Noelle starts the Final Arc of Black Clover without one of her strongest powers

Author and illustrator Yuki Tabata’s smash-hit Black Clover manga series recently returned with the unofficial release of its 332nd chapter. The return is also momentous in that it marks the beginning of the series’ final arc, and has done so in incredibly good fashion.

While fans have been raving about the series’ return and the quality with which it has seemingly returned, a subtle detail in the latest issue has fans curious about the status of Noelle Silva. Although unconfirmed, some fans theorize that Noelle Silva is without one of her strongest powers for the series’ final arc.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down why Black Clover fans think Noelle may not be as strong as she was in the previous arc.

Black Clover throwaway line in latest issue seemingly suggests Noelle to be lacking powers of Water Spirit Undine

if noelle doesn't keep undine oh tabata is an evil man

As mentioned above, the latest Black Clover issue marked the series’ return from hiatus as well as the beginning of its final arc. The chapter’s unofficial release has created a huge buzz amongst fans, with nearly every reader raving about how excited it made them for the series’ looming final arc.

The issue sees a 15-month time skip take place following the events of the Spade Kingdom Raid arc. Fans are brought back in during a ceremony that celebrates Asta’s promotion to a First Class Senior Magic Knight. The ceremony also sees the Magic Knight Squad Captains and others discussing the status of the Wizard King's role, as well as Julius’ locations.

One of the more subtle lines said in the latest Black Clover issue is that both the Spade and Heart Kingdoms are finally nearing a full recovery from the events which took place 15 months ago. While certainly good to hear, this has fans wondering exactly what this sentence could mean for Noelle Silva, specifically as it relates to the Heart Kingdom.

Lolopechka, the princess and ruler of the Heart Kingdom, was first introduced as keeping the Kingdom’s magic barriers and techniques active via the help of the Water Spirit Undine. Fans may remember that, upon Lolopechka’s possession and capture by the Dark Triad, Undine chose to team up with Noelle to fight the evil group.

This led to Noelle reaching Saint Stage level, thanks to the Spirit Dive technique and other Spirit Magic applications, accessible only due to Undine. However, it was previously established that Undine played a major role in keeping the Heart Kingdom running as smoothly as it once did.

With confirmation that things are returning to their normal status quo in the kingdom, fans are curious as to what the status of both Noelle and Undine is. Having the Water Spirit and all associated techniques in her arsenal is a major part of what made Noelle so powerful during the Spade Kingdom Raid arc.

I think undine will stay with Noelle

With this latest news, however, fans fear that Noelle may not be as powerful as she once was without the Water Spirit by her side. This is still unconfirmed, of course, but many Black Clover fans seem to feel certain that she’s lost Undine’s powers. If this does end up being the case, it could be a major step back for her in the power creep which likely can’t be made up.

