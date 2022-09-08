Twitter loses its mind over Hino Country's design and two new characters in Black Clover chapter 337

Black Clover chapter 337 spoilers are out, and it is safe to say that our boy Asta is alive and has been teleported to the Land of the Rising Sun, "Hino Country." We will finally be receiving the long-awaited Hino Country arc, as Asta may get to learn more about Ki and Swordsmanship, thereby surpassing his present limits.
The leaks have left Twitter in shambles, as Tabata has delivered what fans consider to be the better Wano. The upcoming chapter will also introduce us to two new characters who have left Black Clover fans with several questions and speculations. Let's look into them and see what we can learn from the spoilers.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Black Clover Chapter 337.
Twitter is left stunned as Black Clover speculations, rumors, and reactions take over
Black Clover fans lose their mind over Hino Country
We finally got a look at Hino Country, and Tabata delivered it to us through a full-spread panel. Fans loved the new landscape as they compared it with Boruto and One Piece. Many believe that Tabata's Hino Country is going to be a better version of Wano, and the arc may surpass it in the plot as well.
Fans have even praised Tabata for directing the story in Yami's homeland. Many mangakas tend to forget such minor backstories they had mentioned hundreds of chapters ago, but Tabata leaves no stone unturned.
Ryuudou Ryuuya is already a new fan favorite
Black Clover chapter 337 spoilers introduced us to a new character, Ryuudou Ryuuya. He used to be Yami's friend and is the general of Hino Country. Surprisingly, he is the spitting image of Yami, with a different hairstyle and eye patch. Moreover, he is already a fan favorite, overtaking Yami for some fans.
Many fans even believe that the eyepatch makes Ryuudou a copy of Kakashi from Naruto. However, we all know how Tabata has often been inspired by Tite Kubo's Bleach, which led fans to believe that Shunsui Kyouraku or Zaraki Kenpachi might have inspired Ryuudou's character design. Fans even noticed how Ryuudou may have been using the katana guard as an eyepatch.
The leaks revealed how Ryuudou could see into anyone's life if he wanted to. This gave him information on everything that had happened with Asta back in Clover Kingdom, which has left many fans wanting to be wary of him, as he might know more than he has been leading on. Moreover, it seems like he is not new to devils and devil hosts, as he treated Liebe very normally.
Fans pointed out how they noticed a katana behind Ryuudou, which could mean that he might train Asta. Thus, possibly giving him a new power-up or ability.
Black Clover fans head over heels for the new katana girl
Black Clover fans have seemingly lost their minds with the introduction of a new female character. While her name is still a doubt within the community, many believe it to be Enya.
Moreover, fans haven't let go of their opportunity to diss One Piece over this topic. Many believe Enya may be a better character than One Piece's Yamato.
Asta's Scar and Black Bulls' return
Asta has gotten yet another scar, as fans believe that his scars may have been inspired by One Piece's Luffy or Bleach's Grimmjow. Many even joked about how Asta had it coming after he gave Dante a similar scar, which led to the speculation that maybe Lucius wanted to avenge his fallen brother.
Meanwhile, the Black Bulls will also make their return to the manga. Fans have already seen Asta, Noelle, Yami, and Nacht returning. Now it is time for the rest, as fans are happy to see their fan favorite characters all worked up over Asta's possible death.
For a more comprehensive look at the events in Black Clover chapter 337, we will have to wait for the official release of the manga chapter.
For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki