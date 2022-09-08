Black Clover chapter 337 spoilers and raw scans: Asta meets the general of the Land of the Sun, the Back Bulls return

As readers hoped, Black Clover chapter 337 does reveal the identity of the mysterious man who found Asta. According to the raw scans leaked today, Asta has arrived at Hino Country and is received by someone who can become his next mentor.

Additionally, the Black Bulls also arrive back at their base. Their reaction to Asta’s supposed demise is as expected. However, Black Clover chapter 337 spoilers do not clarify whether there is any rescue attempt made by the Black Bulls or the Clover Kingdom Magic Knights.

Black Clover chapter 337 spoilers and raw scans reveal the identity of the mysterious man from the Land of the Sun

According to the raw scans, the Black Bulls return to their base and are informed by Nacht that Asta was mortally wounded and sent away using Spatial Magic. The Black Bulls refuse to believe that their comrade is dead, and Nacht agrees that as long as they don’t see Asta’s body with their own eyes, the boy is likely not dead.

Meanwhile, in a land far away from Clover, Asta wakes up in the infirmary and is met by the man who rescued him. The man looks like Yami in a kimono with a patch over his right eye. He greets Asta by name and is aware of everything that has transpired in the Clover Kingdom. Apparently, he can see things via the eye with a patch. He is certain that if Asta were to go back to Clover now, he surely would not win.

A samurai woman passes through the room, but her identity is not disclosed. The man informs Asta that Liebe is being treated elsewhere. Asta notes that the man has a Ki similar to Yami’s own. The man knew Yami when they were children but has not seen the Black Bulls Captain since the latter was 13 years old. He uses the same broken grammar as Yami does.

The man tells Asta that he should train here and increase his power “right here, right now.” He finally reveals that this land is called "Hi no Kuni” or “the Land of the Sun” (“Hi” meaning “sun” and “Kuni” meaning “country”). He is the general (Shogun) of this country, and his name is Ryuuya Ryuudou (Japanese spelling).

Characteristically, the Black Bulls refuse to believe that Asta is dead. However, it remains to be seen whether they will attempt to rescue the boy or devote themselves to the Holy War while trusting Asta to find his way back to them. Black Clover chapter 337 also shows how far Nacht has managed to integrate himself with his squad.

As everyone speculated, Asta has finally reached Yami's homeland, “Hi no Kuni” (anglicized as Hino Country). Ryuuya seems to be aware of Asta’s importance to the Clover Kingdom and the upcoming Holy War, but how far Hino Country is affected by Lucius’ designs is unclear. Furthermore, it appears that Ryuuya was almost waiting for Asta to arrive, which raises suspicions about his personal involvement in the affairs of the Clover Kingdom.

Ryuuya’s relationship with Yami is unspecified, but they look remarkably similar. It’s possible for Ryuuya to be related to the Black Bulls captain as he never outright denies any such connection. According to Black Clover chapter 337 raw scans, he only states that he knew Yami during their childhood until the other man was 13 years old, which is the age when Yami appeared in Clover.

Black Clover chapter 337 mentions that Liebe is being treated separately from Asta, which is a relatively new development. From their conversation, it is clear that the protagonist will be going through another bout of training, either at Ryuuya’s hands or someone else’s. Considering that Asta is in Hino Country, he will likely master his Ki and learn new sword forms before rejoining his Squad.

