New Fullmetal Alchemist live-action film trailer features over a dozen characters, announces release dates

A new trailer for the upcoming Fullmetal Alchemist live-action sequel films began streaming early this morning. The trailer for the two upcoming sequel films showcases the main fifteen characters that each film will feature.

The trailer also announced that the release dates for both films will be May 20 and June 24, 2022. The films will follow the latter half of the series, seemingly beginning with Winry Rockbell’s confrontation with Scar and continuing through the end of the series.

Fullmetal Alchemist live-action sequels receive soon-to-come release dates

Trailer and featured characters

As aforementioned, the trailer for the Fullmetal Alchemist live-action sequel films began streaming earlier this morning. The films adapt Hiromu Arakawa’s Fullmetal Alchemist manga, one of the most popular and well-known series in the medium.

The Fullmetal Alchemist live-action films will feature both returning and new characters and actors. Returning stars include Ryosuke Yamada as Edward Elric, Atomu Mizuishi as Alphonse Elric, Tsubasa Honda as Winry Rockbell, and Dean Fujioka as Roy Mustang.

Other returning cast members include Misako Renbutsu as Riza Hawkeye, Kanato Hongou as Envy, Ryuta Sato as Maes Hughes, and Shinji Uchiyama as Gluttony.

The new cast members include the following:

Mackenyu Arata as Scar

Yuina Kuroshima as Lan Fan

Keisuke Watanabe as Ling Yao

Yuki Yamada as Solf J. Kimblee

Hiroshi Tachi as King Bradley

Koji Yamamoto as Alex Louis Armstrong

Chiaki Kuriyama as Olivier Mira Armstrong

Seiyo Uchino as Van Hohenheim

Yukie Nakama as Trisha Elric

Jun Fubuki as Pinako Rockbell

Naohito Fujiki as Yuriy Rockbell

Kaoro Okunuki as Sarah Rockbell

Kokoro Terada as Selim Bradley

Long Meng Rou as May Chang

Haruhi Ryoga as Izumi Curtis

The Fullmetal Alchemist live-action films commemorate the series’ 20th anniversary, with Fumihiko Sori returning to direct the celebratory films. The original film was released in Fall 2017, nearly five years ago.

The two sequels are formally entitled Fullmetal Alchemist: FInal Chapter - The Avenger Scar and Fullmetal Alchemist: Final Chapter - The Last Transmutation. The former will most likely cover from Winry Rockbell’s confrontation with Scar through to the Elrics' stay at Fort Briggs. The latter film will most likely cover the final battle of the story and the epilogue episodes.

In summation

The Fullmetal Alchemist live-action sequel films have been long-awaited, and they’re now merely weeks from release. Their role as commemoratory pieces for the original series’ 20th anniversary makes their imminent debut even more special.

The original live-action film was praised for the evidential love it was made with and the respect it pays to the original series. While the quality of the film was somewhat criticized upon release, nearly every critical review stated that the staff’s devotion to the source material was palpable.

