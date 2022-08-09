Black Clover Chapter 333 hints at Lucius Zogratis having the power of resurrection

With the release of Black Clover Chapter 333, fans were finally treated to the backstory of Julius Novachrono and Lucius Zogratis. The latter, who controlled the pair's shared body for the entire issue, elaborated on his goals of reshaping the world .

One particular line from Lucius’ long-winded monologue stood out to fans, where he discusses repairing humans by recreating them via the use of his and his siblings’ magic. Though Black Clover Chapter 333 does not elaborate on this further, unsurprisingly, the series’ fandom has already come up with a plausible explanation for what he means.

This article will attempt to break down the latest theory for the series, which has spawned from Lucius’ monologue in Black Clover Chapter 333.

Exciting fan theory analyzes Lucius’ monologue in Black Clover Chapter 333, deduces that his true magic is Soul Magic

Black Clover Chapter 333 gave fans an issue that had the spotlight squarely fixed on Lucius Zogratis throughout. Fans learned plenty about him, such as his and Julius’ origins, what his plans are, and how he intends to achieve said plans.

At one point, Lucius says that he and his sibling will “repair all humans” with the intent to “destroy them, then use [his and his sibling's] magic to recreate them.” Many suspect that this piece of dialogue alludes to Lucius’ true magic attribute.

So far, the Zogratis siblings have shown that their magical attributes relate to the human body in one way or another. Dante Zogratis, for example, uses Body Magic, through which he can manipulate his bodily tissues. He can repair and alter his physique at will, including distorting his body and forming additional limbs.

Vanica Zogratis, meanwhile, uses Blood Magic, through which she can generate and manipulate blood. The upper limits of this magic were seen via the Witch Queen, who was able to control and manipulate the blood of others to the effect of controlling their bodies and minds as well. The key here is that Blood Magic can be used on others, not just oneself.

Zenon Zogratis uses Bone Magic, which allows him to generate and manipulate his bones to great effect. He can create sprawling vine-like clusters of bones and can shape them into whatever he needs them to be. It is a safe assumption to make that, like Blood Magic, the upper limits of this attribute allow the manipulation of others’ bones as well.

With this in mind, there seems to be one key aspect of every existence that the Zogratis' are missing to remake humanity. Thus, fans have deemed Lucius Zogratis’ true Magic Attribute to be Soul Magic, granting the Zogratis siblings the final ability they need to make their dreams of reshaping humanity come true.

Promethean / Michael ♣️♠️ @R8Promethean #BCSpoilers Blood, bone, body and surely Lucius has the Soul Magic right? So it makes me guess that Lucius is gonna recreate the world with artificial humans with the "undying bodies" #BCSpoilers Blood, bone, body and surely Lucius has the Soul Magic right? So it makes me guess that Lucius is gonna recreate the world with artificial humans with the "undying bodies" https://t.co/F4TPXVJtv0

This would also explain Lucius’ apparent dominion over the soul of Julius Novachrono, whom he seems able to lock up and let out at his own will. While there is not much hard evidence for this theory, it is one which makes a startling amount of sense, considering how frail its foundation seems to be.

While fans heavily suspect this theory to be true in the wake of Black Clover Chapter 333, fans will have to wait and see if Lucius’ true magic attribute is ever confirmed as such. Unfortunately, Black Clover chapter 333 will be the last issue fans will see for roughly two weeks, with the Weekly Shonen Jump publication on break for the week of August 8.

