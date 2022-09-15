Black Clover has a huge cast of characters, all different in their nature and importance to the plot. While some characters play a serious role in the story with their stoic and often admirable presence, others are often used as comic relief.

Neither of the two is less loved than the other, but all of us certainly have our preferences. Some fans tend to like some comic relief during the plot to lighten the mood. Meanwhile, others would rather have the characters help the plot move further, without any exuberant or comedic displays.

So, here are 5 Black Clover characters who are too serious and 5 who are used as comic relief.

The Witch Queen and 4 other Black Clover characters who are far too serious:

1) Yuno Grinberryall

Yuno Grinberryall, the deuteragonist of Black Clover, has always been known to be a serious person. Unlike his rival, Asta, Yuno only seldom contributes to any form of comedic relief to the story. Often, Yuno simply plays the benchmark for Asta to surpass.

Since the beginning of the series, Yuno has almost always only appeared in key plot points of the story. His presence and progression through the ranks helps the audience realize how close Asta and Yuno are in terms of rivalry.

2) Secre Swallowtail

Secre Swallowtail made her first real appearance back in the Elf Reincarnation Arc. While she existed in the series prior to that, she was only known as a bird called Nero. Unlike her time as Nero, Secre rarely contributes to comic relief, almost always doing only what's required of her.

Up until the end of the Elf Reincarnation Arc, Secre's only goal was to serve the First Wizard King by helping to defeat the devil, Zagred. Ever since that Arc, Secre has become a side character, helping the protagonists reach their goals.

3) William Vangeance

William Vangeance (Image via Studio Pierrot)

William Vangeance, the Captain of the Golden Dawn, is pretty much the most serious character in Black Clover. His loyalty to Wizard King Julius Novachrono is what made him give up his secret identity 'Patry' during the Elf Reincarnation Arc.

Since then, William has always been troubled with his past, as he tries his best to make amends for his actions and decisions. Even in the recent manga chapters, when the Magic Knights came to find out about Julius' true identity as Lucius Zogratis, Willam looked the most anxious.

4) The Witch Queen

The Witch Queen (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Witch Queen, the mother of all witches, is an exceedingly cruel woman who is known to detest men. Due to her fortune-telling powers, she has always been manipulative. She has always been one to try and obtain new powers through any means necessary.

The Witch Queen is so serious as a character that she doesn’t even let her daughter, Vanessa, live a normal life. When she found out that Vanessa’s thread magic could be something special, she locked her daughter away. The Witch Queen only let her be with the Black Bulls as she believed that it could help Vanessa gain new powers.

5) Nacht Faust

Nacht Faust (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Nacht Faust, the Vice-Captain of Black Bulls, is a very logical person who does not care about sugar-coating his opinions. If he wants to express something that he believes is the truth, he will say it in the bluntest way possible. While his comments could potentially make fans chuckle, they are often sprinkled with some savagery.

He has a very specific ideology, helping him differentiate between what is good and what is bad. This helps him keep a level head and make significant decisions without putting much thought into it.

Charmy Pappitson and 4 other Black Clover characters who are used as comic relief:

1) Sekke Bronzazza

Sekke Bronzazza flirting with Noelle and Vanessa (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Since the beginning of Black Clover, Sekke Bronzazza has always been shown as a comic relief character. He always knows how to make his presence known with his gag comedy. When he appears before us, we are almost certain to laugh at his antics.

Sekke’s “Fuhha!" is one of the most iconic phrases in Black Clover. It possibly even has the potential to surpass Asta’s “Mada! Mada!,” if given enough screentime. He is also a womanizer who flirts with women he feels attracted to by making speeches on his accomplishments. These are met by a monolog stating them to be true or false.

2) Kira Augustus Clover XIII

Kira Augustus Clover XIII (Image via Studio Pierrot) Charmy Pappitson (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kira Augustus Clover XIII is a very self-centered man who likes to be the one in the limelight. His constant need to be praised and loved often helps create some comic relief within the story. He is envious of other characters who garner more attention than him and shows it pretty well.

Augustus’ recurring gag comedic events are related to his jealousy towards the Wizard King Julius Novachrono. He is of the belief that since he is the King, he should be loved by his Kingdom the most. So when he sees Julius receive all the love, his reactions are the best to watch.

3) Charmy Pappitson

Charmy Pappitson (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Charmy’s mind which always revolves around food, often creates the most comedic scenes in Black Clover. Her gluttony tagged along with how serious she becomes when it comes to food can make any tense moment chuckle-worthy.

There are several moments which particularly point out towards her being the most comedic character. A significant one would be how she chose to follow a delicious smell rather than help the other Magic Knights when the Kingdom was being attacked.

Fans can also remember how she chose to sit on the Wizard King’s lap during the Royal Knights Selection Exam.

4) Lolopechka

Lolopechka (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While Lolopechka may be the princess and ruler of the Heart Kingdom, she is quite possibly the clumsiest character in Black Clover. She is somewhat absent minded and tends to get distracted easily with things that interest her in the most serious moments.

When Lolopechka made her first appearance in Black Clover, she was in her normal attire, acting ever so clumsily. When she changed into her royal attire, fans had hoped that her personality would see a change as well. However, she managed to trip and fall again, even in her royal attire.

5) Rill Boismortier

Rill Boismortier (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Rill Boismortier, the Captain of the Aqua Deer, could be the funniest captain, beating Yami and his dumps by a small edge. He tends to have destructive tendencies, similar to that of the Black Bulls’ Luck Voltia. He is often inspired by powerful magic, leading him to paint his own creations to the point where he shirks off his duties as a captain.

Rill is also known to be a master impressionist. He does not like dark and moody conversations. Thus, he chooses to lighten the mood using his impressions of people in front of them. However, this only angers people to the point that it often backfires at him.

These were our picks for 5 Black Clover characters who are too serious and 5 who are used as comic relief. Do comment down below if you think we missed out on any.

