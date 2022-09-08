10 Anime characters who are as loud as Asta from Black Clover

Asta from Black Clover is known to be one of the loudest characters in all of animanga. His “mada mada!” has likely been a source of annoyance for fans who were getting acquainted with his character at the beginning of the story, long before they slowly grew accustomed to it.

In fact, Asta’s screeching shouts have led potential fans to reassess their investment in the series. However, as Black Clover’s fanbase grew with time, fans began growing fond of Asta’s shouts as they symbolized his will to stand by his goals.

Similar to Asta from Black Clover, there are several other anime characters who tend to be very loud. Today, we bring you 10 such anime characters who are as loud as Asta from Black Clover.

Katsuki Bakugo and 9 other anime characters who are as loud as Asta from Black Clover:

1) Zenitsu Agatsuma

Zenitsu Agatsuma from Demon Slayer, like Asta from Black Clover, is a character that is known to be obnoxiously loud. Zenitsu’s personality completely contrasts Asta’s. While Asta screams to hype himself up and break past his limits, Zenitsu often screams since he is a scaredy-cat.

One similarity between the two characters, however, is how both Asta and Zenitsu tend to be loud when interacting with their romantic interests, i.e., Sister Lily and Nezuko respectively.

2) Katsuki Bakugo

Katsuki Bakugo from My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

Katsuki Bakugo from My Hero Academia may be just one character that surpasses Black Clover’s Asta in being loud. Unlike Asta, who tends to be loud to hype himself up, there is rarely any moment where Bakugo isn’t screaming at the top of his voice. He tends to be loud all the time, especially when he is dealing with Midoriya.

Interestingly, it is expected that a character is going to be obnoxiously loud when they choose their hero name to be “Great Explosion Murder God Dynamight.” The fun part is that Bakugo’s personality actually compliments his explosive quirk, which, in a way, helps him push further during fights.

3) Hinata Shouyou

Hinata Shouyou from Haiikyuu!! (Image via Production I.G)

Hinata Shouyou from Haikyuu!! has a similar personality to that of Asta from Black Clover. Both are weak compared to their peers but are able to stand out due to their willingness to not give up. While Hinata’s screams are not obnoxious, they achieve their purpose of grabbing everyone’s attention, more often than not, in an annoying way.

Hinata always has a way to rile up Kageyama, which shows that his loud voice has its way of triggering people’s emotions. Hinata’s loud voice only gets amplified when he is joined by his upperclassmen, Tanaka and Nishinoya, leading Daichi to often scold them.

4) Hashibira Inosuke

Hashibira Inosuke from Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Hashibira Inosuke from Demon Slayer is a gem of a character. While he might just be as loud as Asta from Black Clover, the humor he brings along with it is elite. When he was first introduced in the anime, Inosuke was often seen shouting at Tanjiro, constantly challenging him to a fight.

While his desire to take down Tanjiro dies down as the anime progresses, Inosuke hasn’t backed down on his screaming as he is always ready to yell at anyone who pisses him off for the faintest of reasons. Inosuke has a tendency to be the loudest when he feels that his abilities are being questioned.

5) Chi-Chi

Chi-Chi from Dragon Ball Z (Image via Toei Animation)

Chi-Chi from the Dragon Ball franchise is easily the loudest woman on this list of loud anime characters. Fans can’t blame her for being this way as that’s all she can do to pin down her battle-hungry husband and two sons.

While the male characters in the series are often the ones destroying their lungs to achieve a new form, Chi-Chi’s voice is the most distinct and impactful amidst all the screaming that has been heard in the anime. In fact, Chi-Chi’s voice is so loud that it has been depicted in the anime to give off an aura, which is similar to that of Goku’s kaioken.

6) Edward Elric

Edward Elric from Fullmetal Alchemist (Image via Bones)

Edward Elric’s short stature is something that really bothers him. He is so insecure about his height that if one were to ever refer to him as short or small, they would be guaranteed to hear him scream and retort back. Oddly enough, both Edward Elric’s height and loud voice are similar to that of Asta from Black Clover.

Since Alfonse’s soul had been entrapped in the armor, he always looked taller than Edward. Due to this, people would often think of Alfonse as the older Elric sibling, the “Fullmetal Alchemist” Edward Elric. If anyone were to misjudge Elric as the younger brother, they could rest assured that Elric would freely use his voice at full blast to yell at them.

7) Sakura Haruno

While many would believe that Naruto is the loudest character from the Naruto franchise, it is actually Sakura who shouts the loudest. While other characters may not get to hear her scream every so often, viewers often get to hear Sakura screaming inside her mind.

If the mangaka had to create a monolog named “Inner Sakura” for Sakura to display her emotions, which involves screaming, then it would be pretty clear that Sakura would rank as one of the loudest characters.

Sakura was primarily seen yelling at Naruto whenever he pissed her off. However, the circumstances would usually be such that the audience would be left unable to criticize Sakura for her outbursts.

8) Broly

Broly from Dragon Ball Super: Broly (Image via Toei Animation)

If Asta from Black Clover is known for screaming “mada mada!,” Broly from Dragon Ball Z surpasses him in screaming “KAKAROT” repeatedly.

While viewers often doubted that “KAKAROT” was the only word in Broly’s vocabulary back in the Dragon Ball Z movies, his characteristics drastically change in Dragon Ball Super. However, he retains his ability to keep screaming when powered up.

The good part about Broly’s screaming is that, unlike the situation with Chi-Chi, Broly screaming with his emotions set loose often allows him to power up in battle.

9) Hanamichi Sakuragi

Hanamichi Sakuragi from Slam Dunk (Image via Toei Animation)

Hanamichi Sakuragi from Slam Dunk reminds one of Asta from Black Clover, as he has a tendency to scream and brag about his skills to others. While Asta doesn’t scream about his skills but his desires, one can see the similarities between the two characters as both of them lack the credibility to shout such unrealistic things.

Hanamichi Sakuragi is a novice basketball player at Shohoku Academy and lacks knowledge of even the most basic rules of basketball. Thus, he often overcompensates his lack of knowledge with his screaming until he eventually learns the rules. The only good thing about Hanamichi is that he has the potential to grow into an outstanding player.

10) Taiga Aisaka

Taiga Aisaka from Toradora (Image via J.C.Staff)

When a character is as tiny and adorable as Taiga Aisaka from Toradora, but has a nickname like “Palmtop Tiger,” one should be aware that she is not a person to be messed with.

Taiga Aisaka is short in height, and if you were to tease her about it, you would be guaranteed to be screamed at. In this aspect, Taiga Aisaka is much similar to Edward Elric, since both of them are insecure about their height. However, Aisaka can yell about practically anything, as long as it pisses her off. She is a tsundere just like Noelle Silva from Black Clover and often screams to hide her caring and emotional side towards other characters.

These were our picks for the anime characters who are as loud as Asta from Black Clover. Have we missed out on any character? Let us know in the comments below.

