10 Naruto characters who could have been a better Jinchuriki

While the very first scene in Naruto was a flashback to the Nine-tailed Fox's attack on the Hidden Leaf Village, it was only in Naruto Shippuden that we were officially introduced to jinchurikis, i.e. humans who have tailed beasts dwelling within them.

The concept of jinchurikis stemmed from the existence of a Ten-Tailed Beast, which was later separated into nine different beasts by the Sage of Six Paths. As time passed, each of the new villages took over one of the nine tailed beasts and safeguarded them by having someone from the village become its jinchuriki.

While the most popular jinchurikis in the Naruto-verse may be characters like Naruto, Gaara and Killer B, there were some other shinobi who just might have been better candidates to become a jinchuriki.

Here we take a look at a few of them.

Sasuke Uchiha and 9 other Naruto characters who would have made better Jinchurikis

1) Jiraiya

Jiraiya as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

We all know the connection that Naruto shared with Kurama as a jinchuriki. So, it is only natural for Jiraiya to be a better jinchuriki candidate, considering he was Naruto's mentor.

Jiraiya was one of the legendary Sannin and had huge chakra reserves. Apart from that, he could even tap into Sage Mode. So, if he were to be a jinchuriki as well, Jiraiya might have become one of the very best.

Not to forget, Jiraiya was the one who taught the rasengan to Naruto - a move which later came in handy for Naruto when he realized how rasengan was similar to the Tailed-Beast Bomb. However, unlike Naruto, who had to make use of shadow clones to conjure his rasengan, Jiraiya could do it all on his own.

2) Kisame Hoshigaki

Kisame @Helge48055073 Ranking Akatsuki nr1: Kisame. Another underrated member but my favourite. He is incredibly strong has the coolest weapon ever and very cool abilities. He was paired up great with Itachi and I love their relationship. And he had a awesome fight against team Gai. Great character Ranking Akatsuki nr1: Kisame. Another underrated member but my favourite. He is incredibly strong has the coolest weapon ever and very cool abilities. He was paired up great with Itachi and I love their relationship. And he had a awesome fight against team Gai. Great character https://t.co/WZbPKPOQ2f

Kisame Hoshigaki was previously part of the Seven Ninja Swordsmen of the Mist, after which he defected from the village and joined the Akatsuki. He wielded the Samehada and was renowned among shinobi as the "Monster of the Hidden Mist."

Kisame was known for his strength and used Taijutsu to defeat his opponents. At the same time, he would make use of his Samehada to steal chakra from his opponents.

Naruto's chakra reserves could only match up to 30% of what Kisame had. He had earned the moniker "Tailed-Beast without a Tail" as a result of this chakra reserve. One can only imagine how powerful Kisame would have become as a jinchuriki when his chakra reserve was combined with the powerful Samehada.

3) Boruto Uzumaki

Unlike Naruto, Boruto was known to be a genius right from a young age. He was a descendant of the Uzumaki clan, and thus has a higher chakra reserve. Along with that, he was also a descendant of the Hyuga clan, and thus had the potential to unlock Byakugan.

He was a prodigy who excelled in Taijutsu and Ninjutsu, and had mastered multiple Nature releases: Lightning, Water, and Wind release. That apart, he had also mastered the rasengan, thus giving him the nudge to perform the Tailed-Beast Bomb.

Fans may even recollect how back in the Ryuchi cave, the snakes noted how Boruto had the affinity to perform Sage Mode, which would only make him stronger, thereby cementing his potential as a jinchuriki.

4) Tsunade

Tsunade (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Tsunade was the granddaughter of Hashirama Senju and Mito Uzumaki, and thus had inherited a huge chakra reserve. She was also part of the Sarutobi squad and was known as one of the Legendary Sannin. As if that was not enough, she was also regarded as the strongest Kunoichi and the best medical ninja.

Tsunade later followed her destiny to become the Fifth Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village.

Since Tsunade's grandmother, Mito Uzumaki, was the first jinchuriki of Kurama, Tsunade also might have had the compatibility to become a jinchuriki. If this were to happen, she would be a force to be reckoned with.

5) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sasuke Uchiha is one of the last remaining members of the Uchiha clan. Having seen his brother Itachi Uchiha kill his parents, Sasuke made it his goal to avenge his clan. In pursuit of his goal, he became even stronger, thereby unlocking the Sharingan.

In time, he obtained the Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan, which in itself was a force to be reckoned with, with its Susano'o and Amaterasu. Later, during the Fourth Great Ninja War, he received powers from the Sage of the Six Paths, thus obtaining the Rinnegan.

Thus, Sasuke became one of the two strongest Shinobi of his generation. Fans can only wonder how strong he would have become had he been a jinchuriki as well.

6) Kakashi Hatake

Kakashi Hatake was a prodigy in the Ninja Academy, graduating from his class when he was only 5 years old. Later, during the Third Great Ninja War, he received a Sharingan from Obito Uchiha as a gift. He made use of the Sharingan to master his chidori and copy countless jutsus, which earned him the moniker "Kakashi of the Sharingan."

In time, Kakashi obtained the Mangekyo Sharingan alongside Obito Uchiha. This only helped him get stronger, giving him the ability to perform Kamui. While by the end of Naruto Shippuden, Kakashi did lose his Sharingan, there was a moment when he obtained them in both his eyes. This was the strongest Kakashi had ever been, and fans can now only wonder how strong he would have been, had he become a jinchuriki.

7) Kawaki

The adoptive son of Naruto Uzumaki, Kawaki was to be the vessel for Isshiki Otsutsuki. While Kawaki himself was strong, he did not have good control over his chakra.

Fortunately for him, given that his new father was the strongest shinobi, he would have had ample guidance.

As for Kawaki's affinity for becoming a jinchuriki, during his time as a vessel for Otsutsuki, Kawaki had been able to make use of Karma of his own accord, unlike Boruto who had some trouble doing the same. This is a good reason to believe that Kawaki could make use of a Tailed-Beast's powers in an efficient manner, thereby making him a great jinchuriki candidate.

8) Sarada Uchiha

SaladArchives @saladaily

#sarada #BORUTO Sometimes I forget she was in grave danger here, she is so pretty??! Sometimes I forget she was in grave danger here, she is so pretty??! #sarada #BORUTO https://t.co/iZhrBd4EXQ

Sarada Uchiha was the daughter of Sasuke Uchiha and Sakura Haruno, and being an Uchiha, she had obtained the Sharingan, and in time, the three Tomoe Sharingan. She trained hard under her dad before finally being able to use Chidori. She was the only Chunin among Squad 7 and subsequently became its Captain.

Other than the powers she obtained from her Uchiha heritage, Sarada also received monstrous strength from her mother, making her one of the strongest kunoichi of her generation. If she were to become a jinchuriki, her powers would be unmatched.

9) Orochimaru

Orochimaru (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Orochimaru was one of the three Legendary Sannins, and a student of the Third Hokage, Hiruzen Sarutobi. He was a genius, praised even by Hashirama Senju, and was touted to become the Fourth Hokage. However, he wasn't interested in the position and defected from the village in his pursuit of knowledge.

He later became a threat to Konoha as he took down his former teacher, Hiruzen Sarutobi, thus proving that he was stronger than a Hokage. Unfortunately, the battle weakened him.

However, if Orochimaru were to become a jinchuriki, he would have limitless access to chakra, not only making him both smart and powerful, but also helping him obtain Sage Mode.

10) Itachi Uchiha

Silva @Kenpasilva Itachi is easily an S tier character. Itachi is easily an S tier character. https://t.co/3n35rKnlf2

Itachi Uchiha was a prodigy of the Uchiha Clan who quickly rose through the ranks to become an Anbu Squad Captain. He had already obtained the Sharingan and had unlocked the Mangekyo Sharingan after Shisui's death. To protect his village and his brother, he took it upon himself to take down his clan, after which he joined the Akatsuki.

Upon obtaining the Mangekyo Sharingan, Itachi could perform Susano'o and Amaterasu. Along with those, he could also perform genjutsu of the highest caliber, with Izanami in his arsenal. He was very intelligent and perceptive, having made counter-measures for incidents that were to happen after his death.

If Itachi were to become a jinchuriki, he could make use of his Susano'o to give the ultimate defense to his Tailed Beast Mode.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal