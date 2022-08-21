Black Clover chapter 334: Asta’s improved Devil Union, Lucius’ Soul Magic, Sister Lily in danger, and more

Many readers predicted that Sister Lily being in the capital at the same time as Lucius was a death flag, and Black Clover chapter 334 proved them partially correct. While the sister is still very much alive, she has indeed fallen into the hands of the eldest Zogratis brother.

On a related note, this chapter also reveals Lucius’ original magic, which is different from Julius’ Time Magic. Asta’s growth during the one-year timeskip is also showcased here. However, the focus remains on Lucius’ overwhelming power and the potential of Anti-Magic against the said power.

Asta receives a shock as Lucius reveals his true form in Black Clover chapter 334

In the previous chapter, Lucius revealed that he and Julius were two souls in one body, and he forced the former wizard king to help him bring about his version of the perfect world. Lucius cast a spell to freeze time, but Asta cut through that spell using Anti-Magic. He vowed to avenge the Wizard King and defeat Lucius, who called the boy “The flaw of the world.”

Black Clover chapter 334 is titled “Fragile Souls.”

Black Clover chapter 334 highlights

Shonen Jump @shonenjump Black Clover, Ch. 334: Flying into battle against an impossible foe, Asta unleashes everything he’s got! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3dGMMb2 Black Clover, Ch. 334: Flying into battle against an impossible foe, Asta unleashes everything he’s got! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3dGMMb2 https://t.co/apXUyEWO1z

Black Clover chapter 334 starts with the explanation that while Asta’s Devil Union is overwhelmingly strong in battles, Asta can only hold it for five minutes even after training for a year.

However, shifting into a partial Devil Union, Asta can hold a half-transformed state for up to 10 minutes. Instead of covering himself entirely, Asta concentrates Anti-Magic on a specific part of his body or weapon, thus making it stronger.

The narration of Black Clover chapter 334 then states that everything must succumb to the flow of Time, and hence Time Magic is invincible. However, Anti-Magic can subvert this all-powerful magic.

As Asta tells the civilians and Sister Lily to escape, Lucius appears beside him. The eldest Zogratis muses that Asta and Liebe are truly troublesome because they did not transform after being touched by him. He concludes that the only way to overpower Anti-Magic is through physical attacks.

Lucius reminds Asta and Liebe of Lucifero, but they remind themselves that now they are stronger than they were during the Spade Kingdom Raid. Asta masterfully changes swords and delivers blow after blow to the Zogratis.

Just when he thinks that he has the upper hand, Lucius transforms himself into a seraphic avatar with deep-set markings and a set of antlers. He tells Asta that he was born into a clan of Devil Hosts, but he learned to purify Devil Magic.

Lucius calls his new form “Humanity’s true form.” Asta realizes that the new version’s Ki is neither human nor Devil, likely similar to Spirit Assimilation. While the boy is distracted, Lucius teleports behind Sister Lily and holds her hostage.

He reveals that his true magic is Soul Magic, which allows him to transform any soul he touches. As Asta deliberates on which sword he should use to avoid harming Sister Lily, Lucius transforms her into what he calls “a human who is truly happy.”

PurpleRibcage @vishalgirish12

#blackclover334 🏻 Black Clover the only manga that has demons who look like angels and are still ferocious as hell Black Clover the only manga that has demons who look like angels and are still ferocious as hell #blackclover334 💪🏻 https://t.co/4kAFsByKvr

Sister Lily transforms into a similar form as Lucius'. Her countenance becomes serene and cold, and she calmly tells Asta to die for the sake of world peace. Lucius slashes a shocked Asta across the chest with his bare hand and tells him that his (Asta’s) soul is fragile. The last page of Black Clover chapter 334 shows Lucius bidding farewell to the “Flaw of the world” as the boy falls.

Final thoughts

Maniacal Love & Chaos @DrgnDrknssChaos



Strong opening with one of the single best exposition pages to grace pages in years. #BlackClover334 thread.Strong opening with one of the single best exposition pages to grace pages in years. #BlackClover334 thread. 💀Strong opening with one of the single best exposition pages to grace pages in years. https://t.co/kUFtzLHbfe

Black Clover chapter 334 shows that Asta has learned to fight smarter and honed his magic to a higher level. While partial Devil Union leaves much of his body unshielded, the part where he concentrates his magic becomes infinitely powerful. It seems to be a logical compromise in favor of enhanced strength and an extended time limit.

Lucius is simultaneously using Gravity Magic, Time Magic, and Soul Magic, which is why his Ki is giving Asta flashbacks of both Lucifero and Julius. The true extent of Lucius’ powers is currently unknown.

It is also unclear exactly what a Soul Transformation entails. However, it is evident that transforming a soul changes not only the appearance but the personality as well. Otherwise, Sister Lily wouldn’t tell Asta to die.

lugaw🥣 @hemijious #BCSpoilers #BlackClover

#ブラッククローバー

Chap 334



"It's all starting to feel Like a bad dream and i can't wake up"

- stellar(Bad Dream) Chap 334"It's all starting to feel Like a bad dream and i can't wake up"- stellar(Bad Dream) #BCSpoilers #BlackClover #ブラッククローバーChap 334"It's all starting to feel Like a bad dream and i can't wake up"- stellar(Bad Dream) https://t.co/0IDV00jVF4

Asta is unlikely to recover from the wound and the shock by himself. In all probabilities, he will receive some help from the Magic Knights already present at the capital, specifically Noelle. Tabata may also use this opportunity to give Yuno a grand entrance into the final arc.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta