5 Black Clover characters who deserve a power-up (and 5 who received too many)

Black Clover has an extensive cast of characters that have played their part in the story’s progression. While some characters made an impact through their character arc, others riled up the fans through their power upgrades. Power-ups in shounen anime play a huge role as they represent a character’s growth in personality and strength.

Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover has a wide variety of characters, from peasants to royals, who have all had power-ups. However, we believe that a few characters have missed out on the power-ups they deserve. Lets’s look at the Black Clover characters who deserve a power-up and the ones who received too many.

Gauche Adlai and 4 other Black Clover characters who deserve a power-up

1) Zora Ideale

Zora Ideale from Black Clover (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Zora Ideale from Black Bulls is the son of Zara Ideale, the first peasant to become Magic Knight. While he is pretty strong and can use his Ash and Trap magic to take out his enemies, it seems like he is yet to receive a true power-up.

Despite being a peasant, Zora Ideale’s magic got him into a Magic Knights Squad. Looking at his unique Magic affinity, it’s about time he got a power-up. His only recent highlight is him having helped out Magna in creating Secret Flame Magic: Soul Chain Death Match.

2) Mimosa Vermillion

Mimosa Vermillion from Black Clover (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Mimosa Vermillion from Golden Dawn is exceptional at Healing Magic and has shown its signs from an early age. While she has been one of the few recurring characters we have followed since the beginning, Mimosa has not had any distinct power-ups yet.

One may argue that her magic has grown over time. However, she can make use of Mana Method and Ultimate Magic, which are just techniques that several characters learned together and neither of which have helped her attain a distinct power-up.

3) Leopold Vermillion

Leopold Vermillion from Black Clover (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Similar to Mimosa Vermillion, Leopold Vermillion is also a character that we have known for quite long. While he has had his moments in the Elf-Reincarnation arc and the Heart Kingdom Joint Struggle arc, he has never had a true power-up.

He, too, learned the Mana Method under the Heart Kingdom and Ultimate Magic under the Elves but received no distinct power-up. He is the brother of Fuegoleon and Mereoleona Vermillion, both of whom are strong enough to be considered to be the next Wizard King. However, Leopold has been shown to be seemingly falling behind.

4) Gauche Adlai

Gauche Adlai possessed by Drowa in Black Clover (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Gauche Adlai from the Black Bulls is a nobleman from House Adlai. This must automatically mean that Gauche should have a huge mana reserve. While Gauche does have one, he has never been able to obtain a power-up.

The closest Gauche came to a power-up was when Drowa possessed him in the Elf-Reincarnation arc. Just after this, Luck was shown to have obtained a power-up due to being possessed by an Elf. However, that wasn’t the case for Gauche.

5) Finral Roulacase

Finral Roulacase from Black Clover (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Finral Roulacase is a nobleman from House Vaude. Similar to his younger brother, Langris Vaude, he also uses Spatial Magic. However, he is much weaker than his brother. The differences in their strength were so vast that Langris was even promoted to become Golden Dawn’s Vice-Captain.

In comparison, Finral has never had any extraordinary feats or power-ups. He has only been a supporting character to his allies, especially Asta. The only battle where we saw him fight an opponent on his own was during the Royal Knights Selection Exam, where he fought Langris only to get defeated.

Lucius Zogratis and 4 other Black Clover characters who received too many power-ups

1) Asta

Asta Devil Union in Black Clover (Image via Shueisha)

Black Bulls’ Asta is a peasant with no magic but has the unique Anti-Magic devil inside his grimoire. While he is the protagonist and is bound to get constant power-ups, there have been too many for Asta, which seems unfair to other characters in the series.

He has received three swords - Demon-Slayer Sword, Demon-Dweller Sword, and Demon Destroyer Sword, and one Katana - Demon-Slasher Katana. Asta even learned to use Ki to take on his enemies, after which he gained the Black Form. Later, in the Spade-Kingdom Raid arc, Asta learned about the Devil Union, which he can now activate in full or partial form.

2) Yuno Grinberryall

Mich ✿ @of_Yggdrasill #BCSpoilers



Idk if it's just me, but I feel like you can tell that he finally found himself.



The real Yuno Idk if it's just me, but I feel like you can tell that he finally found himself.The real Yuno #BCSpoilers Idk if it's just me, but I feel like you can tell that he finally found himself. The real Yuno https://t.co/ZOBFGqT6px

Yuno Grinberryall, the Vice-Captain of Golden Dawn, almost seems like a cheat code with his constant power-ups. He owns the Four Leaf Grimoire and was chosen by the Wind Spirit, Sylph.

Later in the series, he learned to activate his Spirit Dive form, which at its full capacity gave him another power-up, Spirit of Boreas. If that wasn’t enough, Yuno turned out to be the prince of the Spade Kingdom, allowing him to receive another Grimoire from the Spade Kingdom, which had Star Magic affinity.

Now, Yuno’s strength is seemingly unmatched as he is able to defeat a group of high-level devils in an instant.

3) Noelle Silva

Noelle Silva Spirit Dive: Saint Valkyrie Armour (Image via Deviant Art/ @Ury-DeviantArt)

Noelle Silva from the Black Bulls is a royal from the Silva family. Interestingly, her status as a royal allows her to have immense mana. After getting a good grasp on her powers, Noelle received the Valkyrie Dress in the Elf-Reincarnation arc, followed by the Valkyrie Dress: Mermaid form in the Heart Kingdom Joint Struggle arc.

She has also learned to use the Mana Method from the Heart Kingdom and Ultimate Magic from the Elves. After the Water Spirit Undine’s contract with Lolopechika weakened, she chose to serve Noelle. This allowed Noelle to obtain Spirit Dive: Saint Valkyrie Armor, using which she defeated Vanica and Megicula.

4) Lucius Zogratis

KJK2-(CEO of Vanica Zogratis) @KingJackKiller2 Still working on it but I got Lucius and Asta done. Now the hard part… background Still working on it but I got Lucius and Asta done. Now the hard part… background 😭 https://t.co/1ESx6aDP4B

Lucius Zogratis, the oldest of Zogratis siblings, is genuinely overpowered. He is the devil host to one of the three rulers of the Underworld, Astaroth. Due to this, Lucius has a dual Magic affinity, his own Soul Magic and Astaroth’s Time Magic.

However, Lucius later obtained Lucifero’s Gravity Magic with help from Adrammelech. This caused Lucius to have three Magic affinities, making him the strongest character in the Black Clover universe.

While we didn’t get to witness much of his power-up acquisitions, this just means that there could be more power-ups to follow.

5) Nacht Faust

Nacht Faust from Black Clover (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Nacht Faust, the Vice-Captain of the Black Bulls, is similar to Lucius, who also received power-ups behind the scenes. He was 18 years old when he found out about his family’s expertise and devils and made contracts with four of them, Gimodelo, Slotos, Plumede, and Walgner.

He can make use of his own Shadow Magic and is able to use his devils to enhance certain aspects of his Magic affinity. He can use four Unite Modes - Canis, Equus, Felis, and Gallus, all of which can be combined with one another to amp up his power.

These were our picks for 5 Black Clover characters who deserve a power-up and 5 who received too many. Did we miss out on any characters? Do comment down below.

Edited by Priya Majumdar