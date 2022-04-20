10 most intelligent characters in Black Clover

As a series, Black Clover’s main themes surround surpassing one’s limits in battle and becoming physically stronger. While the trope can be abstract at times, it always has to do with becoming more powerful in battle.

Despite this main focus, there are some Black Clover characters who clearly display a high level of intelligence. Whether through their foresight, overall knowledge or just the skills displayed throughout the series, there are some Black Clover characters who’re truly intelligent.

Here are the ten most intelligent characters in Black Clover, ranked.

Black Clover’s Wizard Kings top the list of smartest characters

1) Lumiere Silvamillion Clover

Lumiere Silvamillion Clover was the Clover Kingdom’s first Wizard King in his first lifetime. An inventor, he was extremely intuitive about the Kingdom's future. His foresight and intelligence were second to none, solidifying his spot as Black Clover’s smartest character.

2) Julius Novachrono

Julius Novachrono, the current Wizard King, is likely the second smartest character in Black Clover. He learned how to use Lumiere Clover’s inventions off instinct and practice. Furthermore, he is incredibly knowledgeable in general, given his title. Combined with his clear nous in battle, there’s little argument against his high rank here.

3) Queen of the Witches

The Queen of the Witches is incredibly knowledgeable in archaic as well as contemporary magic. Vanessa herself even states her knowledge of magic to be almost second to none.

Her ability to somewhat accurately predict the future also gives her an edge in terms of intelligence. However, her reclusive nature of dwelling only within her forest makes her somewhat oblivious to the world. Hence, the two known Wizard Kings get the nod over her for the top rankings.

4) Morris Libardirt

Like another entrant on this list, Morris’ most impressive insight is centered around the Devils. While he’s shown to be generally smart in many areas, his expertise in Devils is what earns him such a high ranking.

Accelerating the Qliphoth Advent Ritual is a feat that should not be underestimated. The Ritual deals with high-ranking Devils, and its acceleration likely requires immense knowledge, finesse and skill.

Given his success in doing so, Morris’ intelligence relative to other Black Clover characters shouldn’t be underestimated.

5) Sally

Sally’s status as a genius inventor, researcher, and magical engineer is introduced in her first appearance. She was able to successfully clone the bodies of Fana, Vetto, and Patolli, to the point that they could house their Elven souls.

Her various scientific achievements solidify her ranking as one of Black Clover’s smartest characters.

6) Nacht Faust

Like Morris, Nacht’s intelligence and high ranking on this list is primarily centered around his knowledge and experience with Devils. His family specialized in their study, constantly contracting with and learning about the otherworldly creatures.

Beyond this knowledge, his upbringing as a noble led to his receiving a superior education in his youth. While he was somewhat rowdy as a teenager, his childhood self was probably more obedient, resulting in him actually receiving and learning a lot.

7) Lolopechka

Lolopechka’s knowledge comes solely from her skills in mana manipulation and her constant reading. She’s one of Black Clover’s kindest and most intelligent characters, in addition to her skills and knowledge as the Queen of the Heart Kingdom. There’s little doubt as to why she ranks in the series’ ten most intelligent characters.

8) Patolli

Patolli’s status as an elf implies a wealth of knowledge surrounding mana, and his friendship with Lumiere Clover only bolsters this implication. Even beyond that, he’s shown to be incredibly cunning and intelligent in planning his assaults on the Clover Kingdom, as well as his master plan.

There’s little doubt as to why he ranks among the series’ smartest characters.

9) Fuegoleon Vermillion

Black Clover’s character handbook categorizes Fuegoleon as one of the two smartest Magic Knight Squad Captains in the series. He receives the nod here because he identified Patolli as William Vangeance when the body-sharing duo captured him.

His status as an inheritor of the Fire Spirit Salamander further implies an exceptionally high level of intelligence and magic. Even beyond this, his fights with Rades Spirito prove his skills as a master tactician on the battlefield.

10) Nozel Silva

Just barely squeezing into the top ten, Nozel Silva is a smart Magic Knight Squad Captain. Like Fuegoleon, he’s a master tactician.

Silva's versatile magic demonstrates his intelligence, being able to conjure up anything he can imagine. All of this, combined with his status as the second most intelligent Captain solidifies his inclusion as one of the series’ strongest characters.

