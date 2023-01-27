Black Clover: 8 characters who may return as Paladins

With the release of Black Clover chapter 348, fans of the series have finally seen Asta use his anti-magic zetten. From the events in the chapter, it seemingly looks like Asta is now capable of removing the effects of Lucius's spell, as his attack caused Paladin Yrul to return to his normal self.

That being said, from the spoilers, it seems like Asta will manage to rescue Sister Lily from Lucius's spell as well. The chapter showed him slashing her, hoping that she would return to her normal self. If Asta manages to be successful, two Paladins may get eliminated from Lucius' army.

Having said that, the series has only introduced three Paladins. So, let's take a look at characters that could possibly be part of Lucius's paladins in the future.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga and reflects the author's opinion.

Richita, Acier Silva, and 6 other Black Clover characters who may end up becoming Paladins

1) Morgen Faust

Morgen Faust alongside Yami in Black Clover anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Morgen Faust was the younger twin brother of Black Bulls Vice-Captain Nacht Faust who passed away after trying to protect his brother from the devil Lucifugus. Before his death, he persuaded Yami to become a captain, following which he convinced his brother to live a moral life.

The chances of Lucius bringing Morgen back as a Paladin are quite high due to his incident with Lucifugus. In addition, a silhouette that looked like him appeared beside Lucius in Black Clover chapter 336.

2) Dante Zogratis

Dante Zogratis as seen in Black Clover anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Dante Zogratis is the younger brother of Lucius Zogratis, a member of the Dark Tria, and host of the highest-ranking devil Lucifero. During the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc, he was defeated by Magna, after which he was slashed up by Green Mantis Captain Jack the Ripper.

Given that Dante is still alive and that Lucius is currently using his and his siblings' bodies for his cause, Dante may join the Paladins just before Judgment Day.

3) Vanica Zogratis

Vanica Zogratis as seen in Black Clover anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Vanica Zogratis is the younger sister of Lucius, a member of the Dark Triad, as well as the host to one of the highest-ranking devils, Megicula. She was previously seen in a half-dead state in the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc.

Alongside her older brother Dante Zogratis, Vanica Zogratis is also currently part of Lucius's plans, as he might have her become a Paladin as well before Judgment Day arrives.

4) Zenon Zogratis

Zenon Zogratis as seen in Black Clover anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Zenon Zogratis is Lucius's youngest sibling and a member of the Dark Triad. While he initially wanted to live a moral life, he too, became a devil host to Beelzebub. He was previously seen being defeated by Yuno, who had awakened his Star Magic powers.

Alongside his siblings Dante and Vanica, Lucius is currently using Zenon's mana for his purpose, following which he may be made a Paladin.

5) Richita

Richita as seen in Black Clover anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Richita was Asta's mother who passed away after trying to protect her adopted son, the Anti-Magic Devil, Liebe. She was last seen sealing her son into Licht's five-leaf grimoire, after which she died from her injuries.

Given that there is a good chance that Lucius has already made Morgen a Paladin, it does not seem outside the realm of possibilities for Lucius to choose Asta's mother as a Paladin, given that she possessed the power to absorb mana.

6) Damnatio Kira

Damnatio Kira as seen in Black Clover anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Damnatio Kira is a nobleman of the Clover Kingdom and the chairman of the country's Magic Parliament. He was last seen being knocked out by Lucius Zogratis after he made his first reveal in the manga.

Given that Damnatio Kira was the first person to realize Julius Novachrono's alternate identity, Lucius has no choice but to either kill him or use him as a Paladin. In addition, a person looking similar to Damnatio can be seen standing next to Lucius and Sister Lily in Black Clover chapter 336.

7) Acier Silva

Acier Silva as seen in Black Clover anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Acier Silva was the noblewoman of Clover Kingdom's House Silva as she was the mother to Nozel, Nebra, Solid, and Noelle Silva. She was also the former captain of the Silver Eagles and passed away after giving birth to Noelle due to Megicula's curse.

Given that Acier Silva was a highly powerful Magic Knight Captain, Lucius might think of using her as a Paladin. This might also lead her to fight her daughter, the series' female lead, Noelle Silva.

8) Asta's father

Asta as seen in Black Clover anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

It's fair to state that Asta's father is an enigma in the series since mangaka Yuki Tabata never revealed anything about him. While he did reveal Asta's mother, Richita, in the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc, no backstory was given about Asta's father, and thus the mangaka might choose to add him in the final arc.

If Yuki Tabata chooses to add Asta's father in Black Clover's final arc, fans may finally get the answer to why the latter was born with no magic.

These were some of the characters we feel might return to the series as part of Lucius's Paladins. Do comment down below if you feel like some other character could become a Paladin as well.

