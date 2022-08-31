Black Clover: Every Devil Host, ranked weakest to strongest

The existence of devil hosts in Black Clover used to be a scarce thing. From the manga's beginning until the Dark Triad's introduction, we had only one devil host at our hands, Asta. Ever since, Yuki Tabata has introduced us to various devils, all distinct in their powers and abilities.

With the Heart Kingdom Joint Struggle arc and the Spade Kingdom Raid arc, the focus of Black Clover has slowly shifted to the Devil Hosts. At the end of the Spade Kingdom Raid arc, fans were introduced to a new devil host, Lucius Zogratis.

So, with numerous devil hosts at hand, let's look at how they rank amongst themselves.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Asta and 5 other devil hosts in Black Clover

6) Nacht Faust

Nacht Faust is the Vice-Captain of the Black Bulls and the devil host to four mid-ranking devils - Gimodelo, Slotos, Plumede, and Walgner. While he is part of the Black Bulls, he has been absent for the majority of Black Clover, as he was spying on the Spade Kingdom.

He possesses Shadow Magic, which allows him to slip in and out of shadows, travel to other places (similar to spatial magic), and restrain people. He has immense endurance, evident in his fight against two high-ranking devils, and enormous magic power because he is a nobleman.

Along with that, he can also make use of his four devils to grant him power. Nacht uses the relics linked to the devils to summon them into the living world. He can merge with them to access the power of Unite. All four different Unite Modes grant Nacht an additional effect on his Shadow Magic.

Nacht Faust from Black Clover (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Despite possessing four devils and enormous magic power, Nacht is still weaker than the other devil hosts in the series. He is the host to mid-ranking devils that do not add any mana attributes to Nacht's arsenal. Instead, they only provide specific abilities to Nacht's existing mana attributes.

5) Vanica Zogratis

Vanica Zogratis is a member of the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad and the devil host to Megicula. As she is a devil possessed by one of the highest-ranking devils in Black Clover, Vanica has dual mana attributes. This means she can use her own mana attribute, Blood Magic, and Magicula's mana attribute, Curse-Warding Magic.

Vanica uses blood magic to create and manipulate blood, which she may use to attack her foes. Meanwhile, she can use the Curse-Warding magic to either take down enemies or benefit her allies. Vanica can take down enemies using deadly curses like the one placed on Lolopechka or give a boost to her allies through beneficial curses like continuous resurrection.

Vanica Zogratis from Black Clover Opening 11 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

She loves fighting powerful foes and has immense magic power and enhanced strength. She seeks to prolong her fights and have fun with her enemies.

However, unlike Zenon or Dante's abilities, her Blood Magic's power can be cut in half easily using Ludic Sanctuary. Meanwhile, Megicula's curse magic, while unique, cannot do much during battle.

4) Zenon Zogratis

Zenon Zogratis from Black Clover (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Another member of the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad is Zenon Zogratis, the devil host to Beelzebub. Unlike his siblings, Zenon does not commit evil to flaunt it but to accomplish his goals. Like Vanica, he has dual mana attributes - his own magic attribute, Bone Magic, and Beelzebub's magic attribute, Spatial Magic.

Zenon can use his bone magic to create and manipulate bones to attack his foes. His attacks are mostly invincible as they leave no openings for the opponent to evade them. Zenon can also use his bones as weapons to fight by hand. After Zenon unleashed 100% of the devil's powers, he was able to use his bones as whips.

Zenon Zogratis fighting Yuno (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Zenon can use Beelzebub's spatial magic to create spatial cubes allowing him to trap his enemies. He can use the cube to dominate his enemies by negating all the mana trapped within them.

He is very strong and was quickly able to take down the Diamond Kingdom's Eight Shining Generals, Golden Dawn's William Vangeance, and Yuno. He is the first character in Black Clover whom Luck was too scared to challenge.

While Zenon Zogratis's Bone Magic is almost invincible, his spatial magic can be undone if he were to face a stronger foe. He is still weaker than some others mentioned on the list and hence, placed fourth.

3) Dante Zogratis

Dante Zogratis from Black Clover (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The devil host to the King of Devils, Lucifero, Dante Zogratis, like the other members of the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad, has dual mana attributes, able to make use of his own magic, Body Magic, and Lucifero's Gravity Magic.

While Dante despises his body magic, claiming how vile it looks, it is extremely powerful as it allows him to heal himself instantly and expand his body and grow additional limbs.

Dante Zogratis from Black Clover (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Dante uses Lucifero's gravity magic to a great extent. He can manipulate gravity, helping himself and other objects to levitate. He can also smash something or someone onto the ground, increasing its gravity.

Additionally, Dante can manipulate the pressure around a person to immobilize them or create weapons out of them by using his Evil God's Pressure Craft. Along with all this, Dante is an expert in hand-to-hand combat and a Master Swordsman.

Dante Zogratis' Body Magic is simply impressive, and his Gravity Magic is too formidable. He barely has any weaknesses except for anti-magic.

2) Asta

Asta from Black Clover (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The devil host to the Anti-Magic Devil, Liebe, Asta is a member of the Black Bulls who was recently bestowed with the title of Senior Magic Knight First Class. Asta is the only being in Black Clover to have no magic of his own. Thus, he can allow Liebe's Anti-Magic to flow through him, allowing himself to wield his swords.

His swords, Demon-Slayer Sword, Demon-Dweller Sword, Demon-Destroyer Sword, and Demon Slasher-Katana, all have different abilities. Asta can use his Anti-Magic to negate all sorts of magic, due to which he is ranked high amongst other devil hosts.

Asta during the devil-binding ritual (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Asta can also perform Devil Union with Liebe to enhance his magic, strength, and speed. While he can only do it for about 10 minutes, his arcane stage magic should be more than enough. Asta is also an expert swordsman with enhanced strength, speed, and endurance due to his training. Additionally, he has learned to use and detect ki.

Asta has proven that his strength and his Devil Union are stronger than the other powerful devil hosts on the list. He also defeated Dante with the help of Yami and Liebe, pouring anti-magic only to his right arm.

1) Lucius Zogratis

The oldest of the Zogratis siblings, Lucius disguised himself and entered the Clover Kingdom as Julius Novachrono. He possesses Soul Magic and is the devil host to Astaroth, which grants him Time Magic. He is the strongest devil host in Black Clover.

Lucius even had Adrammelech extract Lucifero's heart in the living world and later ventured into the underworld to extract Lucifero's heart from his other half. He then consumed them to attain the Supreme Devil's Gravity Magic.

Lucius's Soul Magic allows him to manipulate souls, thus altering their life, spirit, and magic power. He has even developed the ability to purify devil powers to incarnate them in humans. As for his Time Magic, he can manipulate time, decelerating to a point where he can stop time. Lastly, Lucius can use Gravity Magic, similar to how Dante could.

Lucius Zogratis from Black Clover (Image via Viz Media)

According to Lucius, Asta was a flaw in the world that he needed to eliminate. He saw Asta's Anti-Magic as a threat and slashed him instantly. While Asta may return stronger, his strength is currently nowhere near Lucius's.

The Black Clover Manga is now back from its hiatus. There is still a lot we need to see from Lucius. Meanwhile, Asta and Nacht could get a power-up, changing the power scale amongst the devil hosts. As the manga progresses, fans could even be introduced to new devil hosts.

