Naruto: Why was Gaara born with Eyeliners? Explained

Gaara of the Sand was one of the main antagonists earlier in the Naruto series, and his appearance is quite unique when compared to others. After completing the series, fans realized that certain minute details hadn't been explored in the series. One such example is Gaara’s appearance.

The Naruto fanbase has always wondered why Gaara was born with marks on his eyes that resemble marks created by an eyeliner. Let’s take a look at some of the fan theories that could explain the reason behind it.

Naruto: Why Gaara was born with marks around his eyes

There are quite a few theories surrounding Gaara’s marks around his eyes. Many fans believe that the marks around Gaara’s eyes were because he couldn’t sleep. He developed insomnia because the One-Tailed Beast, Shukaku, would constantly talk to Gaara.

The Tailed Beast also told the young boy that if he slept, his body would be taken over, and he would go on a rampage. However, this theory doesn’t hold water since Gaara had those marks long before he developed insomnia.

There is another theory that makes a lot of sense, which is to do with Shukaku, the One-Tailed Beast. If we take Naruto's example, many fans wondered why he had whiskers, and some believed that the reason for this was because of Kurama. Some fans believe that Kurama's chakra might have spilled and fused with Naruto's chakra when Kushina was pregnant.

Similarly, Gaara was forced to become the One-Tailed Beast jinchuriki, a decision taken by Rasa, his father, and Kazekage. Chiyo aided in the process of turning Gaara into a jinchuriki. If we look at Shukaku's appearance, it too has similar marks on its eyes.

Gaara's appearance was probably altered before birth because of Shukaku's chakra fusing with Gaara's. However, another theory explains Gaara's appearance from an aesthetic standpoint.

It's not uncommon for elements in manga and anime to be added simply for aesthetic purposes. Kohl is an eye cosmetic that has been in use for many years. It's an Arabic word derived from the Syrianc-Armaic word kuhla. It was quite popular in the Middle East and was often used by Egyptians of all classes.

One of the main reasons why people wore this was because of eye ailments, and they believed that darkening their eyes protected them from the extremely harsh sun rays.

If we look at Gaara, he was a character who hailed from the Village Hidden In the Sands. While Kishimoto might not have revealed the reason, this could be why Kishimoto designed Gaara in this manner. Certain design aspects are implemented to help differentiate two different characters hailing from different regions. These are some explanations for why Gaara was born with eyeliner marks around his eyes in the Naruto series.

