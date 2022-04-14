9 most unique grimoires in Black Clover

One of the best parts about Black Clover’s grimoire based power system is its variety of designs. There are so many varieties and design aspects, ranging from aura to imagery to even shape and size.

Even amongst the plethora of grimoires found throughout Black Clover, however, there are a few that stand out. Whether for one reason or many, there are some grimoires that are simply exceptional in their design.

Here are the nine most unique grimoires in Black Clover, ranked in no particular order.

Black Clover’s Black Bulls own two of the most unique grimoires

1) Five-Leaf Grimoire (Asta)

Asta’s Five-Leaf grimoire is incredibly unique in the world of Black Clover. Its reddish-black aura is never seen in any other spellbook, and the Five-Leaf clover on the cover is also one of a kind amongst humans.

Despite being one of the first to be seen, it remains a truly unique element. Its magic is also unlike anything else, with Asta being the only Anti-Magic user in the series. The grimoire also acts somewhat like a storage unit for his various swords, the cornerstone of his fighting style.

2) Star Magic Grimoire (Yuno)

Yuno's Star Magic Grimoire as seen in the series' manga (Image via Shueisha Shonen Jump)

Yuno’s Star Magic grimoire, even amongst Spade Kingdom Grimoire designs, is incredibly unique. While a colored version is not yet unavailable, the black and white edition seen in the manga displays an incredibly intricate design on the cover.

The Star Magic it allows Yuno to wield is just as bespoke as the grimoire itself. It can be used in offensive, defensive, and mobility endeavors. The grimoire screams royalty in its essence and is arguably not just one of Black Clover’s most unique Grimoires, but one of its best designed as well.

3) Mars’ Grimoire

Mars’ Grimoire is incredibly striking in its hybrid, fire and crystal appearance. Half of each cover appears crystallized, while the other half is a deep crimson with gold adornment.

Predictably, this allows Mars to use a variety of various magic attributes, from Crystal and Fire Magic to the less implied Healing and Creation Magic. It’s the only kind of split grimoire seen in Black Clover, undoubtedly making it one of the series’ most unique.

4) Game Magic Grimoire (Gifso)

Gifso's Game Magic grimoire as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Gifso’s Game Magic Grimoire is simplistic in its design, yet still very unique. It features a very deep, dark blue hue, reminiscent of nighttime ocean waves and waters. The adornments consist of barnacles, a great aesthetic touch considering his sea-floor residency.

Its power is also incredibly unique, with Game Magic proving adept in an offensive and mobility context. Few Black Clover grimoires have decorations and abilities as unique as his, making it one of the series’ most remarkable.

5) Time Magic Grimoire (Julius Novachrono)

While this list isn’t ranking these grimoires in any particular order, Julius Novachrono’s is arguably the most uniquely designed in all of Black Clover. Its size and scale is massive, as is its coverless, almost infinite design.

No other grimoire in the series has yet matched its versatility, power, size, and design. It perfectly represents the unique attribute of Time Magic, in addition to being one of the most distinctive designs.

6) Kotodama Magic Grimoire (Zagred)

The Kotodama Magic Grimoire used by Zagred is the only other five-leaf clover Grimoire seen in Black Clover. The designs on each cover are very unique, featuring off-center sun-like images, likely referencing his manipulation of the Eye of the Midnight Sun.

The Kotodama Magic it bestows on its user is as unique as the design itself. By merely saying commands, Zagred can fulfill his healing, offensive, or defensive endeavors. Its blue-ish purple aura is also unique both in color and design, making the grimoire appear almost as menacing as Zagred himself.

7) Shadow Magic Grimoire (Nacht Faust)

Nacht’s Shadow Magic Grimoire is one of the Clover Kingdom’s most unique designs. The purple cover is adorned with almost otherworldly designs and shapes, in addition to its violet aura.

The power within is as unique as its design, with Nacht able to use Devil Union and Shadow Magic thanks to its spells. Despite a somewhat simplistic design, its almost menacing aura makes this one of Black Clover’s most striking grimoires.

8) Scale Magic Grimoire (Damnatio Kira)

Damnatio's Scale Magic grimoire as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Damnatio Kira’s Scale Magic grimoire is one of the most uniquely designed in the entire series. It prominently features his self-proclaimed scales of justice on the front cover, as well as gilded branch adornments.

It oozes a sense of royalty and wealth, making it perfect for a Clover Kingdom royal family member.

9) Light Magic Grimoire (Augustus Kira Clover XIII)

Finally, Augustus Kira Clover XIII’s Light Magic grimoire is incredibly captivating, both in general and even amongst Light Magic tomes. Its golden color and aura are complemented by various multi-colored jewels across both the cover and the spine. Like Damnatio’s grimoire, it oozes royalty and wealth, solidifying it as undoubtedly one of the series’ most unique designs.

