solidify him as one of Shonen’s strongest characters. He’s a Soul Reaper, Fullbringer, and a Quincy, and is regarded as incredibly powerful and skillful with all three techniques and heritages.

He also has the uncanny ability of always finding a way to win, even when the odds are stacked against him, like his fellow Big Three protagonists. In a way, this skill alone solidifies him as one of Shonen’s strongest characters.

4) Satoru Gojo (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Gojo as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Satoru Gojo’s skills in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen undoubtedly solidify his inclusion among Shonen’s ten strongest characters. One of the main reasons for his powers is the infinity around his body, making him virtually untouchable by average and even above-average fighters.

His Domain Expansion is one of the most powerful and unbeatable techniques shown in Jujutsu Kaisen thus far, emphasizing his dominance in the series. There’s little doubt he ranks as one of Shonen’s strongest characters.

3) Naruto (Naruto)

Naruto as seen in the Naruto: Shippuden anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The eponymous protagonist of the Naruto series undoubtedly ranks as one of Shonen’s strongest characters. By the end of the series, he’s able to fully access Kurama’s power, as well as being gifted Six Paths powers which allow for a variety of skills and techniques.

In addition to these powerful enhancements and transformations, his base skills as a fighter and ninja are incredibly potent and powerful. He’s one of the strongest fighters within his series, and within Shonen anime overall.

2) Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece)

Luffy as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The strongest of the Big Three, however, is undoubtedly One Piece’s Monkey D. Luffy. His Gum-Gum Fruit bestows a number of abilities on him, the most significant of which are his body becoming rubber. Without Haki, any physical blows which don’t puncture or slash are essentially useless against him.

Beyond this, his Gear Second, Third, and Fourth forms are incredibly powerful. They offer a wide variety of techniques and tools to take down varying opponents, regardless of how tough they may be.

1) Son Goku (Dragon Ball)

Goku as seen in the Dragon Ball Z anime (Image via Toei Animation)

At the top of the list, however, undoubtedly sits Dragon Ball’s world-famous protagonist, Goku. He is the quintessential pusher-of-limits within the Shonen anime world, always finding a way to achieve a new form or grow stronger.

While there may come a day where he’s removed from the throne within the Shonen anime world, that day is yet to come. His Ultra Instinct form has no current match within the Shonen anime landscape, solidifying his rank as its overall strongest character.

