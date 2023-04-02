Black Clover chapter 356: Yuno's new spell counters Lucius' time magic as they go head to head

With the release of Black Clover chapter 356, mangaka Yuki Tabata revealed a new spell for Yuno. Not only is Yuno now able to fight Lucius on equal terms, but his ability allows his fellow Magic Knights to become stronger and stand a chance against Lucius's guardian angels.

The previous chapter saw Lucius initiate a large-scale spell to attack the entire Clover Kingdom. While all the Magic Knights were too stunned to move, Yuno solely blocked the attack using his Star Magic. Upon witnessing his growth, William decided to promote Yuno as the captain of the Golden Dawn, following which the Yuno vs Lucius fight was established.

Lucius admits Yuno to be his rival in Black Clover chapter 356

Lucius's guardian angels as seen in Black Clover chapter 356 (Image via Shueisha)

Black Clover chapter 356, titled Neverland, opened with Lucius sending his angels to fight the Magic Knights. While the Clover Kingdom forces did try to fight them, it was immediately evident that none of their magical affinities or spells was strong enough to inflict any damage. Witnessing this, the Magic Knights started to despair.

Even Paladin Morris was seen expressing his delight as he described the angels. People who were unfit to be part of Lucius's new world were modified to become its guardian angels. The Magic Knights could do nothing but despair, and that's when one of Yuno's former partners during the Royal Knights Exam, En, and Sol were seen encouraging their fellow Magic Knights.

Yuno using his Neverland spell in Black Clover chapter 356 (Image viaTwitter/@TheTwoHornedOne)

Moments later, Sol's giant happened to block one of the angel's attacks. The Magic Knights themselves were surprised by the increase in Sol's strength when Yuno's Wind Spirit: Sylph revealed herself and explained how this happened due to an ability formed from the culmination of her and Yuno's magic, Star x Wind Spirit Magic: Neverland.

This spell was capable of controlling the flow of magic and time within a space. In addition, the spell made Yuno's allies' spells stronger and his enemies' spells weaker. The Magic Knights then got riled up by Yuno's magic as Klaus was seen admitting how Yuno had the capability to become the Wizard King. Seeing the opportunity, Lucius tried to trap Yuno within one of his time magiv spells, but it did not work.

Yuno fighting Lucius in Black Clover chapter 356(Image via Twitter/@Derxon2)

The basis of Lucius's Time Magic was deterioration as it manipulated the speed of time, but time stood still in Neverland. Lucius was adamant that Yuno's ability was born to defy his time magic, making him his ideal rival. However, Yuno instantly rejected the idea as Yuno only considered Asta to be his rival. Following this, Yuno immediately attacked Lucius with the Spirit of Zephyr and cut off one of his "antlers."

Final thoughts on Black Clover chapter 356

Yuno as seen in the Black Clover anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Black Clover chapter 356 saw how strong Yuno has become, primarily due to his new spell Neverland. While he has shown decent defensive and attributes-enhancing spells, Yuno is yet to display his attack spells, which could altogether change the tide of the battle against Lucius Zogratis. Moreover, Asta is yet to arrive on the battlefield, making it doubtful whether or not Yuno will be able to overpower Lucius.

