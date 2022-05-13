One of Black Clover’s main strengths is its character design and development, particularly for the women in the series. Many of Black Clover’s core cast members are incredibly likable and have fantastic character arcs alongside good personalities.

However, author Yuki Tabata has certainly mixed it up when it comes to a few despicable Black Clover characters who fans love to hate. Their villainous acts, strange personalities, and bizarre actions make it easy for fans to dislike them.

Here are the 10 most disliked Black Clover characters, ranked from the least to the most hated.

Villains and traitors dominate list of most disliked Black Clover characters

10) Damnatio Kira

Damnatio as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Despite limited appearances in the series thus far, Damnatio Kira’s treatment of Asta and the other Black Bulls solidifies his ranking as one of the most disliked characters. His role in Black Clover is something akin to a judge for the Clover Kingdom, and his persecution of Asta immediately alienates him from fans.

Beyond this, his attitude regarding royals and commoners does not align with Black Clover’s core themes and values. The combination of these two offenses makes him absolutely unlikable.

9) William Vangeance

William as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Despite being the captain of the Golden Dawn squad, William Vangeance is disliked by some fans because he was forgiven too easily for his treacherous actions. He did help Patolli in the latter's attempt to bring ruin to the Clover Kingdom, and was then let off seemingly without any punishment or penance.

8) Mimosa Vermillion

Mimosa as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Despite being one of Black Clover’s best written characters, Mimosa is often disliked by fans for two main reasons.

Firstly, her lack of combat skills irks viewers. Although her skills have improved over time, she is still not a true fighter. Secondly, her character is reduced to fanservice moments at times throughout the series. While few and far between, these moments are significant enough to earn the ire of fans for mistreating such a well-written character.

7) Gueldre Poizot

Gueldre as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The original captain of the Purple Orcas, Gueldre Poizot is mainly disliked by fans because he betrayed the Clover Kingdom. Moreover, he behaved like a coward when the truth came out by running away from Julius and the other captains. He did not even care to give his former comrades any explanation whatsoever for his decision to side with the Eye of the Midnight Sun.

Despite having a short appearance in the series, the former Magic Knight Squad captain is undoubtedly one of Black Clover’s most disliked characters.

6) Gauche Adlai

Gauche Adlai as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While he is a hero in Black Clover, Gauche Adlai has not been able to earn the love of fans. His strange obsession with his younger sister is incredibly off-putting and alienates viewers swiftly. His otherwise good characterization and impressive combat skills fail to make up for this particular quality of his.

5) Zenon Zogratis

Zenon as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Zenon Zogratis is as evil as his siblings Dante and Vanica, but his backstory serves to somewhat humanize him. We see his backstory mirroring Yuno and Asta’s relationship, which indicates that he is a Yuno who went down a different path.

While he lacks the sadistic urge which compels his siblings to take pleasure in fighting, he still engages with enemies aggressively with the intention to eliminate anybody who opposes him. While he may be the best out of the Zogratis siblings, he’s certainly still one of Black Clover’s most unlikable characters.

4) Dante Zogratis

Dante as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

When it comes to mentally torturing opponents, Dante’s sadistic tendencies are incredibly similar to those of his sister. Throughout his time in Black Clover, he’s seen taking pleasure in playing torturous mind games with his opponents time and again. He thinks that he deserves to have whatever he wants, which leads viewers to hate him even more because it goes against the series’ core tenants and ideals.

3) Vanica Zogratis

Vanica as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Of all the Zogratis siblings, Vanica is easily the most disliked in Black Clover. She helped kill Acier Silva, and fans do not really need any other reason to hate her. That said, she has no redeeming qualities. Her sadistic tendencies make her obsessed with how she can physically and mentally torture those she fights against.

2) Augustus Kira Clover XIII

Augustus as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Clover King Augustus Kira Clover XIII is incredibly annoying because he stands against the series’ core values, which is that anyone can become great irrespective of their position in the social hierarchy. He believes that he is superior to everyone because he is a noble which makes it difficult for fans to feel anything nice for him. His jealousy of Julius Novachrono’s popularity is also off-putting to viewers.

1) Sekke Bronzazza

Sekke as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Without a doubt, the most disliked character in all of Black Clover is Sekke Bronzazza. His personality, mannerisms, and even his attempts at combat are pathetically annoying. His role in the series is clear from the very start, and he seems to stay the same throughout. As a result, fans never get a chance to like him at all.

LIVE POLL Q. Are these the most annoying characters in Black Clover? Absolutely! No way! 0 votes so far

Edited by Mohini Banerjee